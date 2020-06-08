Moody's assigns Baa2 to Shanghai Construction Group's proposed USD notes

Hong Kong, June 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 rating to the senior unsecured notes to be issued by YONGDA Investment Limited and guaranteed by Shanghai Construction Group Co., Ltd. (SCG, Baa2 stable).

The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating of the proposed notes reflects the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of SCG, and the fact that the notes rank pari passu with SCG's other senior unsecured obligations.

"The proposed issuance will have limited impact on SCG's credit metrics, because the company will primarily use the proceeds to refinance offshore debt," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

SCG's Baa2 rating incorporates its standalone credit strength and a one-notch uplift, based on Moody's expectation of support from the Shanghai government and ultimately the Chinese Government (A1, stable) through SCG's parent, Shanghai Construction Group Corporation (SCGC), in times of stress.

SCG's standalone credit strength is underpinned by its large scale, long track record and strong presence in Shanghai, and its robust new order intake, which supports revenue visibility.

On the other hand, SCG's rating is constrained by its high financial leverage, relatively low profit margins and concentrated operations in Shanghai.

SCG's leverage -- as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA -- registered 5.6x for 2019, but will likely to temporarily increase to around 6.5x-6.8x over the next 12-18 months. This increase will be driven by higher debt to fund private-public-partnership (PPP) projects and property development, slower EBTIDA growth amid disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak, and the potential consolidation of the highly leveraged Tianjin Housing Group (THG) - a property developer and constructor currently owned by the Tianjin government.

In April 2020, SCG announced plans to acquire a 51% stake in THG for a consideration of around RMB328 million. Moody's expects the acquisition of THG, if completed, could drive up SCG's leverage by 0.4x-0.8x, depending on how much additional debt SCG will inherit from THG.

Such potential leverage increase due to the consolidation of THG will weaken SCG's standalone credit profile, but will be mitigated by the expected government support through its parent. Moody's also expects the acquisition of THG will help increase SCG's geographic diversification as it expands beyond its Shanghai home base.

SCG has excellent liquidity. Its cash and cash equivalents of RMB52 billion at the end of March 2020 were sufficient to cover its RMB13 billion of short-term debt and expected capital spending of around RMB2 billion. As an important SOE's subsidiary in Shanghai, SCG has strong access to domestic capital market funding and bank credit. At the end of 2019, SCG had obtained bank facilities totaling RMB178 billion, of which RMB110 billion or 62% remained unutilized.

Moody's expectation of government support through its parent is based on: (1) SCG's status as the most important subsidiary of SCGC which is in turn wholly owned by the Shanghai government; (2) SCGC and SCG's important role both in the construction industry in China, and in providing infrastructure development and maintenance services in Shanghai; and (3) SCG's strategic importance to SCGC, as it accounted for about 98% of SCGC's revenue and about 97% of the total assets in 2019; and (4) the two companies' shared senior management team.

In terms of governance risks, the rating takes into account the fact that SCG is controlled, supervised, and monitored by SCGC, a state-owned entity 100% owned by the Shanghai government. As a listed company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, SCG provides good disclosure of its businesses and financial performance. The company is led by an experienced management team and has a sound track record of project execution.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that SCGs credit profile will remain appropriate for its rating over the next 12-18 month, and that it will continue to receive strong government support through its parent.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating of SCG could be upgraded if (1) Moody's believes there is an increased likelihood of parental support for SCG from the government; or (2) SCG's standalone credit profile improves significantly.

The company's standalone credit profile could improve if SCG (1) improves its profitability and debt leverage through a prudent investment strategy; and (2) successfully reduces its geographic concentration while minimizing execution risks.

Credit metrics indicative of an upgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA below 4.5x and a net cash position on a sustained basis.

The rating of SCG could be downgraded if (1) the likelihood of parental support for SCG decreases; or (2) the company's standalone credit strength deteriorates.

The company's standalone credit profile could deteriorate as a result of (1) aggressive investments in PPP projects and real estate developments, resulting in a considerable deterioration in its financial profile; (2) a substantial decline in new contract wins; (3) large cost overruns and project delays; or (4) weakening credit metrics driven by deteriorating fundamentals or large debt-funded acquisitions.

Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA above 6.5x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Construction Industry published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061454. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Shanghai Construction Group Co., Ltd. (SCG) provides construction, contracting, design and engineering services, as well as real estate development services, and manufactures concrete products.

It was 30.19% owned and controlled by Shanghai Construction Group Corporation (SCGC), 22.89% owned by Shanghai Guosheng (Group) Co Ltd (SGS), and with the rest shares held by public shareholders as of end 2019. Both SCGC and SGS are state-owned enterprises wholly owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission of the Shanghai government.

The local market analyst for this rating is Sue Su, +86 (106) 319-6505.

