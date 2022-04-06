Moody's assigns Baa2 to PowerChina's subordinated perpetual securities

Hong Kong, April 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 rating to the proposed subordinated perpetual securities to be issued by DianJian Haiyu Limited and guaranteed by Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina, Baa1 stable).

PowerChina will use the proceeds from the proposed issuance to refinance its debt.

The rating outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The proposed issuance will not materially affect PowerChina's financial metrics, because we expect most of the proceeds will be used for refinancing," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

The Baa2 rating on the proposed subordinated perpetual securities reflects (1) the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from PowerChina; (2) a one-notch downward adjustment from PowerChina's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba1 because of the subordinated nature of the securities; and (3) three notches of uplift based on the high likelihood of extraordinary support from the Government of China (A1 stable) in times of need. The securities are subordinated to PowerChina's senior unsecured debt but rank above its junior subordinated debt and common stock.

While the proposed perpetual securities have hybrid-like features, with the option of deferred coupons on a cumulative and compounding basis, Moody's considers them as 100% debt-like securities due to the high 300-basis-point coupon step-up at year five, which provide the company with a strong incentive to prepay the bonds.

However, Moody's could lower the rating on the subordinated perpetual securities if it assesses that the company will likely defer a large number of coupon payments ahead of a default.

PowerChina's Baa1 rating includes its BCA of ba1 and a three-notch uplift based on the expected high level of support from and the company's high level of dependence on the Government of China in the event of financial stress.

PowerChina's BCA primarily reflects the company's large business scale and leadership in China's hydropower engineering and construction industry. The company's healthy order backlog, which contributed to a revenue ratio of around 3x at the end of 2020, and steady stream of new orders provide good revenue visibility. Its expertise in the hydropower construction business, a sector that has significant entry barriers, also supports its profitability.

At the same time, PowerChina's BCA is constrained by the company's high debt leverage because of its investments in build-operate-transfer (BOT) and public private partnership (PPP) projects, as well as in power projects and real estate development. In addition, PowerChina's fast growth will entail execution risks, such as cost overruns and project delays, and geopolitical risks related to some of its projects in developing countries.

PowerChina achieved a strong 33.7% revenue growth in H1 2021, while its 8.8% EBITDA margin during the 12 months ended June 2021 was one of the strongest among its state-owned construction peers.

PowerChina's debt leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, increased to 9.8x for the 12 months ended June 2021 from 8.7x at the end of December 2020, driven by the company's high investment spending on and consolidation of most of its PPP and BOT projects.

Excluding non-recourse BOT/PPP project debt and the corresponding EBITDA, Moody's estimates that PowerChina's adjusted debt/EBITDA will decline to the 6x range for the 12 months ended June 2021.

Despite its large investment programs, Moody's expects that PowerChina's leverage will improve to below 9.0x over the next two years, mainly because of higher earnings growth that will outpace debt growth and the potential disposal of some of its PPP projects. Excluding non-recourse BOT/PPP debt and earnings, Moody's expects PowerChina's leverage to fall further to around 5.5x-6.0x for 2021 to 2023. These leverage levels are in line with the company's ba1 BCA when compared with its rated state-owned construction peers.

Moody's assessment of high government support in times of need is underpinned by (1) the fact that PowerChina is a central state-owned enterprise (SOE) that is 100% owned by China's State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC); (2) the company's key role in the domestic hydropower engineering and construction industry; (3) the track record of government support for the company; and (4) the Chinese government's strong ability to provide support, as reflected in its A1 sovereign rating.

The high dependence level reflects the fact that PowerChina and the central government are exposed to common political and economic event risks.

The ratings also consider the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

PowerChina has indirect environmental exposure to carbon-emitting industries, such as the thermal power construction sector. This risk is partly mitigated by the company's gradually declining exposure to thermal power construction with its transition to renewable energy construction and the non-power sector.

PowerChina is exposed to inherently high human capital risks because it requires a large labor force that includes specialized talent and subcontractors. It also faces potentially high health and safety risks that require continued investment to monitor, mitigate and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. The company's track record of having a stable labor force, low fatality and accident rate and continued efforts to ensure responsible production counterbalance these risks. At the same time, the company benefits from societal trends such as urbanization.

In terms of governance considerations, the rating incorporates the fact that PowerChina is controlled, supervised and monitored by the SASAC under China's State Council. The company is led by an experienced management team and has a sound track record of project execution. Its tendency to fund its growth using debt is counterbalanced by the government's oversight and directive to deleverage.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12 to 18 months, PowerChina's business and financial profiles will remain stable, and its importance to the central government and the government's ability to provide support will remain intact.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's would upgrade PowerChina's rating if the company's BCA improves without any material change in the support assumption.

Credit metrics indicative of an upgrade of BCA include adjusted debt/EBITDA falling below 7.0x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could also upgrade PowerChina's rating, without upgrading its BCA, if the agency assesses that the company's importance to the Chinese government has increased.

Moody's would downgrade PowerChina's rating if the company's BCA deteriorates because of its inability to balance the cash generation capabilities and financing needs of its investment programs.

Credit metrics indicative of a lower BCA include adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining above 8.5x-9.0x over a prolonged period.

Moody's could also downgrade PowerChina's rating, without lowering its BCA, if we assess that government support for the company has weakened or if the government ceases to own a controlling stake.

The methodologies used in this rating were Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285005, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Power Construction Corporation of China is a large state-owned enterprise involved in the hydro- and electric power engineering, infrastructure construction, planning and design, and equipment manufacturing businesses. It has a leading market position in power construction.

It is wholly owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission under China's State Council.

The local market analyst for this rating is Yuting Liu, +86 (106) 319-6530.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Chenyi Lu

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Gary Lau

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

