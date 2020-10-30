Moody's assigns Baa2 to Industrial Bank, Hong Kong Branch's senior unsecured bonds; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned Baa2 foreign currency rating to the proposed USD- denominated senior unsecured bond and Baa2 local currency rating to the proposed HKD- denominated senior unsecured bond to be issued by Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. (Industrial Bank), Hong Kong Branch.

The bonds will be issued under Industrial Bank's USD5 billion medium-term note (MTN) program.

The outlook on the bond ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The bonds' Baa2 ratings and stable outlook are in line with Industrial Bank's long-term deposit rating and outlook, and reflect the structure of the proposed issuances.

The senior unsecured bonds will constitute a direct, general, unsubordinated, unconditional, and unsecured obligation of the issuers. The bonds will be redeemable at principal on maturity.

Industrial Bank's standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) is ba2.

Its Adjusted BCA, which incorporates no affiliate support, is at the same level as its BCA.

China does not have an operational bank resolution regime. Therefore, Moody's applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating Chinese banks' securities.

The Preliminary Rating Assessment on senior unsecured bonds, representing Moody's view of the expected loss of the senior unsecured bonds in the absence of government support and before considerations of debt ceilings, is at the same level as the Adjusted BCA.

Moody's assesses that, in times of need, Industrial Bank would receive a very high level of Chinese government support, uplifting the Preliminary Rating Assessment by three notches to Baa2 for the senior unsecured bonds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating of the senior unsecured bonds is in line with Industrial Bank's deposit rating. Any changes in Industrial Bank's deposit rating will lead to a similar rating action on the senior unsecured bonds.

There could be upward pressure on Industrial Bank's deposit rating and the rating of the senior unsecured bonds should the Chinese government (A1 stable)'s capability or willingness to support the bank strengthens.

The bank's BCA could experience upward pressure if (1) its funding structure improves significantly; (2) its asset quality, as measured by the rate of formation of problem loans, and profitability, as measured by the return on assets, remain resilient; or (3) its capital strengthens, with an improvement in its tangible common equity capital ratio.

There could be downward pressure on Industrial Bank's deposit rating and the rating of the senior unsecured bonds should the Chinese government's capability or willingness to support the bank weakens.

Furthermore, should the operating environment weaken materially, for example, if China's economic growth moderates or corporate financial leverage continues to increase, there would be negative pressure on the banks' BCA.

The bank's BCA could also experience downward pressure if (1) its asset quality, capitalization and profitability weaken materially; or (2) its funding structure deteriorates, or both.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Fuzhou. It reported assets totaling RMB7.5 trillion as of 30 June 2020.

