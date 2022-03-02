Moody's assigns Baa2 to Waste Connections' proposed bond offering

New York, March 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to Waste Connections, Inc.'s (WCN) proposed bond issuance. All other ratings for WCN are unaffected, including the Baa2 senior unsecured ratings on the company's currently outstanding senior notes. The outlook is stable.

The notes issuance will be about leverage neutral as all of the net proceeds are anticipated to pay down the outstanding balance of approximately $804 million on the $1.85 billion revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2021. Moody's notes nonetheless that WCN is terming out revolver borrowings with permanent debt, which has steadily risen in recent years, partly to support acquisitive growth.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Waste Connections, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa2

RATING RATIONALE

The Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's position as the third largest waste services provider in the largely stable North American solid waste industry, with an industry-leading EBITDA margin, strong free cash flow and good financial flexibility with modest leverage. WCN has a high percentage of revenue under long term contracts and a decentralized operating model, which enables the company to focus on market share in exclusive and secondary markets. These attributes drive the strong margin and good credit metrics. Cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends should exceed $675 million annually over the next couple of years and fund tuck-in acquisitions. Moody's also expects adjusted debt-to-EBITDA to remain near 3x, even with an active acquisition strategy.

Scale remains modest by revenue relative to similarly rated peers despite acquisitive growth, but strong credit metrics temper the scale concerns. Ongoing top-line expansion through acquisitions, especially larger scale purchases, is usually margin dilutive in the intermediate term but typically accretive once the targets are fully integrated. The company has maintained modest shareholder returns in recent years, although share repurchases are picking up. Moody's believes that with increased scale and expectations for free cash flow to remain robust, outflows to equity shareholders could increase.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of steady revenue and EBITDA growth through 2022 and into 2023, supported by solid pricing and continued recovery in volumes following the economic disruption from the pandemic. Moody's anticipates that strong free cash flow will fund most, if not all, of the company's acquisition activity over the next couple of years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating could be upgraded with significant and prudent expansion in scale in a manner that maintains continuity of the company's unique operating model. EBITDA margin of about 35% or better, debt-to-EBITDA expected to be sustained around 2x and funds from operations-to-debt in excess of 35% could also drive upward rating momentum. Stronger liquidity, especially maintaining a healthy cash balance, would also be important for an upgrade.

The rating could be downgraded if the company demonstrates rapid or aggressive expansion in markets that create the potential for more competitive bidding and pricing pressure. Expectations of sustained margin erosion, debt-to-EBITDA greater than 3x and funds from operations-to-debt declining towards 25% could also result in negative rating pressure. Additionally, a material change in financial policies, including shareholder returns that weaken the balance sheet and/or liquidity could pressure the rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113573. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Waste Connections, Inc. is the third largest solid waste services company in North America, providing waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in mostly exclusive and secondary markets in the US and Canada. Offerings also include non-hazardous exploration and production waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company also provides intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. Revenue for the last twelve months ended December 31, 2021 approximated $6.2 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Yvonne Njogu

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

