Moody's assigns Baa2 to Guam Power Authority's Revenue Refunding Bonds, 2022 Series A (Tax-Exempt Forward Delivery); outlook stable

New York, April 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 rating to the Guam Power Authority's $251.8 million Revenue Refunding Bonds, 2022 Series A (Tax-Exempt Forward Delivery). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Baa2 rating on the authority's $217.6 million in outstanding parity revenue bonds not being refunded by this transaction. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating assignment and affirmation take into consideration the strength of the authority's monopoly position on the sale of electricity to the island of Guam. The authority's ability to recover costs is solid, with a base rate charge that is supplemented by usage rates and various surcharges, including one to recover the cost of fuel (levelized energy adjustment clause, or LEAC). However, this is tempered by already high electricity bills in a service area with weaker income metrics and high economic dependence on tourism, which may limit the political willingness to increase rates in a more timely manner.

The utility's heavy reliance on aged, oil-fueled facilities to generate power is a credit challenge that has manifested itself in a consent decree with the US Environmental Protection Agency, and additionally exposes it to significant swings in oil prices. Positively, the Authority's capital plans address both these issues by moving to cleaner and more efficient facilities that include a 198 MW combined cycle power plant that can run on both ultra-low sulfur diesel and liquified natural gas, as well as various solar facilities. Power resource projects have been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but have recently resumed as health conditions have improved.

The authority's financial metrics are satisfactory, with fixed charge coverage ratios that have averaged 1.36x over the past three years despite elevated unemployment levels from the pandemic. Liquidity is a credit strength that is particularly key given the exposure to ESG risks. The authority has averaged 228 days cash on hand over the past three fiscal years, though high fuel costs will erode that strength in the near-term. Leverage is somewhat elevated (90% adjusted debt ratio in 2021) and will continue to rise as the utility enters into long-term contractual obligations with private partners to diversify its power supply.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating outlook is stable. Although Guam's economic recovery has largely lagged most of the US and unemployment remains comparatively high, tourism from South Korea and Japan appear ready to resume in the near-term. The authority's healthy liquidity and existing supply of fuel oil, along with mechanisms to raise rates should provide a manageable buffer to rising oil prices during the outlook period, with additional relief provided by renewable power sources set to come online between April 2022 and December 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained improvement in the authority's financial metrics, including days cash on hand and fixed charge coverage levels

- Meaningful reduction in the utility's exposure to oil prices through the successful implementation of its renewable portfolio standards- Improvement in the credit quality of the Government of Guam

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Erosion of the utility's financial metrics, including a meaningful reduction in days cash on hand below 90 days and a decline in fixed charge coverage levels below 1.2x

- Failure to satisfy the terms of the consent decree with the US EPA- Inability to reliably provide sufficient power to customers following the replacement of existing facilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The authority's bonds will be repaid from net revenue of the electric system. The authority has covenanted to set rates sufficient to provide 1.3x annual debt service coverage with an additional bonds test of 1.3x maximum annual debt service (MADS). The bonds additionally benefit from a common debt service reserve fund sized at MADS. The bond documentation requires a working capital fund, to be funded at least at one twelfth of the budgeted annual maintenance and operational expenses.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refund the authority's outstanding 2012 bonds. The refunding bonds will extend the amortization period by ten years but is expected to provide a minimum net present savings of 2.0% and more comfortably allow for the payment of fixed capacity charges for the 198 MW power plant.

PROFILE

The Guam Power Authority (GPA) is a component unit of the Government of Guam. GPA provides electricity to residential, commercial, and governmental customers on the island of Guam and is the sole provider of electric services to around 52,800 accounts for the island's 160,000 residents. The U.S. Navy is GPA's largest customer (17.8% of revenue in 2021). The electric system has more than 400 MW of generation capacity from fuel-oil generating units and 25 MW from solar, with an additional 60 MW expected to be in commercial operation in April 2022. The system also include 29 substations, 189 miles of transmission lines and 1,600 miles of distribution lines. Rates are set by the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, a five-member board which is elected by the public, and subject to regulatory review and approval by the Public Utilities Commission. The PUC is governed by seven commissioners who serve six year terms under appointment by the Governor and confirmation by the Legislature.

