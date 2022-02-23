Moody's assigns Baa2 to Weyerhaeuser's new senior unsecured notes

New York, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa2 rating to Weyerhaeuser Company's ("Weyerhaeuser") proposed senior unsecured notes. The notes will be unsecured senior obligations of Weyerhaeuser and will rank equally with the company's existing unsecured senior indebtedness. Weyerhaeuser intends to use most of the net proceeds of this offering and cash on hand to redeem a portion of existing maturities. The transaction is expected to be leverage neutral and will improve interest cost and maturity profile. Weyerhaeuser's Baa2 senior unsecured rating and stable outlook are unchanged.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Weyerhaeuser Company

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Weyerhaeuser's Baa2 senior unsecured rating benefits from 1) its very large and diversified timberland position, with approximately 11 million acres, 2) leading market positions in lumber, oriented strandboard (OSB) and engineered wood products (EWP) manufacturing ("wood products"), 3) good timberland coverage of debt, and 4) excellent liquidity. Weyerhaeuser is constrained by the volatility of its wood products business and limited free cash flow given the typically high dividend payout (about 75% to 80% of funds available for distribution). We expect a reduction in Weyerhaeuser's earnings in 2022 and leverage rising to above 2.0x from approximately 1.5x in 2021, as wood product prices normalize from strong levels in 2021. The company's timberland holding's provides significant financial flexibility by generating recurring operating earnings, offering debt reduction capabilities and enhancing liquidity. Weyerhaeuser receives two notches of lift to its credit rating attributed to Moody's estimate of the company's timberland value relative to its adjusted debt (approximately 3x estimated timberland value/adjusted debt as of December 2021).

Weyerhaeuser has excellent liquidity. The company had $1.879 billion of cash as of December 2021 (approximately $800 million pro forma for the pending payout of the supplemental dividend in February 2022) and full availability on a $1.5 billion committed bank line which matures in January 2025. In addition, the company has a very large unencumbered asset base (most notably its timberland holdings) that can be used to augment liquidity. The company was well in compliance with its net worth and debt-to-capital financial covenants and Moody's expects that to continue.

Weyerhaeuser Company's ESG Credit Impact Score is Neutral-to-low (CIS-2), reflecting the company's low governance risks and strong carbon transition score due to it's leading timberland ownership that partially offsets the company's moderate environmental and social risks. Weyerhaeuser is a public company with well-established governance structures and a public net leverage target of below 3.5x. As a REIT, the company regularly distributes a significant portion of its cash to its shareholders. The company targets an annual payout range of 75 to 85 percent of funds available for distribution, which includes increasing base dividend by 5% through 2025 and making supplemental dividends or share repurchases. The company had approximately $926 million of capacity under its new $1 billion share repurchase program approved in September 2021.

The stable outlook is based on our expectation that Weyerhaeuser will maintain excellent liquidity and strong timber asset coverage despite expected declines in wood product prices. We expect average lumber prices will decline 35% and average OSB prices will decline 47% in 2022 compared to 2021, as the market overcomes supply disruptions and new supply catches up to demand.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade:

» If the company's adjusted debt to EBITDA approaches 2.5x (adjusted per Moody's standard definitions, 1.5x December 2021) on a sustainable basis

» Moody's estimate of timber asset value to adjusted debt coverage exceeds 2x (3x as of December 2021) and;

» Liquidity remains strong.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade:

» If adjusted debt to EBITDA is likely to be sustained above 4.0x (adjusted per Moody's standard definitions, 1.5x December 2021), or

» Moody's estimate of timber asset coverage deteriorates to less than 1.5x (3x as of December 2021).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1299152. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Weyerhaeuser is a timber-REIT with about 11 million acres of company-owned and leased commercial forestland. Weyerhaeuser is also a leading producer of lumber, oriented strandboard and engineered wood products.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Anastasija Johnson

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

