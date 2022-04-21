Moody's assigns Baa2 to UMM Energy Partners, LLC's Series 2022A and Series 2022B refunding bonds.

New York, April 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigns a Baa2 rating to UMM Energy Partners, LLC's forthcoming Energy Facility Revenue Refunding Bonds, (UMM Energy Partners, LLC Project), Series 2022A (Tax-Exempt) and Series 2022B (Federally Taxable), totalling $68 million at par, and issued through the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA). The outlook is stable. The bonds are obligations of UMM Energy Partners, LLC but issued through the NJEDA.

Assignments:

..Issuer: New Jersey Economic Development Authority

....Senior Secured Revenue Refunding Bonds, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 reflects the satisfactory operating performance of the initial project and expansion, as well as the essential nature and value of the project to the off-taker, Montclair State University, NJ (MSU, A2 stable); a demonstrated record of cash flow predictability during operations owing to a well-structured off-take agreement that is expected to yield adequate debt service coverage ratios in most reasonable stress scenarios; and the existence of typical project finance features that provide strong structural protections to bondholder in most cases. In that regard, the Baa2 rating recognizes the benefit of the proposed financing as the annual interest costs savings will more strongly position the project's credit profile in the Baa rating category. Additionally, the rating reflects the expectation that the project will maintain its second customer, Chartwell's Division of Compass Group USA, Inc., to maintain its tax-exempt status and prevent a mandatory redemption of the bonds.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the project will continue to operate well and produce sound DSCRs at or above recent levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings

- Steady financial results with DSCRs in excess of 1.80x on a sustained basis

- Continued stable performance with no apparent latent construction defects or operating issues

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings

- Unexpected operating issues that result in DSCRs falling below 1.50x on a sustained basis

- Discovery of any latent construction defects that require material cost or downtime to repair

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the 2022 Series A & B bonds will be used for the redemption of the project's Series 2012 bonds, to fund the bond's debt service reserve fund, and pay for costs of issuance.

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the project revenues and available funds derived from the Energy Sales Agreement (ESA) and any future Energy Sales Agreements with future new customers, as well as a leasehold mortgage interest in the project assets and rights under the Ground Lease and Energy Sales Agreement and all other project contracts. UMM Energy Partners, LLC ("UMM") has assigned its interests in the project to the trustee (BNY Mellon) as collateral for the bonds, allowing the trustee to control and liquidate the project assets if needed. The project's ownership remains with UMM for the duration of the ESA. There is a six month maximum annual debt service reserve fund for the taxable bonds and a debt service reserve sized at 10% of par (the lesser of the standard 3-prong test) for the tax exempt bonds, both of which are backed by letters of credit. There are also two additional cash funded reserves, a $1 million reserve and replacement account and a one-month O&M reserve. The ESA requires the capital structure to maintain at least an 80% debt to 20% equity ratio at the time of financing and over the life of the bonds.

OBLIGOR PROFILE

UMM Energy Partners, LLC ("UMM") was formed solely to finance, build, own and operate the Central Energy Center (CEC), the Energy Distribution System (EDS), and the Micro Grid Generating Center ("the project") at Montclair State University, NJ ("MSU" or "off-taker" or "university", rated A2, stable), pursuant to a 30-year Energy Sales Agreement (ESA) between UMM and MSU. DB Energy Assets, LLC is the sole owner of UMM. The project provides MSU with essential electricity, steam heating, and chilled water services.

