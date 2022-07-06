Moody's assigns Baa3 first-time issuer ratings to Caja Los Andes; stable outlook

New York, July 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned today Baa3 long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings to Caja de Compensación de Asignación Familiar de Los Andes (Caja Los Andes), as well as short-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings of P-3. The issuer outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 issuer ratings assigned to Caja Los Andes incorporate the company's high capitalization and robust track record of risk management discipline. The ratings also reflect Caja Los Andes's consistent earnings and cash generation, despite the company's exposure to high-risk social lending to low-income individuals, through different economic cycles in Chile. The company's operation benefits from the government's policies to foster financial inclusion through private law, non-profit corporations with a social mission of serving low-income individuals. Caja Los Andes has maintained a strong profitability in the past five years despite high operating and credit costs. Nevertheless, the company is challenged to address its highly concentrated and short-term funding structure, which limits its liquidity and short-term cash flow with bulky short-term maturities.

Historically, the company's capitalization has been robust, supported by its recurring profitability and full earnings retention. As of March 2022, its tangible common equity (TCE) to tangible assets reached 39.1%, a level well above similarly rated banks in Chile.

On the other hand, the Baa3 issuer ratings incorporate the company's high levels of credit impairments, relative to peer banks and cooperatives in Chile, and reflects the social purpose of its loan book. The company provides attractive rates for individuals that have limited access to bank loans. In the last five years, Caja Los Andes's 90+ days past due loans (NPLs) have averaged a high but largely stable 10.0% of gross loans, while net write offs averaged 6.0%. Caja Los Andes's core operation benefits from the government's promotion of a legal and regulatory framework for social benefits to private employees that allows Caja Los Andes to deduct payments from employees' salaries with seniority over other financial entities.

The ratings also acknowledge Caja Los Andes's strong risk management practices, benefiting from the sponsorship of its corporate governance by Cámara Chilena de la Construcción (CChC), which has run the company since inception. CChC is a well-regarded trade association that owns one of the most prominent financial groups in Chile, Inversiones La Construcción S.A. Corporate governance is highly relevant to finance companies' creditworthiness, and are largely internal rather than externally driven, and for Caja Los Andes we do not have any governance concerns. Nonetheless, corporate governance remains a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring.

In terms of profitability the company reported a ratio of net income to average managed assets of 0.9% during Q1 2022, which benefitted from a net interest margin (NIM) of 13% that stemmed from a relatively low funding cost and relatiely high yield on its loan book. The company's ample NIM allows it to absorb high loan loss provisions at 76% of pre-provision income as of March 2022, and high operating costs at 60% of revenues because of its costly loan collection and recovery processes, as well as its large branch network. Over the next four years, Caja Los Andes's profitability will likely improve to above 2.0% as the company benefits from better efficiency related to investments in digitalization, a decline in credit costs supported by the economic recovery and improved job markets, and growth in fee income from insurance and mutual fund brokerage.

Conversely, one of the main challenges for Caja Los Andes's financial profiles is its primarily short-term funding structure composed of bank credit lines that represented 48% of liabilities as of March 2022. Low holdings of liquid assets, at merely 18% of short-term maturities, expose the company's financial profile in times of market volatility. Nevertheless, Caja Los Andes plans to reduce its short-term debt and improve its liquidity profile over the next months, through long-term issuances, which will improve its asset and liabilities management (ALM) and boost its debt maturities coverage (liquid assets to short-term debt maturities).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade on Caja Los Andes's ratings could be associated with a reduction in asset risks and a more diversified earnings structure, as well as a more diversified and longer-term funding mix.

The ratings of Caja Los Andes are contingent on the expectation that the company will be able to reduce its short-term debt and improve its liquidity profile over the next months, without which the company's ratings could be downgraded. Also, a deterioration in asset quality that could lead to lower repayments for Caja Los Andes and increased provisioning needs could affect profitability and put downward ratings pressure.

