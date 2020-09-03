Moody's assigns Baa2 to NALH's DIP term loan facility

New York, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Baa2 rating to the $45
million senior secured super-priority debtor-in-possession
(DIP) term loan facility of North American Lifting Holdings, Inc.
(DIP) (NALH) and its parent FR TNT Holdings LLC (co-borrower).
The rating primarily reflects the structural features of the DIP facility
and the collateral coverage available to the DIP lenders.
Proceeds from the DIP term loan will be used to fund the company through
the Chapter 11 process, including working capital, transaction
fees and expenses associated with the ongoing bankruptcy process.
NALH and various subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 on August 23,
2020. Moody's withdrew all ratings of NALH following the Chapter
11 filing. The current rating is being assigned on a point-in-time
basis and will not be monitored going forward. Therefore no outlook
will be assigned. The rating will be subsequently withdrawn.
Assignments:
..Issuer: North American Lifting Holdings, Inc.
(DIP)
....Senior Secured Super-Priority Term
Loan, Assigned Baa2
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa2 rating primarily reflects the collateral package and very high
collateral coverage available to the rated DIP facility, the modest
amount of DIP financing ($45 million) relative to the pre-petition
debt ($769 million) and structural features of the DIP facility.
The cause of bankruptcy as well as the nature and scope of the reorganization
are also factored into the rating.
The DIP term loan has super priority first-priority priming liens
on all of the company's assets, including the existing collateral
securing the pre-petition credit facilities and all unencumbered
property. Moody's estimates the $45 million DIP facility
has a total collateral coverage of approximately 3.0x (based on
very conservative assumptions) and a ratio of the DIP term loan to pre-petition
debt of approximately 6%. The DIP did not prime the Rocky
Mountain Structures (RMS) ABL facility and excludes all the RMS debt and
performance test covenants.
The rating reflects favorable structural features of the DIP facility
including the source of the financing (all new money), upstream
guarantees from most subsidiaries, and collateral protection achieved
through priming and first liens. The collateral is primarily the
company's fully owned operating cranes which are less liquid in nature
than current assets. The facility drawings are not subject to a
borrowing base, but the large excess amount of collateral will likely
result in the facility being fully covered by the collateral for the life
of the facility. The facility does have covenants that require
the company to maintain financial performance within a certain variance
from the budget.
In assessing the cause of the bankruptcy filing and the nature and scope
of the reorganization, Moody's believes that the bankruptcy was
due to elevated debt levels associated with (i) the company's 2013 leveraged
buyout, (ii) tuck-in acquisitions and (iii) high exposure
to the volatile oil and gas industry which continues to face operating
challenges from low oil prices. As a result, the company
entered 2020 with a high debt leverage ratio of 8.5x, a weak
liquidity position and significant near term maturities making its capital
structure less tenable and its operating performance very susceptible
to economic weakness.
The pre-petition capital structure consisted primarily of approximately
(i) $63 million in borrowings under the RMS ABL facility,
(ii) $473 million in senior secured first lien credit facilities,
(iii) $195 million senior secured second lien term loan,
(iv) $15.0 million in capital leases, (v) $6.1
million in equipment term loan, and (vi) $17 million in sponsor
loans. The pre-petition senior secured first lien credit
facility lenders will convert into 97% of the re-organized
equity and the senior secured second lien term loan lenders will receive
the remaining 3%, while the RMS ABL facility will be repaid
in full.
Post exit, the NALH capital structure will consist of (i) a $225
million senior secured first lien term loan facility and (ii) a $100
million senior secured first lien credit facility on all assets but junior
in rights to the $225 million term loan. Proceeds from the
$225 million will be used to repay among other obligations,
the $45 million DIP term loan upon exit and potentially purchase
$80 million in Rental Purchase Obligations reducing the company's
operating lease obligations of $161 million by an equivalent amount.
The DIP facility maturity date will be February 23, 2021,
or earlier, under various circumstances of a plan of reorganization
or liquidation.
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, and operating under the brand
name TNT Crane & Rigging, NALH provides lifting equipment rental
services for the oil and gas sector and for commercial, construction,
and industrial end markets in North America. NALH's customers consist
of downstream, midstream, power, and upstream companies,
including refineries and petrochemical facilities.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Debtor-in-Possession
Lending published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108429.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
This rating is assigned on a point-in-time basis and will
be withdrawn as soon as practicable, before which it is subject
to monitoring.
