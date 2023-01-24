Moody's assigns Baa2 und./A3 enh. to Newark, NJ's GO bonds & MIG 2 to its BANs; affirms Baa2 issuer and other related ratings

New York, January 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Baa2 underlying and A3 enhanced (New Jersey Municipal Qualified Bond Program) ratings to the City of Newark, NJ's $35.6 million Qualified General Capital Improvement Bonds, Series 2023 (Qualified Under the Municipal Qualified Bond act, P.L. 1976, C.38, as amended). Moody's has also assigned a MIG 2 rating to the city's $5.3 million General Capital Improvement Bond Anticipation Notes (ECIA Property Acquisition) (Federally Taxable), Series 2023A. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the city's Baa2 issuer, general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT), general obligation limited tax (GOLT), guaranteed, and custodial receipt backed by a GOLT ratings as well the MIG 2 rating on the city's outstanding notes. The issuer rating reflects the city's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 issuer rating reflects the city's improved finances, diverse tax base, and above-average leverage. The rating also recognizes the city's weak resident wealth and income, elevated poverty, and favorable location with material ongoing development. The rating also incorporates the institutional presence of the port and airport, and recent efforts by the city to improve governance.

The absence of distinction between the issuer and GOULT ratings reflects the city's general obligation full faith and credit pledge as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.

The absence of distinction between the issuer and guaranteed ratings reflects the provisions of guarantee agreements which pledge the city's GOULT as the ultimate source of payment.

The absence of distinction between the issuer and GOLT ratings reflects the city's general obligation full faith and credit pledge.

The absence of distinction between the issuer and GOLT-backed custodial receipt ratings reflects the city's general obligation full faith and credit pledge.

The MIG 2 rating reflects the city's weak, albeit improved, underlying credit quality (reflected in its Baa2 stable issuer rating) and demonstrated history of market access.

The A3 enhanced rating reflects the enhancement provided by the New Jersey Municipal Qualified Bond Program state aid intercept program and is notched once off the state's rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the city's positive long-term economic prospects weighted against weak wealth and income. The city has a multi-billion dollar development pipeline and ongoing efforts to improve governance are yielding positive results.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increases in reserves and liquidity

- Continued improvements in governance including timely budget adoption and more timely audited financial reporting - Successful economic development that results in improved resident wealth and income and revenue growth - Material decreases in leverage - Upgrade of issuer rating (BANs) - Upgrade of New Jersey Municipal Qualified Bond Program (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakened financial position

- Increased leverage absent revenue growth - Material weakening of resident wealth and income - Downgrade of issuer rating (BANs) - Downgrade of New Jersey Municipal Qualified Bond Program (enhanced) - Decline in coverage of debt service to levels below sum sufficient (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The vast majority of the city's debt, including these issuances, is ultimately backed by its pledge of its full faith and credit backed by its legal obligation to levy ad valorem tax on all taxable property for the payment of debt service without limit as to rate or amount. Certain issuances are backed by the city's limited general obligation pledge, subject to the state of New Jersey's 2% levy increase limitation. The guaranteed bonds are ultimately backed, via the provisions of guarantee or subsidy agreements, by the city's full faith and credit backed by its legal obligation to levy ad valorem tax on all taxable property for the payment of debt service without limit as to rate or amount. The custodial receipts are a pass through of a GOLT bond and are also backed by the city's limited general obligation pledge, subject to the state of New Jersey's 2% levy increase limitation.

Certain issuances, including the current bonds, are also backed by the New Jersey Municipal Bond Program authorized by the Municipal Qualified Bond Act (MQBA).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to permanently finance bond anticipation notes originally issued to finance various capital projects. Proceeds from the notes plus cash on hand will be used to refund notes issued to pay for the acquisition of property from the Essex County Improvement Authority.

PROFILE

Newark is the county seat of Essex County (Aa1 stable) and New Jersey's most populous city. It has a population of approximately 282,000 and is a major regional economic center and transportation hub. It provides standard municipal services including public safety, roads, and certain utilities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer and long-term ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. An additional methodology used in the City-Secured Police Facility Revenue Bonds (South Ward Police Facility), Series 2016A, General Obligation Guaranteed Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2006 (Sportsplex Project), Mass Transit Access Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2022 (Mulberry Pedestrian Bridge Redevelopment Project) (City Secured), and Custodial Receipt, Series CR-NE-1 ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. The principal methodology used in the long-term enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

