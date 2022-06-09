Moody's assigns Baa2 und./A2 enh. to Newark, NJ's GOULT bonds; und. outlook stable

New York, June 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa2 underlying and A2 enhanced rating to the City of Newark, NJ's approximately $28 million School Bonds, Series 2022 (Additionally secured pursuant to the provisions of the School Bond Reserve Act (N.J.S.A 18A:56-17 et seq.). Moody's maintains the Baa2 rating on the city's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The outlook on the underlying rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 underlying rating reflects the city's weak, albeit improved, fund balance and cash position, a sizeable and diverse tax base, and an elevated debt and pension burden. The rating recognizes the city's weak resident wealth and income, elevated poverty, and recent tax base growth. The rating also incorporates the institutional presence of the port and airport, and recent efforts by the city to improve governance.

The A2 enhanced rating is based on the New Jersey School District Enhancement Program Chapter 72 which reflects our assessment of the New Jersey School Bond Reserve's ability to make payments on guaranteed debt.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable underlying outlook reflects the expectation that the city's finances will remain adequate for the rating category despite the negative impact from the pandemic. Although budgetary adjustments were required, the city's property and special taxes have shown signs of rebounding as Newark moves out of the pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increases in reserves and liquidity (GOULT)

- Timely budget adoption and continued improvement to governance (GOULT) - Successful economic development that results in tax base and revenue growth (GOULT) - Upgrade of the New Jersey School District Enhancement Program Chapter 72 (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakened financial position (GOULT)

- Return to cash flow borrowing (GOULT) - Increased debt burden (GOULT) - Material decline in tax base and resident wealth and income (GOULT) - Downgrade of the New Jersey School District Enhancement Program Chapter 72 (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The vast majority of the city's debt, including this issuance, is ultimately backed by the pledge of its full faith and credit backed by its legal obligation to levy ad valorem tax on all taxable property for the payment of debt service without limit as to rate or amount.

This issuance is also backed by the guarantee from the New Jersey School District Enhancement Program Chapter 72 to make debt service payments, if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to permanently finance the city's outstanding School Promissory Notes, Series 2021C. The original notes were issued to finance school related capital projects.

PROFILE

Newark is the county seat of Essex County (Aaa stable) and New Jersey's (A2 stable) most populous city. It has a population of approximately 285,000 and is a major regional economic center and transportation hub. It provides standard municipal services including public safety, roads, and certain utilities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75699. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

