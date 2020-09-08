Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to CTM's $200 million proposed senior unsecured notes

New York, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a Baa3 rating to the proposed $200 million senior unsecured notes
due 2034 to be issued by Consorcio Transmantaro S.A. ("CTM"
or "the company"). Proceeds from the offering will be used to refinance
outstanding loans and for capital expenditures.
The assigned rating is based on preliminary documentation received by
Moody's as of the rating assignment date. Moody's does not expect
changes to the documentation reviewed over this period nor does it anticipate
changes in the main conditions that the notes will carry. Should
issuance conditions and/or final documentation of the notes deviate from
the original ones submitted and reviewed by the rating agency, Moody's
will assess the impact that these differences may have on the ratings
and act accordingly.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa3 rating for the proposed $200 million notes due 2034 reflects
its senior unsecured nature, pari- passu to all remaining
financial debt. The proposed issuance follows the same structure
of the senior unsecured notes due 2034 issued in 2019. The transaction
structure does not encompass financial covenants, although includes
typical limitations on the occurrence of secured debt and/or sale-
leaseback transactions.
CTM's credit profile reflects the strong fundamentals of the transmission
business, where revenues are fully contracted either through long-term
concession agreements with the Government of Peru (A3 stable) through
the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) or through private contracts.
The average remaining concession life for the company's operational projects
is around 22 years, increasing to 25 years if we include the currently
under construction COYA-YANA projects. Approximately 75%
of CTM´s revenues relate to concessions under the Guaranteed Transmission
System (GTS), which establishes fixed USD-denominated tariffs
indexed to US-PPI, subject only to availability parameters.
Due to the essential nature of CTM's business, we have observed
limited impact on cash flow due to the lockdown measures implemented in
Peru following the outbreak of COVID-19. We anticipate commercial
operations for the COYA-YANA projects to be delayed for a period
of approximately seven months, and we don't anticipate any
penalties given the force majeure claim.
The complexity of CTM´s operations is relatively low, with
historical availability levels above 99.5% since 2010.
In addition, CTM has a diversified portfolio of assets, composed
of 15 concession projects, two concession extensions and 13 private
contracts throughout Peru. Operations and maintenance is contracted
through a cost-plus agreement with sister company Red de Energia
del Peru -- REP, providing for increased gains of
scale. Combined to the operations of sister company ISA Peru S.A.,
the group retains leadership of the Peruvian transmission market with
a 71% share.
Following the completion of five concession projects between August 2017
and December 2018, revenue and cash flow increased substantially,
bringing FFO/net debt to approximately 16% in 2018 and 17%
in 2019, from a five-year minimum of 11% in 2016.
We expect CTM's leverage metrics to deteriorate as of 2020-2022
as capital spending on the combined estimated $500 million COYA
and YANA GTS transmission projects, awarded in 2017, reaches
its peak. FFO to Net Debt is likely to decline back to 12%
during 2020-2021 until project completion. Once complete,
the projects will add annual revenue of about $46 million,
an increase of approximately 23% over existing revenue.
We expect FFO/net debt to reach 18% levels in 2023, which
will be the first full year following project completion.
The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the company will maintain
minimum FFO/net debt in the range of 12%-14% while
pursuing its ongoing capital spending program, and that any additional
greenfield projects will be prudently funded.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Upward rating pressure would develop if the company reduces its appetite
to engage in additional large greenfield projects, accompanied by
a solid liquidity profile. Specifically if FFO to Net Debt,
interest coverage, and Retained Cash Flow to Net Debt increase to
above 17%, 4.0x, and 12%, respectively.
Downward pressure could be triggered should the company engage in additional
greenfield projects through aggressive bids and/or capital structures
that compromise credit metrics, particularly if the company enters
into an aggressive dividend policy. The rating can be downgraded
should FFO to Net Debt, interest coverage, and/or Retained
Cash Flow to Net Debt trend towards levels below 11%, 3.0x,
and 7%, respectively. Negative momentum could also
result from unexpected changes in the regulatory framework and/or application
of regulatory mechanisms.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Electric and
Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Lima, CTM is the second largest transmission company
in Peru, with 4,261 km of transmission lines and 21 substations.
The company's operations are subject to concession agreements that
are awarded by the Peruvian government and private contracts over fully
dedicated assets with unregulated parties. The company also renders
small O&M services to private entities that run transmission lines
and sub-stations.
CTM is owned by Colombia-based Interconexion Electrica S.A.
E.S.P. (ISA, Baa2 stable) with a 60%
ownership interest and Grupo Energia Bogota S.A. E.S.P.
(GEB, Baa2 stable), with the remaining 40%.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Bernardo Costa
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Alejandro Olivo
Associate Managing Director
Sub-Sovereign Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653