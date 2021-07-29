RLGHF

The Baa3 long-term issuer rating of RLGHF is based on the combined credit profiles of the operating entities that form part of the Group, including Resolution Re Ltd. (A3, stable), AMP Life Limited (A3, negative) and Security Life of Denver Insurance Company (Baa1, negative) and the additional credit strength derived from the Group operating together as a whole, particularly with respect to business profile, capitalisation and financial flexibility, collectively implying an A3 notional IFS assessment for the Group. The Baa3 issuer rating further reflects Moody's standard notching of holding company senior obligations relative to the credit profiles of its operating subsidiaries.

The credit profile of the Group reflects its good market position and growing track record with regards to closed-book transactions, which benefits from the management's track-record established through previous (unrelated) Resolution entities, along with good product and geographic diversification of its closed-book reserves. The Group's financial profile is supported by its good current quality invested asset portfolio, good regulatory and economic capitalisation and expectation of strong cash generation and cash-based profitability on its run-off books. In addition, the Group benefits from good financial flexibility, with support from a base of strong private investors and moderate financial leverage.

These strengths are offset by the closed-book nature of the Group's business and lack of active new business generation and distribution capabilities, certain long-dated insurance liabilities with guarantees that expose the Group to interest rate risk, some of which depend on complex asset-liability matching and hedging strategies, execution risk related to generating operating efficiencies required to meet profitability targets and its short track record in managing the current portfolio of closed-books, albeit that the seasoned nature of these books somewhat reduces this uncertainty.

The standard notching (three notches) applied to RLGHF's issuer rating is one notch wider than Moody's typical practice of applying narrower notching for certain insurance groups domiciled in locations with enhanced regulatory supervision at a group-wide level, including Bermuda. While the Group has recently become subject to group-wide supervision by its lead regulator, the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA), some of the key elements of group supervision will be implemented by the Group in coming months, including the submission of group-wide regulatory capital returns and metrics. In addition, there are restrictions on the fungibility of capital within the group which could limit the effectiveness of group supervision, including structural subordination due to debt outstanding at intermediate holding companies and significant restricted asset balances and capital held in the U.S. which is not a group supervisory regime.

The positive outlook for RLGHF reflects Moody's view that narrower notching could be supported over the next 12 to 18 months, as the Group fully implements and complies with group supervisory requirements and some of the restrictions on fungibility of assets and capital within the Group are alleviated. In addition, as the Group completes more closed-book and reinsurance transactions it will benefit from more diverse sources of earnings and cashflow, adding to the support for narrower notching.

Resolution Re

The A3 IFSR for Resolution Re reflects its standalone credit profile and one notch of uplift based on implicit support derived from it being part of the Group. Resolution Re's Baa1 standalone credit profile reflects its good operational capacity to reinsure life insurance risks and growing track-record in originating these transactions. While Resolution Re's business mix is currently dominated by US Structured Settlement liabilities, it will become more diverse as new transactions are completed. Resolution Re's financial profile is supported by good regulatory and economic capital, moderate asset risk, given its good quality investment portfolio, and good current and expected profitability. These strengths are partially offset by its short track record as a life reinsurer, collateral requirements that limit fungibility of capital within the entity, and dependence on complex hedging strategies required to manage certain long duration exposures. In addition, Moody's expects Resolution Re's asset quality to deteriorate slightly going forward, as it increases its allocation to alternative and other less liquid investments.

Resolution Re benefits from implicit support as part of the Group, particularly with respect to its market position and ability to originate new transactions and financial flexibility. Resolution Re is an integral part of the Group's business, enabling it to offer clients both reinsurance and acquisition based closed-book solutions, and is also expected to serve as an internal "reinsurance mixer" which will increase the diversification of its business mix over time.

The assignment of the new ratings takes into account the Group's governance as part of Moody's environmental, social and governance considerations. We expect the governance structure across the Group, in terms of capital, risk management and disclosure, will be further strengthened as it fully implements the requirements of group supervision.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Resolution Re and the Group

Moody's noted that the following factors could lead to upward pressure on the Group and Resolution Re's IFS rating: (i) demonstrated ability to grow market presence and AUM through additional closed-book transactions, and their successful integration, (ii) track record of achieving targeted operating efficiency gains and profitability levels, (iii) increased target levels for regulatory and economic capital levels across the Group, and (iv) demonstrated access to public capital markets and financial leverage consistently below 25%.

Conversely, Moody's noted that the following factors could lead to downward pressure on the Group and Resolution Re's IFS rating: (i) inability to grow market presence through adding new closed-book and reinsurance transaction, (ii) a reduction in capitalisation, including Group and subsidiary regulatory capital levels falling below management target levels, (iii) inability to achieve profitability and cash generation objectives, and (iv) an increase in financial leverage to levels consistently above 30%.

RLGHF

Moody's noted that the following factors could lead to upward pressure on RLGHF's issuer rating: (i) full implementation and compliance with the BMA group supervision requirements, including with good levels of group regulatory capitalisation, (ii) greater diversification of earnings and cashflow such that it reduces the proportion of capital and asset held in non-group supervisory regimes or in restrictive collateral arrangements, or (iii) reduction in the extent of structural subordination of RLGHF due to debt issued at intermediate holding companies.

Conversely, Moody's noted that the following factors could lead to a stabilization of the outlook for RLGHF: (i) weaker than expected group regulatory capitalisation or a long delay in fully implementing group supervision requirements, and (ii) inability to complete transactions that further diversify the Group's sources of earnings and cash flow.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The principal methodology used in rating Resolution Re Ltd. was Reinsurers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187551 . The principal methodology used in rating RLGH Finance Bermuda Ltd. was Life Insurers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187348 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.