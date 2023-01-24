Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Ashtead Capital, Inc.'s proposed senior unsecured notes and affirm Baa3 rating of Ashtead Group plc

London, January 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa3 rating to Ashtead Capital, Inc.'s (wholly owned subsidiary of Ashtead Group plc, "Ashtead", or "the Company") proposed benchmark-sized USD denominated backed senior unsecured notes. Moody's also affirmed the Baa3 long-term issuer rating of Ashtead Group plc and the Baa3 rating on existing backed senior unsecured notes issued by Ashtead Capital, Inc. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

The proposed notes along with the existing notes will rank pari passu in right of payment on an unsecured basis, supported by subsidiary guarantees (guarantors represent 99.9% of the assets at 30 October 2022 and 99.9% of EBITDA for the half year ending 30 October 2022) and therefore rated in line with the long term issuer rating. Proceeds from the new issuance will be used to partially repay the company's ABL $4.5bn revolver credit facility ("RCF") drawings, ultimately augmenting company's liquidity.

The transaction is credit neutral. The interest rate is expected to be above the company's current average borrowing rate, however, the company's cash flow generation is sufficient to absorb it without material deterioration to the credit metrics. Meanwhile the proposed new notes extend the company's maturity profile and rebalance the capital structure between senior secured debt (leases and RCF drawings) and unsecured debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ashtead Group plc 's Baa3 long-term issuer rating reflects (1) the resilience of the company's business model, also demonstrated during the COVID pandemic, combined with organic growth well above market rates over the past 10 years (2) Ashtead's solid market position as number two in the USA & Canada and number one in the UK, (3) the company's conservative capital allocation policy, ensuring its net leverage (as reported by the company excluding IFRS 16) remains within its target range of 1.5x-2.0x and taking decisive steps, such as pausing share buybacks as well as reducing capital spending as demonstrated in response to COVID, (4) ample liquidity available under the USD 4.5bn RCF maturing in August 2026.

Ashtead' s rating remains constrained, however, by the company's (1) exposure to cyclical end markets, (2) geographic concentration in the USA and the UK, (3) ongoing large fleet capital spending to support the business expansion in North America, (4) dividends distribution and share buybacks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation (1) that the company will maintain a conservative financial policy with no major debt funded acquisitions, excessive shareholder returns or fleet overspending leading to lower utilization; and (2) of continued stabilization in the industry following the pandemic peak. The stable outlook also assumes that Ashtead will continue to proactively manage its debt maturities to maintain a balanced capital structure between senior secured debt and unsecured debt.

Positive pressure on the rating could arise if Ashtead (1) further improves its client mix such that exposure to the cyclical construction industry reduces significantly, (2) tightens its publicly stated net leverage target and (3) maintains a good liquidity position.

Negative pressure on the ratings could arise if (1) adjusted leverage increased sustainably above 2.5x (including IFRS impact); (2) liquidity deteriorates because of significant capital spending while existing facilities are not upsized; or (3) the company loosens its net leverage targets, adopts a more aggressive shareholder return policy or performs larger acquisitions.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation Rental published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379526. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Ashtead Group plc (Ashtead) is a London-based equipment rental company trading under the Sunbelt Rentals brand with national networks across the US which generated 81.4% of group revenue in the financial year ended 30 April 2022, the UK (12.4%) and Canada (6.3%). The company rents a full range of construction and industrial equipment across a wide variety of applications to a diverse customer base. The equipment is used to lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat and ventilate. Ashtead recorded revenue of about $8 billion and EBITDA of $3.6 billion for the financial year ended 30 April 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

