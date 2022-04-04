Moody's assigns Baa3 issuer rating to Southfield Redevelopment Auth., MA; affirms Baa3 GOLT

New York, April 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 issuer rating to the Southfield Redevelopment Authority, MA. The issuer rating is equivalent to the authority's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge; there is no debt associated with this rating. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Baa3 rating on the authority's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 issuer rating reflects a small but growing tax base with above-average resident income and wealth and high leverage. Reserves remain adequate despite steady declines due to structural imbalance. The authority remains challenged over the last two years to execute a master plan agreement with a new developer, however, the two parties continue to negotiate under an exclusive negotiation agreement. The rating also incorporates the authority's ability to levy an unlimited assessment on portions of the redevelopment district to cover debt service as well as set its own tax rate for developed property to maintain operations. The rating further includes the Authority's governance led by a nine-member board of directors and limited active management that is sufficient for the purposes of developing the property within the redevelopment district.

Moody's considers the bonds GOLT because the majority of the debt service is paid from a limited tax pledge from a portion of host towns property tax levy. The GOLT bonds are rated the same as the issuer rating based on the authority's ability to also impose an unlimited assessment on property to meet annual obligations which include debt service on the bonds which mitigates the limitation on property tax revenues received from the host towns. Additionally, the bonds have satisfactory legal covenants including a debt service reserve fund and an additional bonds test.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the tax base of Feasibility of Sustainable Transfers (FOSTs) 1 and 2 as well as the rest of the redevelopment district will continue to grow over the long-term due to further residential and commercial development. The outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation that the authority's operating position will stabilize given increased revenues from higher developer fees and increasing property taxes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material growth in the tax base

- Strengthening of the pledged property tax revenue source- Improved financial position of the authority

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decline in the tax base driving an inability to collect pledged property tax revenue and assessments equal to sum sufficient debt service coverage

- Significant increase in the authority's leverage- Significant reduction in liquidity- Inability to finalize agreement with new master developer

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from and secured by pledged revenues consisting of revenues received by the Authority from Pledged property taxes and assessments collected and remitted by each of the member Towns of Abington, Rockland (A1) and Weymouth (Aa3). Pledged property tax revenue is a 25% or 35% portion (depending on a certificate of occupancy for each property) of the ad valorem taxes levied by the host towns on properties within the district. If needed, the authority levies assessments in an aggregate amount equal to the annual costs of debt service on the bonds less the amount of pledged property tax revenue. Pledged property taxes are the primary source of repayment of the bonds. The legal structure also includes a debt service reserve fund requirement funded at the lesser of standard three-prong test. Although the indenture does not include a requirement and mechanism to replenish a draw on the reserve, management expects to replenish a draw on the reserve with otherwise available resources. Under the enabling act, there can be no additional bonds secured by the Pledged Property Tax revenues except for refunding purposes.

PROFILE

The Authority was established in 1998 by the Massachusetts legislature as the South Shore Tri-town Development Corporation and reconstituted in 2014 as the Southfield Redevelopment Authority. The Authority was commissioned to exercise municipal control over land-use and development decisions for the 1,400-acre redevelopment area, located in the three towns of Abington, Rockland and Weymouth. The Authority serves as the conservation board, planning board and zoning enforcement Authority. The Authority is governed by a nine-member board of directors, four appointed by the member towns, one appointed by the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, one appointed by the Norfolk County Labor Council and two appointed by the Southfield Neighborhood Association. The Authority is operated by a limited staff consisting of a Land Use Administrator and Finance Director/Treasurer.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nicholas Lehman

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

101 Arch Street

Boston 02110

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael Wertz

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

