Moody's assigns Baa2 to National Finance Authority's (NH) VA Northwest Las Vegas Federal Lease Revenue Bonds; outlook stable

New York, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 rating to the National Finance Authority's (NH) $27.475 million of Federal Lease Revenue Bonds (VA Northwest Las Vegas Health Care Center Project), Federally Taxable Series 2022. The bonds are expected to be priced on January 25. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating on the Federal Lease Revenue Bonds (VA Northwest Las Vegas Health Care Center Project), Federally Taxable Series 2022 is supported by several factors, including the credit strength of the United States government (Aaa stable) to make timely lease payments and the essentiality of the financed facility to the mission of the US Department of Veterans Affairs. These strengths are balanced against very high leverage on the project and the need for lease renewal and refinancing to fully service the debt.

In Moody's opinion, it is extremely likely the lease with the US Department of Veterans Affairs will be renewed on or before expiration on August 19, 2031. The bonds mature after the lease term ends and very high leverage will remain, but we expect that the lease renewal terms will support a refinancing and repayment of amounts outstanding at that time. The financed project, a VA health clinic in Las Vegas, is essential to the VA's mission, consistent with our view of lease renewal. This is somewhat offset by the risk posed by declining veteran demographics nationally. Absent renewal, recovery for bondholders will be limited, due to the likely difficulty in finding a new tenant or owner to pay an adequate amount relative to the high amount of outstanding debt.

Like most federal lease transactions with renewal risk, this project benefits from a satisfactory legal and cash flow structure, which includes a strong US federal government tenant (Aaa) through August 19, 2031, a mortgage lien on the facility and the assignment and direct payment of all lease payments to the trustee, which reduces bondholders' exposure to operating risk of the borrower and property manager. There is also a small debt service reserve fund.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that monthly lease payments will continue to flow uninterrupted to the trustee during the current term of the lease, owing to the legal and cash flow structure, and that the tenant (the US government, acting through the Department of Veterans Affairs), will maintain its strong credit quality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Reduction in debt levels or final bullet payment that reduces overall leverage and refinancing risk

- Strong indications the lease will be renewed with terms that enable all bond payments to be made

- A large increase in the project's market value that would provide for high bondholder recovery in the event the lease is not renewed

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material credit weakening of the US government

- Increased project leverage

- Interruption or delay in monthly lease payments

- Borrower's failure to perform obligations under the lease

- Increased risk of non-renewal of the lease, due to deterioration in asset condition, federal policy changes, and/or weakening of the lessor-lessee relationship

LEGAL SECURITY

Interest on the bonds is paid with monthly lease payments from the US Department of Veterans Affairs, made to the borrower/lessor, CPI Rainier LV I LLC, an affiliate of Net Lease Capital Advisors, LLC, the ultimate owner. All security interests and leasehold interests in the property, and rights to the lease, rents and property management agreements have been assigned from CPI Rainier to US Bank, NA, the trustee. The bonds are also secured by a mortgage lien on the leased facility, and by a debt service reserve fund funded at one month's debt service. Principal is intended to be repaid with proceeds of a bond refinancing prior to maturity.

As a conduit, the National Finance Authority will service the debt using proceeds received under the terms of its loan agreement with the borrower. Through the life of the existing VA lease, CPI Rainier will repay the loan solely using revenue received under the lease.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bond proceeds, along with an equity contribution, will finance the facility's purchase price of just under $32 million.

PROFILE

The National Finance Authority is a New Hampshire conduit issuer that will issue the bonds.

The borrower, CPI - Rainier LV I, LLC -- is an affiliate of Net Lease Capital Advisors, a firm specializing in single-tenant net lease properties. The borrower is a single-purpose entity that owns the Northwest Las Vegas VA facility and leases it to the US government.

The Department of Veterans Affairs provides healthcare services and other benefits to military veterans. It has been a cabinet-level executive department since 1989. The United States has the world's largest economy and is the center of global trade and finance, with a gross domestic product of $20.9 trillion in 2020. Its population of 331.4 million (as reported in the 2020 US Census) ranks third-largest among nations, behind China and India.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments Methodology published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1298498. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

