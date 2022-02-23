Moody's assigns Baa2 to HUD's proposed USD bonds

Hong Kong, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned Baa2 senior unsecured rating to the proposed USD bonds to be issued by Hubei United Development Investment Group Co., Ltd (HUD, Baa2 stable).

The rating outlook is stable.

The company plans to use the proceeds to finance eligible green projects in accordance with its Green Bond Framework and to supplement its working capital.

RATINGS RATIONALE

HUD's Baa2 issuer rating is based on (1) the Hubei government's capacity to support (GCS) score of a2, and (2) Moody's assessment of how HUD's characteristics affect the Hubei government's propensity to support, resulting in a three-notch downward adjustment from the GCS score.

Moody's assessment of Hubei's GCS score reflects Moody's view of Hubei as a moderate-risk province due to its average fiscal profile, moderate state-owned enterprise (SOE) liabilities and low banking risk. Hubei's SOE sector shows moderate liabilities relative to fiscal revenue, with average returns but significant levels of debt at risk. Its local banking sector, on the other hand, is comparatively small relative to GDP and has historically reported lower nonperforming loan ratios than other provinces. The province was disproportionately hurt by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, although support from the central government -- in the form of transfer payments, subsidies and other preferential policies -- helped reduce some of the economic and fiscal impact.

HUD's rating also reflects Moody's expectation of the Hubei government's propensity to support the company, based on (1) the Hubei provincial government's effective control of HUD; (2) HUD's status as a major local government financing vehicle (LGFV) by asset size in Hubei, accounting for around 17.5% of provincial level state-owned assets as of the end of 2020; (3) the company's position as the sole provincial platform to execute government-mandated new town development projects within the Wuhan "1+8" city block, and its role in the construction and operation of local toll roads; and (4) its track record of receiving government payments to support its policy-driven investments. The rating also considers the company's good funding access from major state-owned banks and the onshore bond market.

However, the three-notch downward adjustment from Hubei's GCS score reflects (1) HUD's complicated ownership structure, with the Hubei government as the largest shareholder, and lower-tier governments and central SOEs as remaining stakeholders, which could entail more coordinated effort when it comes to providing timely government support to the company; and (2) its fast debt growth in public-policy projects relative to government cash payments; and (3) its high commercial exposure and related financial risks -- in particular, its property development and sizeable financial guarantee businesses, which Moody's expects will continue to grow.

HUD is the sole provincial LGFV that undertakes new town development projects within the Wuhan "1+8" city block, which is a large region encompassing the provincial capital city of Wuhan and the eight surrounding cities -- Huanggang, Huangshi, Xianning, Ezhou, Xiaogan, Xiantao, Qianjiang and Tianmen. The new town development business consists of multi-stage development, including primary land development, property development, and urban operations. The Wuhan "1+8" city block accounts for over 60% of Hubei's GDP and half of its population. HUD also constructs and operates several important local toll roads that serve as the gateways to Wuhan and are linked to national expressways.

Moody's expects that government financial support will continue, given HUD's strategic importance. The company has a track record of receiving cash payments and other financial support for its infrastructure and primary land development projects. These are typically sufficient to cover around 40%-50% of the public-policy driven investments, which amount to around RMB8 billion-RMB10 billion each year.

Still, the government's cash payments are insufficient to meet all of the company's capital spending needs. Given the long development horizon and large investment plans of its public policy projects, HUD has accumulated high debt levels, and its adjusted debt to capitalization ratio increased to 77.8% at the end of June 2021 from 76.6% at the end of 2017.

Moody's considers that HUD's exposure to commercial activities is high, amounting to around 40%-45% of the company's consolidated assets in 2020. These activities mainly include property development, financial guarantees, phosphate mining and chemical production, construction and engineering. In particular, the property business of HUD's subsidiary, Wuhan United Investments and Real Estate Co., Ltd, exposes HUD to the cyclicality and long payment period of the property market, while Hubei Guarantee Group Co., Ltd's financial guarantee business exposes HUD to the financial risks of its counterparties. These two key subsidiaries reported total assets of RMB42.1 billion and RMB14.6 billion, respectively, in 2020, which was equivalent to 19% and 7% of HUD's total assets, respectively. HUD also owns 21.2% of shares in a listed company, Donghu High-Tech Group Co., Ltd, which undertakes construction and engineering, environmental services, and industrial park development.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Environmental risks are high for HUD's chemical business. However, such risk is balanced by the fact that the chemical business accounts for only around 3% of HUD's consolidated assets and has limited impact on HUD's financial profile.

HUD bears high social risks as it implements public-policy initiatives by undertaking new town development projects in the Wuhan metropolitan areas and surrounding cities. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape HUD's development targets and ultimately affect the Hubei government's willingness to support HUD.

Governance considerations are also material to the ratings, as HUD is subject to oversight by the Hubei government and has to meet reporting requirements, reflecting its public-policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

HUD's stable outlook reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's sovereign rating; (2) Moody's expectation that Hubei's GCS score will remain stable; and (3) Moody's expectation that the Hubei government's control and oversight of the company will remain largely unchanged in the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded, or the Hubei government's capacity to support strengthens, which could arise from a significant strengthening of its economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; or (2) HUD's characteristics change in a way that increases the Hubei government's propensity to support, such as:

- an increase in government payments and an improvement in the predictability of government payment mechanisms, such as through dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers from higher-tier governments, such that government payments can consistently cover a large share of HUD's operational and debt servicing needs; and

- a significant reduction in the overall risk profile of the company's commercial operations, or substantially reduced exposure to commercial activities relative to its public-policy assets; and

- the company becomes more strategically important to the Hubei government.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded and the Hubei government's capacity to support weakens, which arise from a significant weakening in its economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) changes in the Chinese government's policies prohibit regional and local governments (RLGs) from providing financial support to LGFVs; or (3) HUD's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Hubei government's propensity to support, such as:

- a decline in its position as the major provincial platform to undertake infrastructure projects in Hubei;

- material changes in its core businesses, including a further expansion of its commercial activities at the cost of public services, or substantial losses by its commercial businesses;

- a rapid increase in debt and leverage without a corresponding rise in government payments, leaving the company reliant on high-cost financing, including through non-standard financing channels; or

- a material increase in loans, guarantees or other credit exposures to external parties from the current level, or a material loss resulting from these credit exposures.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216254. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2008, Hubei United Development Investment Group Co., Ltd is 54.87% owned by the Hubei government and lower-tier governments, 23.1% owned by central SOEs, and 22.03% owned by Huaneng Guicheng Trust Company.

The company is engaged in primary land and infrastructure development for new towns, as well as toll road construction and operation within the Wuhan metropolitan area and surrounding cities. Its other businesses include property development, financial guarantee, phosphate mining and chemical production, construction and engineering. As of September 2021, it reported total assets of RMB217.5 billion and revenue of RMB21.2 billion.

The local market analyst for this rating is Elaine Lai, +86 (212) 057-4018.

