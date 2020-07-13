Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Bright Food International's proposed EUR notes

Hong Kong, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 senior unsecured rating to the proposed EUR notes to be issued by Bright Food Singapore Holdings Pte. Ltd., which will be irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by Bright Food International Ltd. (BFI, Baa3 stable).

In addition, the proposed notes will be supported by a keepwell, liquidity support and equity interest purchase undertaking covenants deed from BFI's parent, Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd. (BFG, Baa2 stable).

The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating on the proposed notes reflects the irrevocable and unconditional guarantee from BFI and the fact that the notes rank pari passu with BFI's other senior unsecured obligations.

The proposed bond issuance will have a limited impact on BFI's debt leverage, because the company will primarily use the proceeds to refinance existing debt.

BFI's Baa3 issuer rating incorporates its ba3 standalone credit strength and a three-notch uplift based on Moody's assessment of support from its parent, BFG.

The three-notch parental uplift reflects BFI's importance to and close linkage with BFG. The support assessment also reflects BFG's 100% ownership of BFI, its track record of providing support to BFI, and the high reputational risks it faces along with the Shanghai Municipal Government if BFI were to default. The keepwell, liquidity support and equity interest purchase undertaking covenants deed from BFG further demonstrate the importance of BFI to BFG.

BFI's standalone credit strength is underpinned by its diversified geographic and business profile, strong brand awareness and leading local market share in certain sub-segments.

On the other hand, BFI's standalone credit strength is constrained by its modest financial profile. Moody's expects that BFI's leverage, as measured by adjusted retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt, will likely reach 18.2% and its adjusted debt capitalization will reach 50.5% in 2020 after consolidating Bright Holding (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.

BFI has short-term debt of RMB12.3 billion maturing in 2020, of which RMB6.2 billion has been refinanced with a bridge loan as of May 2020. The company's cash balance of RMB7.9 billion at the end of 2019 is sufficient to cover the remaining RMB6.1 billion of short-term debt and its estimated interest expense of RMB0.5 million.

Moody's expects BFI to incur RMB4.6 billion of investment and working capital needs in 2020. However, Moody's believes that part of BFI's capital spending is discretionary and expects it to be able to roll over most of its short-term debt because of (1) its affiliation with BFG, which has helped it establish strong relationships with foreign banks and the offshore subsidiaries of major Chinese banks, and (2) its successful track record of refinancing through bank loans and bond issuances.

BFI rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

With respect to social risk, BFI has moderate exposure to demographic and societal trends, because evolving consumer preferences could affect the demand for its food products.

When assessing BFI's governance risk, Moody's has taken into consideration its 100% ownership by BFG, which in turn is 100% owned by the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Shanghai Municipal Government (Shanghai SASAC). This puts BFI under the local government's supervision and its management team is appointed by the government. Unlike privately owned enterprises, any change in management at BFI is not likely to affect its operations and credit profile.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months (1) BFI's business and financial profile will remain stable; and (2) the company will remain an important subsidiary of BFG and will continue to receive support from BFG.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade BFI's rating if the company (1) further enhances its business profile, for instance by gaining stronger market positions and achieving higher profit margins; (2) demonstrates disciplined financial management in pursuing growth; and (3) materially reduces its financial leverage.

Credit metrics indicative of upward pressure on the rating include adjusted retained cashflow (RCF)/net debt exceeding 20%, and adjusted debt to capitalization falling below 45% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade BFI's rating if (1) its business profile deteriorates materially; and (2) the company pursues large-scale, debt-funded acquisitions that result in significantly higher leverage levels.

Credit metrics indicative of downward pressure on its rating include adjusted RCF/net debt falling below 10%, and adjusted debt to capitalization exceeding 65% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could also downgrade the rating, without a decline in the company's standalone credit strength, if Moody's assesses that BFI will receive a lower level of support from its parent, or there's a weakening in the parent's credit quality, as reflected by a downgrade of BFG's rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Bright Food International Ltd. (BFI) was established in 2011. The company is fully owned by Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd. (BFG), which in turn is ultimately 100% owned by the Shanghai SASAC.

BFI is the major operating and financing platform of BFG's overseas investments.

