Moody's assigns Baa3 Issuer Rating to LKQ Corporation, upgrades subsidiary debt to Baa3; outlooks stable

New York, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Baa3 Issuer Rating to LKQ Corporation (LKQ), upgraded the rating on LKQ European Holdings B.V.'s senior unsecured notes to Baa3 from Ba1 and upgraded the rating on LKQ Italia Bondco S.p.A.'s senior unsecured notes to Baa3 from Ba2. The outlooks are stable.

At the same time, Moody's withdrew LKQ's Ba1 corporate family rating, the Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating and the SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating.

These rating actions reflect demonstrated strength and resilience in operating results and Moody's expectation that the company will maintain a more conservative financial policy following several years of debt financed acquisitions. Steady demand for replacement parts along with Moody's expectation for pricing initiatives to largely offset general cost inflation should sustain strong margins while generating annual free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures less dividends) in excess of $600 million.

Moody's took the following actions:

Assignments:

..Issuer: LKQ Corporation

Â…..Issuer Rating, Assigned at Baa3

Upgrades:

..Issuer: LKQ European Holdings B.V.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1 (LGD4)

..Issuer: LKQ Italia Bondco S.p.A.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba2 (LGD5)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: LKQ Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Previously Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Previously Ba1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Previously SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: LKQ Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: LKQ European Holdings B.V.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: LKQ Italia Bondco S.p.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

The two notch upgrade of the LKQ Italia Bondco S.p.A. notes reflects improved recovery prospects with the collateral originally securing the bank credit facility released in April 2022. LKQ's debt capital structure is now entirely unsecured.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings reflect LKQ's strong market position as a distributor of cost-effective alternatives to new original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts through an extensive global distribution network. All four operating segments of the company benefit from a large and growing global car parc, supporting demand for vehicle replacement parts. Results depend on vehicle accidents, mechanical failures and routine maintenance. The Wholesale - North America segment is especially impacted by vehicle miles driven and accident frequency, which generate repairable collision claims. As a result, vehicle insurance companies heavily influence the types, and costs, of products used for vehicle repairs. LKQ's products are roughly 20% - 50% lower priced than new OEM parts, reducing the cost of repairs in excess of consumer deductible requirements.

LKQ's operating margin (inclusive of Moody's standard adjustments) is expected to remain above 10% despite challenges in procuring parts and increasing labor constraints. Good pricing power combined with prior years' cost-cutting initiatives and a mostly variable cost structure should offset significant cost headwinds. Resilient earnings are translating into robust free cash flow to support strong liquidity and financial flexibility. Free cash flow is anticipated to fund organic growth investments as well as measured shareholder returns with the company now operating at its target leverage range. LKQ has not pursued large acquisitions since the 2018 purchase of German wholesale distributor Stahlgruber GmbH. Since this acquisition, there has been limited build-out of the European distribution network. Additionally, LKQ has repaid roughly $1.5 billion in funded debt since year-end 2018, lowering debt-to-EBITDA to roughly 2x. Moody's expects leverage to settle at this level as a result of limited debt funded acquisition activity.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that solid organic revenue growth and good pricing power will drive strong earnings and cash flow to sustain leverage near 2x. The outlook also includes expectations for LKQ to maintain a conservative financial policy with acquisitions more bolt-on in nature and shareholder returns to be within levels to preserve the current, robust financial flexibility.

LKQ has good liquidity supported by Moody's expectations for a cash position of $300 million - $350 million and significant availability (nearly $1.3 billion as of March 31, 2022) under the unrated, unsecured $3.15 billion revolving credit facility that is set to expire in January 2024. Free cash flow should again be strong in 2022 with Moody's expecting over $600 million, even with higher outflows for inventory build and a full year of common stock dividends.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded with Moody's expectation for LKQ to sustain retained cash flow-to-debt near 30%. Maintaining strong liquidity, especially a higher cash position, and continuation of a balanced financial policy would also be important for upward rating action. The ratings could be downgraded with an operating margin falling below 10% or debt-to-EBITDA moving back above 3x for an extended period. Resumption of a more aggressive financial policy, namely large debt funded acquisitions, would also be viewed negatively.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LKQ Corporation is a global distributor of replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. The company distributes products to collision and mechanical repair shops, including aftermarket collision and mechanical products, recycled collision and mechanical products, refurbished collision products such as wheels, bumper covers and lights and remanufactured engines and transmissions. Revenue for the latest twelve months ended March 31, 2022 was approximately $13.3 billion.

