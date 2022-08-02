Moody's assigns Baa2 to Tianjin Binhai Construction and Investment's proposed bond

Hong Kong, August 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 senior unsecured rating to the proposed bond to be issued by Zhaohai Investment (BVI) Limited and guaranteed by Tianjin Binhai New Area Construction & Investment Group Co., Ltd. (TBCI, Baa2 stable).

The rating outlook is stable.

The net proceeds will be used for refinancing the company's offshore debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

TBCI's Baa2 rating incorporates the Tianjin government's capacity to support (GCS) score of a3, and Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Tianjin government's propensity to support, resulting in a two-notch downward adjustment.

Tianjin city's GCS score reflects its status as one of the four municipalities that report directly to the Government of China (A1 stable), its relatively weak economic and fiscal metrics in recent years and high risks from its contingent liabilities compared with those of its peers.

The Baa2 ratings also incorporate (1) Moody's expectation of Tianjin government's propensity to support the company, which is based on the government's 100% ownership of TBCI, (2) the company's strategic role as the largest platform for infrastructure construction in Tianjin Binhai New Area, and (3) its established track record of government cash payments.

The two-notch downward adjustment reflects TBCI's large debt associated with public-policy projects and its vulnerability to bond market volatility due to investors' widespread risk aversion toward state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from regions with relatively weak fiscal metrics and high contingent liability risks.

The rating takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

TBCI bears high social risks as it implements public policy initiatives by building public infrastructure in Tianjin Binhai New Area. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape the company's development targets and ultimately affect Tianjin city government's propensity to support the company.

Governance considerations are also material to the ratings, as TBCI is subject to oversight and reporting requirements to its owner regional and local government (RLG), reflecting its public policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

TBCI's stable rating outlook reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's sovereign rating; (2) Moody's expectation that the Tianjin government's GCS score will remain stable; and (3) Moody's view that the company's business profile and integration with the Tianjin government, and the government's control and oversight of the company, will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

TBCI's issuer rating could be upgraded if: (1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded, or Tianjin's GCS strengthens, which could be the result of a significant strengthening in the city's economic or financial profile, or an improvement in its ability to coordinate timely support; or (2) TBCI's characteristics change in a way that strengthens the Tianjin government's propensity to provide support, such as through:

– an increase in government payments and an improvement in the predictability of government payment mechanisms, whereby dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers from higher-tier governments can consistently cover a large share of the company's operational and debt-servicing needs.

– an increase in the company's strategic importance to the city government, for example, a significant increase in the share of public-policy projects in the city.

TBCI's issuer rating could be downgraded if: (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded; or (2) Tianjin's GCS weakens, which could be a result of a significant weakening in Tianjin's economic or financial profile, or a deterioration in its ability to coordinate timely support; (3) changes occur in the Chinese government's policies that prohibit RLGs from providing financial support to local government financing vehicles (LGFV); or (4) TBCI's characteristics change in a way that weakens its RLG owner's propensity to provide support, such as through:

– significant changes in its core business, including substantial expansion into commercial activities at the cost of public services or considerable losses in commercial activities;

– a decline in its position as one of the largest and dominant public service providers in Tianjin; or

– a rapid increase in its debt and leverage with less corresponding government payments, leaving the company reliant on high-cost financing, including through nonstandard channels.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2006, Tianjin Binhai New Area Construction & Investment Group Co., Ltd. is an investment and financing platform incorporated in Tianjin. It is wholly owned by the Tianjin State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission and operates under the supervision of the Tianjin Binhai New Area Government.

The local market analyst for this rating is Yan Li, + 86 (106) 319-6572.

