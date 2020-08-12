Moody's assigns Baa2 to Long Beach, NY's GOLT Bonds; outlook negative

New York, August 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 rating to the City of Long Beach, NY's $39 million Public Improvement Serial Bonds - 2020 Series A and $2.4 million Public Improvement Serial Bonds - 2020 Series B (Federally Taxable). Moody's currently maintains the Baa2 issuer and outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings. The issuer rating is equivalent to the city's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax rating (GOULT); there is no debt associated with the GOULT security. The outlook is negative.

The issuer rating of Baa2 reflects the very weak financial position and a history issuing debt for operational expenses. Management is a key credit driver of the rating. Since 2018 there has been consistent turnover at the highest levels of city management. Stabilization of management will be a key rating driver moving forward. The rating also reflects the moderately sized tax base with wealth levels that approximate regional averages, a weak financial position and an above average but manageable debt and pension burden. Environmental factors are also a key rating driver given the city's location along the south shore of Long Island. Management continues to seek FEMA and State reimbursements from Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

We consider the outstanding debt to be GOLT because of limitations under New York State law on property tax levy increases. The lack of distinction between the Baa2 GOLT rating and the Baa2 Issuer rating reflects the city council's ability to override the property tax cap and the town's faith and credit pledge in support of debt service.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the City of Long Beach. While some beach revenues were impacted by coronavirus, the city projects that it ended fiscal 2020 with surplus operations. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the city changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The negative outlook reflects the challenges the city faces in returning to a structurally balanced budget, one that does not rely on non-recurring revenues or expenses.

- Stabilization and growth in reserves

- Audited 2020 results are worse than anticipated

- Fiscal 2021 results don't begin rebuilding reserves

The 2020 bonds and the currently rated debt are secured by the town's general obligation pledge as limited by New York State's Property Tax Cap-Legislation (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011).

The Series A bonds, along with $2.6 million in cash, will redeem $41.6 million in bond anticipation notes maturing on September 4, 2020.

The Series B bonds, along with $125,000 in cash, will redeem $2.4 million in bond anticipation notes maturing on September 4, 2020.

The city, located approximately 25 miles east of New York City, encompasses 2.1 square miles along the Atlantic Ocean coastline in Nassau County. Population as of 2016 was 33,670. Management notes that during the summer months, population doubles due to its favorable location along the ocean.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

