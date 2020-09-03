Moody's assigns Baa2 to NALH's DIP term loan facility

New York, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Baa2 rating to the $45 million senior secured super-priority debtor-in-possession (DIP) term loan facility of North American Lifting Holdings, Inc. (DIP) (NALH) and its parent FR TNT Holdings LLC (co-borrower). The rating primarily reflects the structural features of the DIP facility and the collateral coverage available to the DIP lenders.

Proceeds from the DIP term loan will be used to fund the company through the Chapter 11 process, including working capital, transaction fees and expenses associated with the ongoing bankruptcy process. NALH and various subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 on August 23, 2020. Moody's withdrew all ratings of NALH following the Chapter 11 filing. The current rating is being assigned on a point-in-time basis and will not be monitored going forward. Therefore no outlook will be assigned. The rating will be subsequently withdrawn.

Assignments:

..Issuer: North American Lifting Holdings, Inc. (DIP)

....Senior Secured Super-Priority Term Loan, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating primarily reflects the collateral package and very high collateral coverage available to the rated DIP facility, the modest amount of DIP financing ($45 million) relative to the pre-petition debt ($769 million) and structural features of the DIP facility. The cause of bankruptcy as well as the nature and scope of the reorganization are also factored into the rating.

The DIP term loan has super priority first-priority priming liens on all of the company's assets, including the existing collateral securing the pre-petition credit facilities and all unencumbered property. Moody's estimates the $45 million DIP facility has a total collateral coverage of approximately 3.0x (based on very conservative assumptions) and a ratio of the DIP term loan to pre-petition debt of approximately 6%. The DIP did not prime the Rocky Mountain Structures (RMS) ABL facility and excludes all the RMS debt and performance test covenants.

The rating reflects favorable structural features of the DIP facility including the source of the financing (all new money), upstream guarantees from most subsidiaries, and collateral protection achieved through priming and first liens. The collateral is primarily the company's fully owned operating cranes which are less liquid in nature than current assets. The facility drawings are not subject to a borrowing base, but the large excess amount of collateral will likely result in the facility being fully covered by the collateral for the life of the facility. The facility does have covenants that require the company to maintain financial performance within a certain variance from the budget.

In assessing the cause of the bankruptcy filing and the nature and scope of the reorganization, Moody's believes that the bankruptcy was due to elevated debt levels associated with (i) the company's 2013 leveraged buyout, (ii) tuck-in acquisitions and (iii) high exposure to the volatile oil and gas industry which continues to face operating challenges from low oil prices. As a result, the company entered 2020 with a high debt leverage ratio of 8.5x, a weak liquidity position and significant near term maturities making its capital structure less tenable and its operating performance very susceptible to economic weakness.

The pre-petition capital structure consisted primarily of approximately (i) $63 million in borrowings under the RMS ABL facility, (ii) $473 million in senior secured first lien credit facilities, (iii) $195 million senior secured second lien term loan, (iv) $15.0 million in capital leases, (v) $6.1 million in equipment term loan, and (vi) $17 million in sponsor loans. The pre-petition senior secured first lien credit facility lenders will convert into 97% of the re-organized equity and the senior secured second lien term loan lenders will receive the remaining 3%, while the RMS ABL facility will be repaid in full.

Post exit, the NALH capital structure will consist of (i) a $225 million senior secured first lien term loan facility and (ii) a $100 million senior secured first lien credit facility on all assets but junior in rights to the $225 million term loan. Proceeds from the $225 million will be used to repay among other obligations, the $45 million DIP term loan upon exit and potentially purchase $80 million in Rental Purchase Obligations reducing the company's operating lease obligations of $161 million by an equivalent amount.

The DIP facility maturity date will be February 23, 2021, or earlier, under various circumstances of a plan of reorganization or liquidation.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, and operating under the brand name TNT Crane & Rigging, NALH provides lifting equipment rental services for the oil and gas sector and for commercial, construction, and industrial end markets in North America. NALH's customers consist of downstream, midstream, power, and upstream companies, including refineries and petrochemical facilities.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Debtor-in-Possession Lending published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108429. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

This rating is assigned on a point-in-time basis and will be withdrawn as soon as practicable, before which it is subject to monitoring.

