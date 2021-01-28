Moody's assigns Baa2/P-2 first-time issuer ratings to the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia

Paris, January 28, 2021 -- Moody's Public Sector Europe (Moody's) has today assigned long-term and short-term (domestic and foreign) issuer ratings of Baa2 and P-2 respectively to Friuli Venezia Giulia, Autonomous Region of (FVG). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating reflects a combination of very strong intrinsic financial strength and financial autonomy, consistent with a rating one notch above the Government of Italy (Baa3 stable). FVG's long-established autonomous statute provides a significant degree of financial autonomy and budgetary flexibility. Its finances are solid with very low debt levels and strong liquidity thanks to prudent management, and its economy is small but wealthy, providing a solid revenue base for FGV to benefit from its financial autonomy.

The region's autonomous statute allows it to retain around 60% of the fiscal revenues generated and collected in its territory and to legislate on several competencies, proving greater capacity to sustain economic growth over time. It also gives the region higher budgetary flexibility than the common regime under which most Italian regions fall. The region's statutory autonomy is protected by the Italian constitution and cannot be changed unilaterally by the central government. In addition to retaining a large proportion of its revenue, FVG`s financial flexibility stems from its capacity to modulate the tax rates of personal income, corporate and real-estate taxes.

Thanks to its high degree of fiscal and legislative autonomy, strong governance guiding fiscal policy and its sound economic growth, the region consistently posts strong budgetary results, as reflected in a gross operating balance (GOB) of 15% of its operating revenue as of YE2019. Tax revenue represents around 90% of its operating revenue and is linked with economic activity in the region. All regional services, in particular regional healthcare, are in equilibrium thanks to the substantial level of resources provided by the region and very prudent spending policies. Its strong financial performance has also enabled it to maintain a significant level of liquidity with cash levels able to cover debt service 22x at YE2019. While the region's financials are negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, the shock is partly mitigated by the central government's ongoing support measures. Given the region's track record of sound financial management, Moody's expects its budget position to recover its strength from next year and the region to post a GOB of 14% of its operating revenue at YE2021. Given the resilience of its well-diversified economy, we also consider that any long-lasting negative implications of the pandemic on FVG's creditworthiness are unlikely. Moody's expects the region to preserve its solid finances and its traditional high standards of services.

FVG's net direct and indirect debt is very low at 9% of operating revenues as at YE2020, according to Moody's projections. This includes the regional's direct debt of EUR338 million, the majority of which is at fixed rates. The region's debt affordability is very high, with debt service absorbing a very low 1.8% of its operating revenue. Net direct and direct debt also includes EUR302 million of debt of the region's affiliated companies, with no significant risk for the region. Moody's expects debt levels to remain stable over 2020-21.

FVG is a small region in northeastern Italy. The region has a strong socio-economic profile when compared with national and European peers, with a GDP per capita equivalent to 108% of the national average as at YE2019.

FVG's long-term issuer rating incorporates a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa2 and a moderate likelihood of extraordinary support from the Government of Italy.

The Prime-2 short-term issuer rating reflects FVG's sound liquidity position. The region benefits from a strong EUR2.5 billion cash position as at YE2019, providing a strong cushion against unexpected cash flows shortfalls.

The rating outlook is stable reflecting Moody's expectation of continued strong financial performance, supported by sound governance and the region's statutory autonomy.

The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation, are not available for Friuli Venezia Giulia, Autonomous Region of. The following national economic indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which was used as an input to this credit rating action.

Sovereign Issuer: Italy, Government of

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 44,161 (2019 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 0.3% (2019 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 0.5% (2019 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -1.6% (2019 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 3% (2019 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: a2

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE

On 12 January 2021, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Friuli Venezia Giulia, Autonomous Region of. The main points raised during the discussion were: the issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, the issuer's institutions and governance strength, the issuer's governance and/or management, the issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile and the systemic risk in which the issuer operates.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although unlikely in the short term, any strengthening of the region's financial autonomy, would exert upward rating pressure. A strengthening of Italy's sovereign credit profile would also likely lead to an upgrade of FVG's ratings.

Any alteration of the region's autonomous status could prompt a negative rating change. A downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating would likely lead to a downgrade of FVG's ratings.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are not material to FVG's credit profile. Its main environmental risk exposures relate to its susceptibility to avalanche and landslide risks. Both are predominantly managed by national authorities, especially in case of emergency (stato di emergenza).

Social risks are material to FVG's credit profile. The most relevant factors relate to the impact of an ageing population which will increase social needs spending and will exert budgetary pressures. Moody's views the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. For the region, the shock transmits mainly through lower tax revenue and increased spending.

Governance considerations are material to FVG's credit profile. FVG's governance and management are strong, its policies are credible and effective, with a good track record of sound financial results associated with high data transparency. FVG also benefits from a strong regulatory framework.

