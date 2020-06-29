Moody's assigns Baa2 to New York Institute of Technology's (NY) Series 2020A; outlook stable

New York, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 rating to New York Institute of Technology's (NY) proposed $17 million of New York Institute of Technology Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A (Federally Taxable). The bonds have an expected final maturity in fiscal 2031. We also affirm the Baa2 ratings on about $31 million of outstanding debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment and affirmation of New York Institute of Technology (NYIT)'s Baa2 rating reflects its relatively large operating scale ($277 million revenue in fiscal 2019) and consistently positive operating performance. NYIT also benefits from its location in New Yorkand diversified enrollment and program offerings, which allow it to attract both regional and international students. NYIT's good fiscal discipline will provide for favorable operating performance in fiscal 2020, despite ongoing business disruption from coronavirus. NYIT's good student market and effective management team aid prospects for continued growth in revenue over the long term, although it will likely face some coronavirus-related revenue declines in fiscal 2021. Direct debt burden remains very low with debt to cash flow of 1.1x, however NYIT has a substantial amount of lease obligations which add materially to its total adjusted debt profile. NYIT has debt plans in near future but the details around the size and timing of transaction are not finalized yet. NYIT's strengths are counterbalanced by stiff competition, high operating reliance on student charges and comparatively moderate reserves.

The university will manage through near-term operational and financial uncertainty driven by the coronavirus outbreak, a social risk under our ESG taxonomy given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Core revenue will contract but operating performance in fiscal 2020 will remain strong due to expense reduction measures. For fiscal 2021, the performance is likely to weaken but still remain positive. In addition, investment market volatility and pressured macroeconomic conditions will dampen near-term pricing flexibility, and wealth and liquidity growth. Favorably, actions to adjust expenses along with funding from CARES act will limit negative impact to operating performance.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates our expectations of positive cash flow margins above 10% and modest growth of spendable cash and investments. Should downside risks from coronavirus accelerate, the rating or outlook could be negatively impacted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material growth in flexible reserves

- Sustained strengthening of student market profile given high reliance on student charges

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in liquidity or weakening of operating performance given already comparatively thin reserves

- Significant additional debt since the university's total adjusted debt, inclusive of leases, is already moderately high

LEGAL SECURITY

Payments are a general obligation of NYIT with a security interest in Gross Revenues, which represents substantially all unrestricted funds of the institute. The series 2020A bonds are further secured by a mortgage of most properties on the Old Westbury campus. The Central Islip campus is not included in the mortgage pledge. These bonds are on parity with Series 2016A bonds and do not have a debt service reserve fund. The Indenture also contains financial covenant requirement to maintain a minimum Debt Service Coverage Ratio of 1.2x (Fiscal 2019: 3.6x).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refund certain maturities of outstanding Series 2016A bonds and to pay for the cost of issuance.

PROFILE

NYIT is a private university with programs focused on medicine, architecture, engineering and computer graphics. It has campuses in New York City, Long Island, NY, and in Vancouver, Canada. The institute enrolls over 7,600 FTE students and generated over $276 million of revenue.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

