Moody's assigns Baa2 to Thai Oil's GMTN drawdown

Singapore, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 rating to the proposed guaranteed senior unsecured USD notes to be issued by Thaioil Treasury Center Company Limited (Thaioil TC) and guaranteed by Thai Oil Public Company Limited (Thai Oil, Baa2 negative).

Thaioil TC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Thai Oil.

The notes will be issued under Thai Oil's and Thaioil TC's backed senior unsecured global medium term note (GMTN) program, which is rated (P)Baa2.

The rating outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Thai Oil's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects its position as Thailand's largest and most complex refiner, stable operations supported by its close business integration with PTT Public Company Limited (Baa1 stable), and its track record of maintaining strong liquidity," says Jacintha Poh, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty around the extent of deterioration in Thai Oil's financial metrics stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, as the severe contraction in demand for transportation fuels will depress refining margins and lower throughput rates, hurting Thai Oil's earnings and cash flows," adds Poh.

Moody's expects Thai Oil's leverage will remain elevated as the company executes the expansion and upgrade of its refinery, which is scheduled for completion in 2023. Reported net borrowings, which include short-term investments, increased to THB76 billion as of 31 March 2020 from THB41 billion in 2019, and will increase further over the next three years as capital spending will total about THB126 billion.

Thai Oil reported negative EBITDA of THB12.2 billion for the first quarter of 2020, primarily driven by inventory losses from the plunge in crude prices. Based on Moody's expectation of refining margins and utilization remaining weak, Thai Oil's adjusted EBITDA will be around THB5 billion in 2020 before recovering to around THB18 billion in 2021. The severe oil demand shock triggered by coronavirus outbreak is unprecedented, and the duration that such weak market conditions will persist remains unclear. A recovery in refining margins exceeding Moody's expectations could improve Thai Oil's credit metrics to levels supportive of its rating.

Thai Oil's liquidity is strong. At 31 March 2020, the company held cash and short-term investments of THB62.2 billion compared to total reported debt of THB138.5 billion, of which THB8.2 billion will come due over the next 12 months.

The Baa2 rating incorporates a two-notch uplift from expected extraordinary support from PTT.

As the group's flagship refinery, Thai Oil is strategically important to PTT's downstream oil business, and there is close operational and financial integration between the two companies. The support assessment also take into account PTT's willingness to provide working capital and intercompany funding support to reduce Thai Oil's financial burden as it carries out its large-scale refinery expansion

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, the ratings consider the following:

(1) Thai Oil has material exposure to carbon transition risk, given its refining operations. The global efforts to transition to low-carbon energy will gradually lower demand for petroleum products in coming decades. This risk is somewhat mitigated by the company's product offtake by PTT, and its growing petrochemical business.

(2) Thai Oil is exposed to social risk in terms of responsible production and health and safety issues. This social risk is mitigated by the company's long operational track record and the absence of major incidents.

(3) In terms of governance risk, Thai Oil's ownership is concentrated in its largest shareholder, PTT, which held a 47.5% stake as of 31 December 2019. However, this risk is largely mitigated by Thai Oil's status as a listed company, its majority independent board and the track record of support from PTT. Thai Oil also provides a high degree of transparency in its operations and capex plans through detailed quarterly updates and regular investor communications.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of Thai Oil's Baa2 ratings is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. Nevertheless, the outlook on the ratings could return to stable if Thai Oil reduces the amount of debt needed to fund its capital spending, and if there is an improvement in the refining margin environment in Asia, such that the company's credit metrics remain appropriate for its ratings.

Specific credit metrics that could support a change in the outlook to stable include retained cash flow (RCF)/adjusted net debt rising above 10%, and adjusted EBITDA/interest rising above 3x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade Thai Oil's ratings if (1) refining and petrochemical margins in Asia trend lower than Moody's expectations, resulting in depressed earnings and operating cash flows; (2) the company fails to contain the increase in its net borrowings during the project phase; (3) there are material operational disruptions at its plant or delays in executing its refinery expansion project; or (4) Thai Oil stretches its balance sheet for capital investments or increases shareholder returns that point towards a more aggressive financial policy.

Specifically, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if RCF/adjusted net debt fails to improve above 10% or adjusted EBITDA/interest falls below 3x.

A significant reduction in PTT's ownership of Thai Oil, or a material change in the supply and offtake agreements within PTT group that is detrimental to Thai Oil, would also be negative for the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing Industry published in November 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040610. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited is a refiner and supplier of petroleum products in Thailand. The company operates the largest complex refinery in the country, with a nameplate capacity of 275 thousand barrels per day (bpd), or around 22% of the country's domestic crude refining capacity.

As of 31 December 2019, the company was 47.5% owned by PTT Public Company Limited (Baa1 stable), which in turn is 51.1% owned by the Government of Thailand (Baa1 stable).

