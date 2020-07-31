Moody's assigns Baa2 underlying & Baa1/A3 enhanced ratings to Newark, NJ's GO bonds; outlook positive

New York, July 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Baa2 underlying general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and Baa1 MQBA enhanced ratings to the City of Newark, NJ's $103.7 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020, consisting of $73.9 million Qualified General Improvement Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A, $25.9 million Qualified School Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B, and $3.8 million Qualified Water Utility Refunding Bonds, Series 2020C. Moody's has also assigned an A3 Chapter 72 enhanced rating to the Qualified School Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B. Moody's maintains the Baa2 rating on the city's outstanding GOULT debt. The outlook is positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 underlying GOULT rating reflects the city's weak, albeit improved, fund balance and cash position, a sizeable and diverse tax base, and an elevated debt and pension burden. The rating also incorporates the city's weak resident wealth and income levels, elevated poverty, and recent tax base growth.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Newark; while the city's revenues have taken a material hit, management has responded by adjusting the budget accordingly. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Newark changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The Baa1 enhanced rating reflects the enhancement provided by the New Jersey Municipal Qualified Bond Program, a state aid intercept program, and is notched once off the State of New Jersey's A3 rating.

The A3 enhanced rating is based on the New Jersey School District Enhancement Program Chapter 72 which reflects our assessment of the New Jersey School Bond Reserve's ability to make payments on guaranteed debt.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on the underlying rating reflects our expectations that the recent positive financial operations will continue, possibly with a short-term pandemic related dip, leading to a strengthened reserve and liquidity position. The outlook also incorporates our expectation that ongoing redevelopment will lead to material tax base expansion.

The New Jersey Municipal Qualified Bond Program carries the negative outlook of the state of New Jersey.

The New Jersey School District Enhancement Program Chapter 72 carries a stable outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued increases in reserves and liquidity (GOULT)

- Timely budget adoption (GOULT)

- Reduced deferred charges (GOULT)

- Successful economic development that results in tax base and revenue growth (GOULT)

- Improvement in the State of New Jersey's GO rating (MQBA and Chapter 72)

- Strengthening of the reserve's legal framework and mechanical protections (Chapter 72)

- A substantial decrease in the reserve's leverage level (Chapter 72)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakened financial position (GOULT)

- Continued late budget adoption (GOULT)

- Return to cash flow borrowing (GOULT)

- Increased debt burden (GOULT & enhanced)

- Downgrade in the State of New Jersey's GO rating (MQBA and Chapter 72)

- Decline in debt service coverage to below sum sufficient (MQBA)

- An increase in the reserve's statutory leverage level (Chapter 72)

- Weakening of the reserve's legal framework (Chapter 72)

LEGAL SECURITY

The vast majority of the city's debt, including this issuance, is ultimately secured by its pledge of its full faith and credit backed by its legal obligation to levy ad valorem tax on all taxable property for the payment of debt service without limit as to rate or amount.

These bonds, and certain previously issued bonds, are also secured by the Municipal Qualified Bond Program according to the terms of the Municipal Qualified Bond Act (MQBA).

The Qualified School Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B are also secured by the New Jersey School District Enhancement Program Chapter 72.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to refund certain old issuances for savings. The city intends to structure the bonds in such a fashion that the bulk of the savings are realized in the next two years.

PROFILE

Newark is the county seat for Essex County (Aaa stable) and New Jersey's most populous city. It has a population of approximately 285,000 and is a major regional economic center and transportation hub.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the MQBA enhanced ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. The principal methodology used in the Chapter 72 enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

