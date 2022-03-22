Moody's assigns Baa2 to PTTGC's proposed senior unsecured notes

Singapore, March 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 senior unsecured rating to the proposed USD notes to be issued by GC Treasury Center Company Limited (GCTC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (PTTGC, Baa2 stable).

These notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by PTTGC on an unsubordinated basis. The guarantee will rank pari passu with PTTGC's unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

The notes will be issued under GCTC's and PTTGC's global medium-term note (GMTN) program, which is rated (P)Baa2.

The rating outlook is stable.

PTTGC will use the proceeds from the notes for general corporate purposes, including to repay the shareholder loans owed to its parent, PTT Public Company Limited (PTT, Baa1 stable).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 ratings are underpinned by PTTGC's position as the largest diversified petrochemical company in Thailand, its competitive cost structure, and the long-term feedstock supply and product offtake agreements with its largest shareholder, PTT. At the same time, the ratings are constrained by PTTGC's exposure to the inherent volatility in the refining and petrochemical sectors, as well as its appetite to expand.

PTTGC's Baa2 ratings incorporate two notches of uplift, based on Moody's expectation of financial support from its parent, PTT, in the event of distress. PTTGC is strategically important within PTT's energy value chain, serving as the group's chemical flagship company. There is also close business integration between PTTGC and PTT. PTT provides ongoing support in the form of product offtake and an intercompany borrowing facility. More recently, PTT has extended loans of THB55.6 billion to PTTGC to support the latter's acquisition of Allnex Holding GmbH in 2021.

PTTGC's EUR4 billion acquisition of Allnex in 2021 illustrates its significant growth appetite. The transaction was largely funded by debt and will result in an increase in leverage. However, Moody's expects PTTGC to exercise a degree of financial discipline and be on a deleveraging trajectory after its large acquisition. Moody's estimates that PTTGC's adjusted net debt/EBITDA will be at 3.3x-3.7x in 2022-23 from 3.6x in 2021. Actions by PTTGC that deviate from Moody's expectation of financial prudence will strain its ratings.

PTTGC has excellent liquidity. The company held around THB75 billion of cash and short-term investments as of December 2021. Moody's expects the company to have sufficient cash sources to fund its scheduled debt maturities, capital spending and dividend payments over the next 12 months.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

PTTGC is exposed to significant environmental and social risks, given its sizeable refining operations and petrochemical complex.

The company's exposure to governance risk is primarily driven by its concentrated ownership structure, which allows for its parent, PTT, to exert significant influence on PTTGC's strategy and operations. This risk is mitigated by the high proportion of independent directors on PTTGC's board, as well as the rules governing connected transactions of listed companies on the stock exchange of Thailand. The company, in line with PTT group, has a track record of maintaining excellent liquidity through the oil price cycle.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward momentum on PTTGC's rating is limited, given the overhang of its investment plans. But upward momentum could build if the operating environment improves beyond Moody's expectations and it becomes clear that the company's growth plans are unlikely to weaken its credit metrics over the medium term.

Credit metrics indicative of an upgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA below 3.0x and EBITDA/interest above 6.0x, both on a sustained basis. An upgrade will also require that the uplift from extraordinary parent support incorporated in the rating remains unchanged.

An upgrade of PTT's rating will not automatically lead to an upgrade of PTTGC's rating.

Moody's could downgrade PTTGC's rating if (1) refining and petrochemical margins are weaker than Moody's expectations; (2) PTTGC depletes its cash holdings materially; (3) PTTGC increases its shareholder returns; (4) the company undertakes debt-funded projects in new geographies or product chains that weakens its credit metrics; or (5) the uplift from extraordinary parent support incorporated in the rating is reduced due to a change in the linkages between the two companies.

Credit metrics indicative of downward pressure on the rating include adjusted net debt/EBITDA above 3.5x or adjusted EBITDA/interest less than 5.0x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (PTTGC) is the chemical flagship of Thailand's national oil company, PTT Public Company Limited. PTTGC is primarily engaged in the production and distribution of petroleum, aromatics and olefin products.

The company has a refining capacity -- including condensate -- of 280,000 barrels per day, and a combined petrochemical nameplate capacity of 13.95 million metric tons per year.

As of December 2021, PTT was PTTGC's largest shareholder, with an effective ownership stake of 48.18%.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

