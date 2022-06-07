Moody's assigns Baa3 first-time ratings to Hannon Armstrong

New York, June 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned first-time Baa3 backed long-term issuer rating to Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) and a Baa3 senior unsecured rating to its wholly-owned indirect subsidiary HAT Holdings I LLC (HAT I), which is a co-issuer of HASI's senior unsecured notes along with HAT Holdings II LLC (HAT II), another HASI wholly-owned indirect subsidiary. The issuer outlooks for HASI and HAT I are stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Hannon Armstrong Sust Infra. Capital, Inc.

.... Backed Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa3

..Issuer: HAT Holdings I LLC

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Assigned Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hannon Armstrong Sust Infra. Capital, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: HAT Holdings I LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

HASI's Baa3 ratings reflect the firm's solid track record investing in various energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure projects. The firm has exhibited solid profitability, modest leverage and a strong unsecured funding profile that would provide it with ample sources of alternative funding and liquidity in a time of stress. Credit challenges include the potential effects on asset quality from its niche business focus, investment in subordinate investment classes, and certain concentrations.

HASI's earnings' strength and stability benefits from its focus on assets with long-term predictable cash flows. HASI invests primarily in "behind-the-meter" (BTM) distributed building or facility projects and grid-connected (GC) wind and solar projects. BTM projects typically feature a highly diversified group of counterparties (often prime consumers), while GC projects benefit from long-term contracted cash flows, leading to stable cash flows across both primary asset classes. HASI does not typically invest in projects with associated construction or development risk. As of 31 March 2022, it had $3.7 billion in portfolio investments and $9.0 billion in total managed assets, with the latter including investments securitized and not fully consolidated on HASI's balance sheet, but in which the firm may maintain a residual interest and may continue to earn continuing servicing fee income.

HASI's activities include investing in preferred equity and debt securities, as well as off balance-sheet securitizations for primarily public sector projects for which the firm earns gain-on-sale income as well as continuing servicing fee income. HASI's preferred equity investments generally benefit from "flip" features that create more stable investment yields, allowing HASI to sweep a portion project cash flows for certain periods until minimum yields are met. These attributes have contributed to robust and predictable earnings for the firm over time.

As a further credit strength, HASI maintains a funding profile consisting primarily of unsecured sources of funding, providing the firm with ample financial flexibility in times of stress. HASI's creditors also benefit from solid capitalization, with the firm reporting a ratio of tangible common equity/tangible managed assets (TCE/TMA) of 36.8% as of 31 March 2022, and management has indicated its leverage will be managed so as not to exceed 2.5x debt/equity.

The ratings also reflects certain credit challenges, principally the firm's niche focus, a propensity to invest in junior parts of the capital structure, and some investment concentrations. Nevertheless, HASI has to date has not encountered significant credit losses, with just 20 basis points in cumulative losses since 2012. Furthermore, HASI faces some risks with respect to investments in off-balance sheet structures, with respect to which HASI maintains a residual interest, potentially exposing the firm to higher losses. On the other hand, these investments are typically in safer forms of collateral, such as contracts with government counterparties and super-senior land leases.

HASI's originations are also dependent on a number of larger entities as sponsors, leading to potential operational risks if one or more of these counterparties failed. Nevertheless, HASI's scale makes it a leading capital provider within the markets in which it operates. HASI also employs in-house expertise, including engineers, in order to advise in the underwriting process and in the event that investments perform below expectations. Finally, as the firm invests in long-term assets with stable yields, HASI is sensitive to increasing interest rates, although this risk is mitigated by the company's largely fixed-cost funding profile.

HASI has a favorable exposure to environmental risk, because it aids customers' transition to less carbon intensive sources and more efficient uses of energy and other services. Moody's considers HASI's business opportunities in the expanding arena of sustainability investing as a credit positive.

As for all finance companies, governance risks are highly relevant for HASI. However, HASI benefits from the disciplines stemming from being a public firm, an independent board of directors, and adherence to prudent financial policies with a solid performance track record.

The firms' stable outlooks reflect Moody's expectation that HASI will continue to achieve strong earnings and maintain solid liquidity and capitalization.

The Baa3 backed issuer rating at HASI reflects the firm's consolidated credit profile, as well as Moody's expectation that, were senior unsecured notes ever issued by HASI as the holding company of the group, the notes would be supported by subsidiary guarantees so as to be pari passu with the Baa3-rated senior unsecured notes issued by its subsidiaries HAT I and HAT II. Absent such structure, any holding company senior notes would likely be rated one notch lower than the current rating of the outstanding senior notes, reflecting structural subordination.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the firm is able to reduce investment concentrations, if the firm shifts its portfolio mix towards senior debt securities without increasing project-level risk, or if the firm is expected to operate with a ratio of TCE/TMA of at least 40%.

The ratings could be downgraded if the ratio of TCE/TMA were expected to decline to and remain below 30%, if the ratio of secured debt/gross tangible assets were expected to rise significantly, or if the firm's profitability materially deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Bruno Baretta

AVP-Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald Robertson

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

