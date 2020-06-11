Moody's assigns Baa2 to Thai Oil's GMTN drawdown

Singapore, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 rating to the proposed guaranteed
senior unsecured USD notes to be issued by Thaioil Treasury Center Company
Limited (Thaioil TC) and guaranteed by Thai Oil Public Company Limited
(Thai Oil, Baa2 negative).
Thaioil TC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Thai Oil.
The notes will be issued under Thai Oil's and Thaioil TC's backed
senior unsecured global medium term note (GMTN) program, which is
rated (P)Baa2.
The rating outlook is negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Thai Oil's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects its position
as Thailand's largest and most complex refiner, stable operations
supported by its close business integration with PTT Public Company Limited
(Baa1 stable), and its track record of maintaining strong liquidity,"
says Jacintha Poh, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit
Officer.
"The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty around the extent
of deterioration in Thai Oil's financial metrics stemming from the coronavirus
outbreak, as the severe contraction in demand for transportation
fuels will depress refining margins and lower throughput rates,
hurting Thai Oil's earnings and cash flows," adds Poh.
Moody's expects Thai Oil's leverage will remain elevated as the
company executes the expansion and upgrade of its refinery, which
is scheduled for completion in 2023. Reported net borrowings,
which include short-term investments, increased to THB76
billion as of 31 March 2020 from THB41 billion in 2019, and will
increase further over the next three years as capital spending will total
about THB126 billion.
Thai Oil reported negative EBITDA of THB12.2 billion for the first
quarter of 2020, primarily driven by inventory losses from the plunge
in crude prices. Based on Moody's expectation of refining
margins and utilization remaining weak, Thai Oil's adjusted
EBITDA will be around THB5 billion in 2020 before recovering to around
THB18 billion in 2021. The severe oil demand shock triggered by
coronavirus outbreak is unprecedented, and the duration that such
weak market conditions will persist remains unclear. A recovery
in refining margins exceeding Moody's expectations could improve
Thai Oil's credit metrics to levels supportive of its rating.
Thai Oil's liquidity is strong. At 31 March 2020, the company
held cash and short-term investments of THB62.2 billion
compared to total reported debt of THB138.5 billion, of which
THB8.2 billion will come due over the next 12 months.
The Baa2 rating incorporates a two-notch uplift from expected extraordinary
support from PTT.
As the group's flagship refinery, Thai Oil is strategically
important to PTT's downstream oil business, and there is close operational
and financial integration between the two companies. The support
assessment also take into account PTT's willingness to provide working
capital and intercompany funding support to reduce Thai Oil's financial
burden as it carries out its large-scale refinery expansion
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
the ratings consider the following:
(1) Thai Oil has material exposure to carbon transition risk, given
its refining operations. The global efforts to transition to low-carbon
energy will gradually lower demand for petroleum products in coming decades.
This risk is somewhat mitigated by the company's product offtake by PTT,
and its growing petrochemical business.
(2) Thai Oil is exposed to social risk in terms of responsible production
and health and safety issues. This social risk is mitigated by
the company's long operational track record and the absence of major incidents.
(3) In terms of governance risk, Thai Oil's ownership is concentrated
in its largest shareholder, PTT, which held a 47.5%
stake as of 31 December 2019. However, this risk is largely
mitigated by Thai Oil's status as a listed company, its majority
independent board and the track record of support from PTT. Thai
Oil also provides a high degree of transparency in its operations and
capex plans through detailed quarterly updates and regular investor communications.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of Thai Oil's Baa2 ratings
is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. Nevertheless,
the outlook on the ratings could return to stable if Thai Oil reduces
the amount of debt needed to fund its capital spending, and if there
is an improvement in the refining margin environment in Asia, such
that the company's credit metrics remain appropriate for its ratings.
Specific credit metrics that could support a change in the outlook to
stable include retained cash flow (RCF)/adjusted net debt rising above
10%, and adjusted EBITDA/interest rising above 3x on a sustained
basis.
Moody's could downgrade Thai Oil's ratings if (1) refining and petrochemical
margins in Asia trend lower than Moody's expectations, resulting
in depressed earnings and operating cash flows; (2) the company fails
to contain the increase in its net borrowings during the project phase;
(3) there are material operational disruptions at its plant or delays
in executing its refinery expansion project; or (4) Thai Oil stretches
its balance sheet for capital investments or increases shareholder returns
that point towards a more aggressive financial policy.
Specifically, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if RCF/adjusted
net debt fails to improve above 10% or adjusted EBITDA/interest
falls below 3x.
A significant reduction in PTT's ownership of Thai Oil, or a material
change in the supply and offtake agreements within PTT group that is detrimental
to Thai Oil, would also be negative for the ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing
Industry published in November 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040610.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Thai Oil Public Company Limited is a refiner and supplier of petroleum
products in Thailand. The company operates the largest complex
refinery in the country, with a nameplate capacity of 275 thousand
barrels per day (bpd), or around 22% of the country's domestic
crude refining capacity.
As of 31 December 2019, the company was 47.5% owned
by PTT Public Company Limited (Baa1 stable), which in turn is 51.1%
owned by the Government of Thailand (Baa1 stable).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jacintha Poh
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Vikas Halan
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077