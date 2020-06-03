Moody's assigns Baa2 to Stetson Ridge Metropolitan District 3, CO's GOLT Series 2020A; outlook stable

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 rating to Stetson Ridge Metropolitan District 3, CO's $6.1 million General Obligation Limited Tax Refunding and Improvement Bonds, Series 2020A. Concurrently, we have assigned an issuer rating of Baa1, which reflects an assessment of the district's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax rating (GOULT). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The initial Baa1 rating reflects the district's modestly sized and mature tax base, which has benefited from rapid growth over the past several years due to the completion of residential development. Declining economic productivity due to the impact of the coronavirus could lead to a softening in assessed values over the next several years, however the significant military presence in the region will provide stability over the longer term. Additionally, the rating reflects the district's above-average, though manageable debt burden and very limited operational requirements, mitigating its modest financial reserve position.

The GOLT rating considers the credit characteristics incorporated into the issuer rating, but is one notch below to incorporate the limited tax pledge that provides adequate but narrow coverage of maximum annual debt service under the cap.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district, despite the expectation that reduced economic activity will likely lead to a softening in assessed values in the coming years. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of assessed values changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that despite an expected decline in assessed values in the coming years due to reduced economic activity caused by the ongoing pandemic, the district's favorable location near several major military installations will help to provide stability over the longer term.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020A bonds are limited tax general obligations of the district, secured by and payable from pledged revenues which consists of a 30 mill property tax and specific ownership taxes. The district's 30 mill property tax may be adjusted with changes in the residential property equalization rate, thus the current adjusted maximum rate is 33.398 mills. The bonds are additionally secured by a debt service reserve fund (DSRF) funded using a combination of cash and surety at the lessor of the standard 3-prong test, which based on the current structure will equate to maximum annual debt service throughout the duration of the bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Bonds will be used to refund all of the district's outstanding General Obligation Limited Tax Bonds, Series 2012 and to reimburse the developer for public infrastructure improvements.

PROFILE

The district currently contains approximately 155.7 acres and is located in the northeastern portion of the City of Colorado Springs (Aa2), near Fort Carson, Peterson and Schriever Air Force bases, and the Air Force Academy. The district and Stetson Ridge Metro District No. 2 serve as financing districts, while District No. 1 serves as the operating district. All infrastructure has been conveyed to the city and the operating district.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material growth in the district's tax base (Issuer and GOLT)

- Improved debt service coverage (GOLT)

- A moderation of the debt burden (Issuer and GOLT)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant additional debt issuance, leading to materially increased leverage (Issuer and GOLT)

- Contraction of the tax base (Issuer and GOLT)

- Material reduction in coverage of annual debt service obligations (GOLT)

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Brett Adelglass

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Dallas

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Gera McGuire

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Dallas

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

