Moody's assigns Baa2 to Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia's Vogtle Project Units 3&4 Project P Bonds, Series 2023A and Taxable Series 2023B

Approximately $128 million of bonds affected

New York, December 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 rating to the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia's (MEAG Power) planned issuance of approximately $61 million of Plant Vogtle Units 3&4, Project P Bonds, Series 2023A and approximately $67 million of Taxable Series 2023B Project P Bonds related to the Alvin W. Vogtle Nuclear Electric Generating Plant Units 3 & 4 (Vogtle Project). The bonds are expected to be issued in January 2023. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating reflects the overall credit quality of PowerSouth Energy Cooperative (PowerSouth: Baa1 Issuer Rating, stable), the sole offtaker pursuant to a court validated take or pay (TOP) PPA with MEAG Power Project P for approximately 125MW of capacity from the Alvin W. Vogtle Nuclear Electric Generating Plant (Vogtle Project) Units 3&4 during the initial 20 year period of the Vogtle Project. The payment obligations of all ongoing operating costs and debt service costs of Project P are recovered from PowerSouth based on the revenue requirement set by MEAG Power for Project P whether or not the Vogtle Project is constructed or operable, underpinning the credit strength of the contractual framework. The rating further acknowledges that following the expiration of the 20 year TOP contract with PowerSouth, the obligation to purchase power reverts to 39 of MEAG Power's wholesale utility participants.

The MEAG Project P credit profile continues to be tempered by a history of construction related delays and persistent cost overruns associated with the Vogtle Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4. However, we recognize that the Vogtle project has made significant progress towards construction completion, with Unit 3 having received final Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) approval and subsequent completion of nuclear fueling in October 2022. Overall construction has achieved a 98% completion level. The Vogtle Project Unit 3 is now expected to reach COD during the 1st quarter in 2023 and Unit 4 expected to reach COD by the 1st quarter of 2024.

The rating also recognizes MEAG's decision in September 2022 to not exercise the Vogtle Project tender option and considers the significance of a new settlement with Georgia Power Company (Baa1 stable) with regard to certain disputed costs related to the Vogtle Project construction. As per this settlement, the MEAG Vogtle Project entities will continue to retain the aggregate 22.7% (500.3MW) share of Vogtle Units 3 & 4, with Project P preserving its pro rata approximately 125 MW share of the plant's output. The agreed upon mechanism limits MEAG Power's exposure to additional significant cost increases at the Vogtle Project and provides a degree of downside protection for Project P and its participants.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook considers the stable credit profile of PowerSouth, whose PPA with MEAG Power provides the sole source of repayment for the MEAG Project P bonds during the first 20 years of operations which will cover all Project P costs including principal and interest on each series of the Project P bonds, and continued expectation that progress will continue to be made towards the construction of Vogtle Units 3&4 with commercial operation expected during the first quarter 2023 and first quarter 2024, respectively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings on MEAG Project P bonds will benefit from upward rating pressure based on an improving credit profile of PowerSouth as its sole TOP PPA counterparty during the initial 20 year period; and once Vogtle Units 3&4 are in commercial operations and have demonstrated successful operating performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

MEAG Project P's rating could be downgraded if the credit quality of PowerSouth, as the sole off-taker during the initial 20 year period, were to deteriorate. Further downward pressure could be caused by continued construction delays or significant additional cost increases related to the Vogtle Project; and if there is a decrease in the level of regulatory, political, participant, or co-owner support to achieve completion of the project.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2023 bonds will rank pari passu with approximately $882 million of MEAG Power's existing Project P revenue bonds outstanding at September 30, 2022. The Project P bonds are secured (a) by a pledge of the Bondholder's Trust Estate under the Project P Bond resolution which includes proceeds from the sale of Project P bonds and (b) by a pledge of the Shared Trust Estate under the Project P Bond resolution which includes revenues derived from the TOP PPA between MEAG Power and PowerSouth on a parity basis with debt service on about $801.2 million of the Project P DOE guaranteed loans outstanding at September 30, 2022. Following the expiration of the initial TOP PPA with Power South, the Project P bonds will be secured by the revenues derived from TOP contracts between MEAG Power and 39 of MEAG Power's municipal power participants. The payments are required whether or not the project is constructed or operable. The Project P security package also includes a fully funded maximum annual debt service (MADS) reserve.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2023A and Series 2023B bonds will be issued to fund Project P's obligations of remaining construction related costs associated with the Vogtle Project based on the pro rata share of Project P's ownership interest in Vogtle Units 3&4, to fund a portion of the interest accruing on the bonds, to fund amounts for deposit in the debt service reserve account in the debt service fund, and to fund issuance related costs.

PROFILE

Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia is a nonprofit public power electricity generation and transmission joint action agency (JAA) organized under the laws of the State of Georgia. MEAG Power has a 22.7% ownership interest (500.3 MW) in the 2,204 MW Alvin W. Vogtle Nuclear Electric Generating Plant Units 3 and 4 project which is under construction and is located adjacent to Vogtle Nuclear Units 1 and 2, near Waynesboro, Georgia.

MEAG Power has financed its share of the Vogtle Project by separating its ownership interest into three special purpose revenue vehicles: Project M 169.5 MW (33.87% of the 500.3MW), Project P 124.8 MW (24.955% of the 500.3 MW ownership) and Project J 206 MW (41.175% of the 500.3 MW ownership), by entering into separate TOP project participant power sale contracts.

