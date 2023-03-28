Moody's assigns Baa2 to Republic Services' new bond offering

New York, March 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to Republic Services, Inc.'s (Republic) new bond issuance. All other ratings for Republic are unaffected at this time, including the Baa2 senior unsecured ratings on the company's currently outstanding notes. The outlook is stable.

Moody's views the recent issuance of two tranches of notes ($400 million due 2029 and $800 million due 2034) to be leverage neutral, as the rating agency expects that the net proceeds will be used to pay down existing debt and extinguish outstanding debt, of which $300 million senior notes mature in 2023. Republic had $1 billion of commercial paper borrowings outstanding at December 31, 2022.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Republic Services, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debentures, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects Republic's scale and good market position as the second largest service provider in the US solid waste industry, with a predictable revenue stream, strong EBITDA margin and solid annual free cash flow. Republic maintains a stable revenue base characterized by steady organic growth, supplemented by tuck-in acquisitions that are often accretive in a short timeframe. Moody's expects the company to remain focused on its core strengths, including pricing discipline, good cost controls and customer service. These factors should enable Republic to capitalize on favorable key industry drivers, highlighted by robust pricing on collection and disposal operations, and support healthy results despite lingering cost inflation pressures and weaker macro conditions.

However, the sizeable debt-funded acquisition of US Ecology in May 2022 has diluted margins and increased financial leverage. Moody's expects pro forma debt-to-EBITDA to approach 3x in the near term. US Ecology has added high value hazardous waste assets, but also a volatile treatment-and-disposal event business and field services operations that are susceptible to cautious customer spending during weak economic periods. Additionally, Republic is exposed to commodity price volatility in its recycling operations. These risks are tempered by the company's positive history of integrating acquisitions and solid cash flow generation.

Shareholder returns reduce financial flexibility and overall liquidity. Specifically, Republic maintains a modest cash position relative to similarly rated companies and is reliant on cash flow from operations and its revolving credit facility for liquidity. This is partly mitigated by the essential nature of services and cash flow predictability.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of steady top-line growth and earnings expansion into 2024, driven by positive pricing, continuation of good cost management and accretive tuck-in acquisitions. Moody's expects the company to remain focused on executing the US Ecology integration. The stable outlook also assumes the company will maintain a balance capital approach to funding or structuring future acquisitions and/or share repurchases.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating could be upgraded with an EBITDA margin expected to remain above 30%, free cash flow-to-debt around 10%, debt-to-EBITDA sustained around 2.8x or lower, and funds from operations-to-debt in excess of 30%. Stronger liquidity, with a robust cash balance and reduced reliance on the credit facility or commercial paper would also be viewed favorably, as would a boost in earnings from recycling operations. Maintaining a balanced financial policy would be an important consideration for an upgrade.

The rating could be downgraded with sustained margin erosion, including from inability to control costs or declining revenue with weaker pricing, debt-to-EBITDA remaining above 3.25x and/or funds from operations-to-debt declining towards 20%. Aggressive debt funded share repurchases or larger scale acquisitions, difficulty in completing the integration of US Ecology successfully and/or weaker liquidity would also drive downward rating pressure.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/54482. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Republic Services, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is the second largest provider of solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services in the United States. Revenue was nearly $13.5 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

