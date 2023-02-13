Moody's assigns Baa2 to Jacobs Engineering Group's new senior unsecured bonds

New York, February 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.'s ("Jacobs") new senior unsecured bonds due 2033. Proceeds from the bond issuance will be used to repay a portion of the revolver borrowings. There is no change to the company's existing Baa2 issuer rating or the stable outlook.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Jacobs' Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's established market position and diverse capabilities across various end markets within the government and commercial sectors. With approximately $15 billion of revenue, Jacobs' scale is competitive and a strong balance sheet with good liquidity provides the ability to prime complex contracts. The company's exposure to diversified end markets and favorable secular tailwinds in certain core sectors such as cyber, intelligence and infrastructure will drive mid-single digit growth in 2023-24. Moody's expects Jacobs' adjusted debt-to-EBITDA to remain below 3.0x in 2023. The rating incorporates Moody's expectation that the company will operate with moderate leverage and maintain financial policies that are supportive of an investment grade rating as it continues to pursue its growth objectives.

The rating, however, is constrained by Jacobs' low EBITDA margins (calculated on a gross revenue basis) relative to similarly rated companies. Demand for the services, Jacobs is contracted to provide is sensitive to funding flows for key government programs and spending budgets for various public and private entities. Further, the company operates in a highly competitive environment with the presence of large established organizations.

Jacobs' ESG considerations reflect its moderately negative social risk given its exposure to highly sensitive and confidential information related to national security and its susceptibility to cyber risk. Environmental exposure is low. From a governance perspective, the company has a good track record of execution and maintains a balanced financial policy.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Jacobs will continue to grow in its core markets while maintaining its EBITDA margin around 10%. The outlook also incorporates Moody's assumption that Jacobs will maintain discipline in its capital allocation decisions and generally maintain leverage around 3.0x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if the company's focused growth in high-value services or efficiency initiatives results in the expansion of EBITDA margins. Debt-to-EBITDA sustained around 2.5x could also support a higher rating.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Jacobs' ratings if the company fails to protect its margins or its market position deteriorates. A more aggressive financial policy with higher shareholder returns, debt-funded acquisitions, or continued heavy reliance on the revolving credit facility could exert negative pressure on the ratings. Adjusted debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 3.5x could also prompt a rating downgrade.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides technology, scientific, consulting and project delivery services within the government and private sectors. The company serves various customers within the defense, intelligence, federal civilian agencies, infrastructure, energy and environment and commercial sector. Revenue for the twelve months ended December 2022 was $15.3 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021

