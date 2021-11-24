Moody's assigns Baa2 to LBJ Infrastructure Group, LLC's senior secured notes; affirms Baa2 on outstanding private activity bonds; outlook is stable

New York, November 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned Baa2 to LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC's (LBJ) $609 million senior secured notes due 2057. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Baa2 on LBJ's parity $538 million Senior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds (LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC IH-635 Managed Lanes Project) Series 2020A (Tax-Exempt) Bonds and $7 million Senior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds (LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC IH-635 Managed Lanes Project) Series 2020B (Taxable Bonds) issued by the Texas PAB Surface Transportation Corporation. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating reflects the managed lane's fundamental strengths as a congestion reliever in a densely populated, primarily commuter corridor in a growing economic service area in Dallas. Revenues now benefit from the managed lane's central location in a regional managed lane network. The generally supportive concession terms with a clearly defined toll rate setting mechanism that includes dynamic tolling is essential to driving long-term revenue growth as it allows the sponsors to adjust toll rates every five minutes to maintain average traffic speeds above 50 mph or traffic volumes below certain thresholds. Though LBJ's recovery has trailed similar to North Texas managed lanes, revenue collection has ranged between 83% and 91% of the same month in 2019 since April 2021.

The sound project financing features include a limitation on business activity and equity distributions, a letter of credit backed twelve-month debt service reserves account (DSRA) and a five-year forward looking major maintenance reserve account (MMRA), and lender step-in rights. The back-ended principal repayment profile poses longer term risks if traffic and revenue significantly underperforms the forecast in the long-term and while the current proposed transaction will consume much of the existing 12-year tail. However, debt service in those years are low enough to allow some future restructuring if needed.

The senior lien bonds and notes benefit from supportive features of the subordinate TIFIA loan. Scheduled TIFIA debt service can be deferred, which could occur if revenue is slow to recover from low levels during the coronavirus outbreak. TIFIA cannot become a controlling creditor as long as senior lien bonds are outstanding, effectively removing any ability to enforce a payment default.

Reserves are funded by a LC with recourse to the project, which is not as strong as a cash funded DSRA or MMRA. The LCs will be increased for both accounts following this transaction. LCs provide similar liquidity protection should very weak performance occur and a draw on the DSRA is needed as any repayments of draws on the LC are considered loans and repaid over five years. However, if the DSRA is being drawn, then there is already weak project performance, so the increased debt service associated with repaying the LC at that time will further pressure the credit at a time when it is already experiencing distress. While the annual debt service requirements would be higher if the LC is drawn, the five-year repayment timeframe provides some flexibility and time to effectuate a debt refinancing if needed. Further, given the ability to ask for an extension of the revolver two years prior to its expiration, we would expect there would be notightening before the revolver matures every five years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

• Exceeding Moody's base case forecast on a sustained basis.

• Cash flow available for debt service (CFADS) exceeds maximum annual debt service (MADS) on a sustained basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

• Underperformance to Moody's base case forecast expectations.

• Increase in leverage that weakens forecast financial metrics over the concession term or refunding of senior or subordinate debt with non-amortizing debt.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our view that traffic and revenue will continue to perform in line with forecast expectations.

LEGAL SECURITY

All obligations of LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC (concessionaire), existing and subsequent to the issuance of the 2021 Secured Notes, are secured by all real and personal property which are subject to the lien granted under the Security Documents, including (i) all of the concessionaire's right, title and interest in and to all of its tangible and intangible assets, including its interest in the Comprehensive Development Agreement, toll revenues and Project Accounts, (ii) a pledge by LBJ Infrastructure Group Holding LLC (HoldCo) of its membership interests of the concessionaire and (iii) a mortgage on the concessionaire's leasehold interest in the Project property granted by Texas Department of Transportation pursuant to the Comprehensive Development Agreement and the Lease.

PROFILE

LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC (concessionaire) is a special purpose entity that was awarded a 52-year concession by Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to build, finance and operate the project, the most significant element of which is a 13.25 mile long managed lanes facility located adjacent to existing un-tolled Interstate Highways 635 and 35E near Dallas, Texas. The concessionaire is approximately 54.6% indirectly owned by Cintra LBJ LLC, 28.33% by APG Asset Management US Inc., 17.07% by Meridiam LBJ Holdings Corporation ("Meridiam"). The Texas Private Activity Bond Surface Transportation Corporation served as the conduit bond issuer on behalf of LBJ Infrastructure Group LLC.

