Moody's assigns Baa2 to LBJ Infrastructure Group, LLC's senior secured notes; affirms Baa2 on outstanding private activity bonds; outlook is stable

New York, November 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
Baa2 to LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC's (LBJ) $609 million
senior secured notes due 2057. Concurrently, Moody's
affirmed the Baa2 on LBJ's parity $538 million Senior Lien
Revenue Refunding Bonds (LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC IH-635 Managed
Lanes Project) Series 2020A (Tax-Exempt) Bonds and $7 million
Senior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds (LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC IH-635
Managed Lanes Project) Series 2020B (Taxable Bonds) issued by the Texas
PAB Surface Transportation Corporation. The outlook is stable.
Assignments:
..Issuer: LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa2
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Texas PAB Surface Transportation Corporation
....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed
Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa2 rating reflects the managed lane's fundamental strengths as a
congestion reliever in a densely populated, primarily commuter corridor
in a growing economic service area in Dallas. Revenues now benefit
from the managed lane's central location in a regional managed lane network.
The generally supportive concession terms with a clearly defined toll
rate setting mechanism that includes dynamic tolling is essential to driving
long-term revenue growth as it allows the sponsors to adjust toll
rates every five minutes to maintain average traffic speeds above 50 mph
or traffic volumes below certain thresholds. Though LBJ's
recovery has trailed similar to North Texas managed lanes, revenue
collection has ranged between 83% and 91% of the same month
in 2019 since April 2021.
The sound project financing features include a limitation on business
activity and equity distributions, a letter of credit backed twelve-month
debt service reserves account (DSRA) and a five-year forward looking
major maintenance reserve account (MMRA), and lender step-in
rights. The back-ended principal repayment profile poses
longer term risks if traffic and revenue significantly underperforms the
forecast in the long-term and while the current proposed transaction
will consume much of the existing 12-year tail. However,
debt service in those years are low enough to allow some future restructuring
if needed.
The senior lien bonds and notes benefit from supportive features of the
subordinate TIFIA loan. Scheduled TIFIA debt service can be deferred,
which could occur if revenue is slow to recover from low levels during
the coronavirus outbreak. TIFIA cannot become a controlling creditor
as long as senior lien bonds are outstanding, effectively removing
any ability to enforce a payment default.
Reserves are funded by a LC with recourse to the project, which
is not as strong as a cash funded DSRA or MMRA. The LCs will be
increased for both accounts following this transaction. LCs provide
similar liquidity protection should very weak performance occur and a
draw on the DSRA is needed as any repayments of draws on the LC are considered
loans and repaid over five years. However, if the DSRA is
being drawn, then there is already weak project performance,
so the increased debt service associated with repaying the LC at that
time will further pressure the credit at a time when it is already experiencing
distress. While the annual debt service requirements would be higher
if the LC is drawn, the five-year repayment timeframe provides
some flexibility and time to effectuate a debt refinancing if needed.
Further, given the ability to ask for an extension of the revolver
two years prior to its expiration, we would expect there would be
notightening before the revolver matures every five years.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE
• Exceeding Moody's base case forecast on a sustained basis.
• Cash flow available for debt service (CFADS) exceeds maximum annual
debt service (MADS) on a sustained basis.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
• Underperformance to Moody's base case forecast expectations.
• Increase in leverage that weakens forecast financial metrics over
the concession term or refunding of senior or subordinate debt with non-amortizing
debt.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our view that traffic and revenue will continue
to perform in line with forecast expectations.
LEGAL SECURITY
All obligations of LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC (concessionaire),
existing and subsequent to the issuance of the 2021 Secured Notes,
are secured by all real and personal property which are subject to the
lien granted under the Security Documents, including (i) all of
the concessionaire's right, title and interest in and to all of
its tangible and intangible assets, including its interest in the
Comprehensive Development Agreement, toll revenues and Project Accounts,
(ii) a pledge by LBJ Infrastructure Group Holding LLC (HoldCo) of its
membership interests of the concessionaire and (iii) a mortgage on the
concessionaire's leasehold interest in the Project property granted by
Texas Department of Transportation pursuant to the Comprehensive Development
Agreement and the Lease.
PROFILE
LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC (concessionaire) is a special purpose entity
that was awarded a 52-year concession by Texas Department of Transportation
(TxDOT) to build, finance and operate the project, the most
significant element of which is a 13.25 mile long managed lanes
facility located adjacent to existing un-tolled Interstate Highways
635 and 35E near Dallas, Texas. The concessionaire is approximately
54.6% indirectly owned by Cintra LBJ LLC, 28.33%
by APG Asset Management US Inc., 17.07% by
Meridiam LBJ Holdings Corporation ("Meridiam"). The Texas Private
Activity Bond Surface Transportation Corporation served as the conduit
bond issuer on behalf of LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed
Toll Roads Methodology published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244932.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
