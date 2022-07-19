Moody's assigns Baa3 issuer rating to Barranquilla; stable outlook

New York, July 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a ba1 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and a Baa3 (Global scale, foreign currency) long-term issuer rating to the Distrito de Barranquilla (Barranquilla). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baseline Credit Assessment of ba1 and long-term issuer rating of Baa3 assigned to Distrito de Barranquilla incorporate the District's diversified economic base, strong own-source revenue collection and a notably high level of capital spending which is undertaken, in part, to address some of the social risk elements the city faces including access to health care. The rating also reflects relatively elevated debt levels and tight liquidity metrics as a result of the high financing requirements.

As the capital city of the Atlantic Department, Barranquilla generates about 4% of the nation's economic activity and its population (1.3 million as of 2022) is the fourth largest of Colombia. Barranquilla is an important port city of Colombia, acting as a key export hub for the region's agricultural goods, but its economy is quite diversified across industry, commerce, public administration, professional services and real estate. This helps the city minimize sector specific risks and record consistent economic activity.

Supported by the diversified economy, and a management that emphasizes strong tax collection, which is reflect in Moody's low governance risk assessment, Barranquilla registers strong own-source revenue base, equivalent to 40.3% of its total revenue in 2021. Moody's expects the city to register increases in own-source revenue of 8% and 9% in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Barranquilla's creditworthiness is weighed down by a track record of cash financing requirements, which averaged 20.7% of total revenue between 2018 and 2021 mainly driven by social and capital spending. Since 2018, the city's capital plan has accounted for 60% of total expenses, on average. As Barranquilla continues to develop its ambitious capital plan in 2022-23, Moody's expects the city to post a deficit of around 17.4% of total revenue, on average.

As a result of the financing deficits, Barranquilla has accumulated high net direct and indirect debt levels, equivalent to 89.3% of its total revenue as of December 2021, which is elevated compared to regional peers. Additionally, Barranquilla records tight liquidity metrics averaging 0.55x during the last four years. Given that Moody's expects Barranquilla will continue registering cash financing deficits, debt levels will continue to increase in 2022 and 2023, reaching a peak level of approximately 105% of total revenue by December 2023. Going forward, Moody's projects that Barranquilla's debt burden will start decreasing per the requirements imposed by the Colombian Law and because the current administration does not have plans to acquire more than the planned additional debt.

Debt service payments represented 8.1% of total revenue in 2021. Moody's expects debt service to remain relatively stable in 2022 at 8.2%. Barranquilla's financing plans include issuing new bullet debt, the proceeds of which will refinance existing debt that matures across 2022-26 as well as to support ongoing capital needs to longer terms. Debt amortizations are projected to equal roughly COP 100 billion in 2022, compared to an estimate COP 500 billion without the refinancing. While this will ease the pressure on the budget to allocate funds for debt repayment each year, it does lead to higher debt levels and increased interest rates over the next ten years.

Given Moody's expectations of lower cash financing deficits, Barranquilla's debt reprofile and additional debt acquisition, liquidity will improve during 2022 and 2023 to levels around 1.0x.

Barranquilla's Baa3 rating incorporates the ba1 BCA and Moody's assumption of a strong likelihood of extraordinary support from the Government of Colombia (Baa2 stable) should Barranquilla face an acute liquidity stress.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook Moody's expectation that despite further increases to debt levels, the debt burden will peak in 2023 and begin to slowly decline thereafter as the city reduces its cash financing requirements. Additionally, the city's improved fiscal performance will lead to a strengthening of its liquidity position to over 1x over the next 12-18 months.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's assesses Barranquilla's exposure to environmental risks as moderately negative (E-3 issuer profile score), given its exposure to physical climate risk in the form of heat stress and floods which can negatively impact fiscal performance. Additionally, Barranquilla aims to address and mitigate these climate risks by investing in new infrastructure projects which could also put pressure on the expenditure side. Moody's assesses Barranquilla's carbon transition and waste and pollution components as neutral to low exposure given the investments on sustainable infrastructure, including the purchase of new electric powered buses for the city's public transportation system and the upgrade of LED lighting technology to the city's public lighting system.

Moody's overall assessment of social risk exposure is highly negative (S-4 issuer profile score) mainly reflecting high risks related to income inequality, housing and health and safety provision that could be a potential source of social unrest. The city's ambitious investment plan reflects spending related to providing access to better basic services related to primary, secondary and higher-education, housing, transportation and health Barranquilla also faces moderate challenges in the provision of education and access to basic services that represent a continuous spending pressure.

Barranquilla's neutral to low governance IPS (G-2 issuer profile) reflects Colombia's strong institutional framework. Barranquilla delivers documents in a timely manner; accuracy and detail of information are largely complete, and the level of data transparency is satisfactory. As part of its strong governance practices, Barranquilla has an inter-institutional committee to monitor, approve and report on the implementation of its Development Plan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could arise if both the debt and interest burdens were to decline materially or if Barranquilla's cash levels were to increase above 1.3x current liabilities on a sustained basis. Downward pressure on the rating could arise if Barranquilla registers higher than expected cash financing deficits, leading to higher debt levels and a material deterioration in its liquidity metrics.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Roxana Munoz

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Sub-Sovereign Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Marie Diron

MD - Sovereign Risk

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

