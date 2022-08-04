Moody's assigns Baa2 to Waste Connections' proposed bond offering

New York, August 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to Waste Connections, Inc.'s (WCN) proposed bond issuance. All other ratings for WCN are unaffected at this time, including the Baa2 senior unsecured ratings on the company's currently outstanding senior notes. The outlook is stable.

The $500 million, 10-yr issuance will be leverage neutral as net proceeds of the offer are anticipated to pay down a portion of outstanding revolver borrowings. Approximately $902 million was drawn on the $1.85 billion revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2022. However, Moody's notes the company is terming out revolver borrowings with permanent debt, which has steadily risen in recent years, often to support acquisitive growth. Pro forma for the expected repayment, the revolver availability will approximate $1.4 billion, net of issued letters of credit. Nevertheless, borrowings are likely to increase in the near term to help fund acquisitions targeted for the balance of 2022.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Waste Connections, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's good market position as the third largest waste services provider in the largely stable North American solid waste industry. Further, WCN maintains an industry-leading EBITDA margin, strong free cash flow and good financial flexibility with moderate leverage. The high portion of revenue under long term contracts provides a recurring revenue base. WCN's decentralized operating model enables it to focus on market share in exclusive and secondary markets. These attributes drive the strong margin (adjusted EBITDA margin around 30%) and good credit metrics. Cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends should exceed $700 million annually through 2023 and allow the company to fund tuck-in acquisitions. Moody's also expects adjusted debt-to-EBITDA to remain near 3x, even with an active acquisition strategy.

The company's scale remains modest by revenue relative to similarly rated peers, despite acquisitive growth, but strong credit metrics temper the scale concerns. Ongoing top-line expansion through acquisitions, especially larger scale purchases, is usually margin dilutive in the intermediate term but typically accretive once the targets are fully integrated. After maintaining modest shareholder returns in recent years, WCN's share repurchase activity is trending up. With increased scale and expectations for free cash flow to remain robust, outflows to equity shareholders could increase.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of steady revenue and EBITDA growth into 2023, supported by solid pricing and continued recovery in volumes following the economic disruption from the pandemic. Moody's anticipates that strong free cash flow will provide the flexibility to fund the company's acquisition activity over the next few years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating could be upgraded with significant and prudent expansion in scale in a manner that maintains continuity of the company's unique operating model. EBITDA margin of about 35% or better, debt-to-EBITDA expected to be sustained around 2x and funds from operations-to-debt in excess of 35% could also drive upward rating momentum. Stronger liquidity, especially maintenance of very healthy cash balances, would also be important for an upgrade.

The rating could be downgraded if the company demonstrates rapid or aggressive expansion in markets that create the potential for more competitive bidding and pricing pressure. Expectations of sustained margin erosion, debt-to-EBITDA greater than 3x and funds from operations-to-debt declining towards 25% could also result in negative rating pressure. Additionally, a material change in financial policies, including shareholder returns that weaken the balance sheet and/or liquidity could pressure the rating.

Waste Connections, Inc. is the third largest solid waste services company in North America, providing waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in mostly exclusive and secondary markets in the US and Canada. Offerings also include non-hazardous exploration and production waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company also provides intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. Revenue approximated $6.4 billion for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/54482. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Yvonne Njogu

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

