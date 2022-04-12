Moody's assigns Baa2 to Ferguson's new senior unsecured notes

New York, April 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes offering of Ferguson Finance plc ("Ferguson"). The company's existing ratings and stable outlook remain unchanged.

The net proceeds from the new notes will be used for general corporate purposes including the repayment of debt. The transaction could result is a modest increase in leverage, however adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is expected to remain below 2.0x. Given the rising interest rate environment this transaction will modestly increase Ferguson's cost of capital. However, the increased interest cost is more than offset by an improved debt maturity profile.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Ferguson Finance plc

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ferguson's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's dominant leadership position in the highly fragmented plumbing and heating products distribution space as well as its extensive distribution network and omnichannel presence. In addition, the company has a conservative and well-articulated financial policy that has led to solid credit metrics and good free cash flow. These positive factors are offset by the inherent cyclicality of the company's end-markets, although its greater exposure to repair, maintenance and improvement provides some degree of resilience compared with new construction. In addition, there is a risk of heightened competition as other large distributors also invest in their supply chain and value proposition. Finally, Moody's expects ongoing share repurchases, which is capital that could otherwise be used to reduce debt or enhance liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade would be predicated on improvement in operating performance such that, on a sustained basis, the company's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA declines below 1.5x and retained cash flow/debt rises above 35%. An upgrade will also require the maintenance of a conservative financial policy including a longer track record of compliance with its publicly stated leverage target throughout a less favorable economic cycle.

A downgrade could occur should Ferguson's operating performance deteriorate because of weaker execution or its financial policy becomes more aggressive such that, on a sustained basis, its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increases towards 2.5x or Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/debt declines towards 20%. This guidance also incorporates some degree of flexibility for temporary deviations because of changes in economic cycles.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Winnersh Triangle, UK, Ferguson Finance plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating materials in the US and Canada. Revenues for the 12 months ended January 31, 2022 were about $25.8 billion.

