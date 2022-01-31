Moody's assigns Baa3 UND/Aa3 ENH ratings to Alturas International Academy, (ID) Nonprofit Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2022; outlook stable

New York, January 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Baa3 underlying and Aa3 enhanced ratings to the Idaho Housing and Finance Association's Nonprofit Facilities Revenue Bonds (Alturas International Academy Project), Series 2022 (Credit Enhancement). The bonds will be issued in the expected par amount of $7.3 million. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a stable outlook. Following issuance, the Series 2022 bonds will be Alturas International Academy's (Alturas) only outstanding debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating reflects the school's five-year operating history with a current enrollment of 567 students in grades K-5 that approaches full enrollment of 576 expected to be reached next year. The rating also incorporates favorable demand with a strong waitlist for the school's small group instructional model and International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum, with academic performance that exceeds both the district and the state. The school's finances are satisfactory, but performance is projected to narrow somewhat now that the middle school grades have been moved to a new school whose revenues are not pledged to the current issuance. Debt service coverage is projected to equal around 1.2 times, with days' cash improving from 168 currently to over 200 days. In common with single-site schools, the school's leverage is elevated. Debt covenants are weak.

Governance considerations are a key driver for the rating with back office and financial services provided without cost to the school by Bluum, Inc., a non-profit charter school support organization. While budget projections and financial management are strong, the cost of these services, estimated at close to $60,000 annually, would represent an additional expense for the school were Bluum no longer able or willing to provide them.

The Aa3 enhanced rating reflects the credit quality of the State of Idaho (Aa1 stable) and its moral obligation pledge under the provisions of the Idaho Public Charter School Facilities Program. The program's strengths include statutory requirements that the Idaho Housing and Finance Association and the Governor request the legislature to make an appropriation to replenish the bonds' debt service reserve fund in the event of a draw on that fund. The rating also reflects the essentiality of charter schools in the state's K-12 education system and the state's established track record of making appropriation-backed debt payments under certain financing agreements for state projects. The two-notch distinction between the programmatic rating and the state's issuer rating reflects the weaknesses inherent in the contingent, subject-to-appropriation nature of the state's support.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the school will return to full enrollment beginning in the fall of 2022, supporting stable financial performance and moderate improvements in liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Financial trends that exceed projections with strong debt service coverage and liquidity

- Restoration and maintenance of full enrollment

- Upgrade of the State of Idaho's issuer rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADEOF THE RATINGS

- Weakening of debt service coverage levels or liquidity below projections

- Declines in enrollment

- Loss of support for administrative costs and services

- Downgrade of the State of Idaho's issuer rating (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2022 bonds constitute special, limited obligations of the issuer payable solely from payments received pursuant to a loan agreement between Alturas International Academy, Inc. (Alturas) as borrower and the Idaho Housing and Finance Association (Issuer). Under the loan agreement, Alturas' pledged revenues include all state and Charter School Facility Payments allocable to the school along with all revenues, rentals, fees, third-party payments, receipts, donations, contributions and other income derived from the operation of the school. The school has also executed a deed of trust pledging the campus as security for repayment.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to purchase the school's existing facility, which is presently leased and fund $1 million in improvements and a debt service reserve fund.

PROFILE

Initially opened in the fall of 2016, Alturas International Academy serves 567 students in grades K-5. The school expects to reach full enrollment of 576 students in the fall of 2022. The school offers students the International Baccalaureate ("IB") and academic performance exceeds both the district and state. The school is located on two acres in downtown Idaho Falls, and its charter with the Idaho Public Charter School Commission was renewed for a second five-year term extending until June 30, 2024.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Charter Schools published in September 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1039451. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments Methodology published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1298498. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

