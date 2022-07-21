Moody's assigns Baa2 to South Jersey Transportation Authority, NJ's Transportation System Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series A; outlook is stable

New York, July 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 rating to South Jersey Transportation Authority, NJ's up to $225 million Transportation System Revenue Bonds, 2022 Series A. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

South Jersey Transportation Authority's (SJTA) Baa2 senior rating acknowledges the incremental indebtedness to finance the capital costs after the proposed issuance of the 2022 Series A bonds. We expect that the debt service obligations of the new issuance, which will amount to approximately $11.2 million per year, will pressure the debt service coverage. Total Moody's net revenue debt service coverage will decline to around 1.5x in 2022 from 2.07x in 2020, to reach its lowest point around 1.2x in 2023. Debt service coverage will start recovering in 2024 but will be tight for the rating category and still be lower than historical levels. Our expectations incorporate limited debt issuance beyond the 2022 Series A bonds for the next two years.

The Baa2 senior rating also reflects our expectation of predictable cash flows supported by the annual toll rate increases of 3%, implemented since January 2022. While traffic continues to recover, with traffic transactions at 84% of 2019 levels for the first four months of 2022, revenue performance will be underpinned mostly by toll rate increases. SJTA's demand profile for its regionally focused assets tends to center on activity in Atlantic City (Ba3 positive) and the shore area in southern New Jersey, leaving SJTA vulnerable to changes in consumer demand for gaming and beach tourism. Moreover, our view also considers that SJTA will continue to need to subsidize the Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) because its internal cash flow generation is insufficient to fully cover costs.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on our expectation that despite the ongoing recovery of traffic and revenue levels and the increased debt service obligations, the authority will be able to present lower but adequate financial metrics due to the anticipated toll rate increases. It also incorporates our expectation that management will take a conservative approach to undertaking capital improvement projects in order to manage its liquidity and financial position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Higher total DSCRs at or above 1.75x with liquidity above 365 days cash on hand on a sustained basis

- Maintenance of self-sufficiency at the airport, requiring no SJTA subsidies - Material growth and diversification of service area economy

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Total DSCRs below 1.2x and total liquidity weakens further on a sustained basis

- Weaker airport operations that require increased subsidies from SJTA - Further erosion of gaming industry and economic conditions in Atlantic City

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are backed by a pledge of the authority's net consolidated revenues. Net airport revenues also cover a portion of debt service payments related to the airport. The rate covenant and additional bonds test state that net revenues must equal the greater of a) 1.20x debt service, or b) 1.00x debt service and the amount necessary for R&R costs, state payments, subordinate debt, general project expenses and other required fund deposits. The debt service reserve fund is cash funded with an amount of the lesser of (i) the maximum permitted by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, or (ii) the maximum annual debt service payable on all outstanding bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the 2022 Series A Bonds will be used to: (i) pay a portion of the costs of certain Transportation Projects (mainly those projects related to congestion relief and the Glassboro Camden Light Rail Line), each of which constitutes a Pledged Project or General Project pursuant to the Resolution, contained in the Authority's ten-year Capital Plan, as amended and supplemented from time to time; ii) fund the amount required to increase the amount on deposit in the Debt Service Reserve Fund to the Debt Service Reserve Requirement; and (iii) pay costs of issuance of the 2022 Series A Bonds.

PROFILE

The SJTA was created in 1991 as successor to the New Jersey Expressway Authority and the Atlantic County Transportation Authority. The SJTA owns and operates a number of transportation related assets and projects in the Southern New Jersey region, including ACE, Atlantic City/Expressway Connector, Atlantic City International Airport (ACY), Transportation Services and various parking facilities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60219. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

