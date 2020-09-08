Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to CTM's $200 million proposed senior unsecured notes

New York, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to the proposed $200 million senior unsecured notes due 2034 to be issued by Consorcio Transmantaro S.A. ("CTM" or "the company"). Proceeds from the offering will be used to refinance outstanding loans and for capital expenditures.

The assigned rating is based on preliminary documentation received by Moody's as of the rating assignment date. Moody's does not expect changes to the documentation reviewed over this period nor does it anticipate changes in the main conditions that the notes will carry. Should issuance conditions and/or final documentation of the notes deviate from the original ones submitted and reviewed by the rating agency, Moody's will assess the impact that these differences may have on the ratings and act accordingly.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating for the proposed $200 million notes due 2034 reflects its senior unsecured nature, pari- passu to all remaining financial debt. The proposed issuance follows the same structure of the senior unsecured notes due 2034 issued in 2019. The transaction structure does not encompass financial covenants, although includes typical limitations on the occurrence of secured debt and/or sale- leaseback transactions.

CTM's credit profile reflects the strong fundamentals of the transmission business, where revenues are fully contracted either through long-term concession agreements with the Government of Peru (A3 stable) through the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) or through private contracts. The average remaining concession life for the company's operational projects is around 22 years, increasing to 25 years if we include the currently under construction COYA-YANA projects. Approximately 75% of CTM´s revenues relate to concessions under the Guaranteed Transmission System (GTS), which establishes fixed USD-denominated tariffs indexed to US-PPI, subject only to availability parameters. Due to the essential nature of CTM's business, we have observed limited impact on cash flow due to the lockdown measures implemented in Peru following the outbreak of COVID-19. We anticipate commercial operations for the COYA-YANA projects to be delayed for a period of approximately seven months, and we don't anticipate any penalties given the force majeure claim.

The complexity of CTM´s operations is relatively low, with historical availability levels above 99.5% since 2010. In addition, CTM has a diversified portfolio of assets, composed of 15 concession projects, two concession extensions and 13 private contracts throughout Peru. Operations and maintenance is contracted through a cost-plus agreement with sister company Red de Energia del Peru -- REP, providing for increased gains of scale. Combined to the operations of sister company ISA Peru S.A., the group retains leadership of the Peruvian transmission market with a 71% share.

Following the completion of five concession projects between August 2017 and December 2018, revenue and cash flow increased substantially, bringing FFO/net debt to approximately 16% in 2018 and 17% in 2019, from a five-year minimum of 11% in 2016. We expect CTM's leverage metrics to deteriorate as of 2020-2022 as capital spending on the combined estimated $500 million COYA and YANA GTS transmission projects, awarded in 2017, reaches its peak. FFO to Net Debt is likely to decline back to 12% during 2020-2021 until project completion. Once complete, the projects will add annual revenue of about $46 million, an increase of approximately 23% over existing revenue. We expect FFO/net debt to reach 18% levels in 2023, which will be the first full year following project completion.

The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the company will maintain minimum FFO/net debt in the range of 12%-14% while pursuing its ongoing capital spending program, and that any additional greenfield projects will be prudently funded.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward rating pressure would develop if the company reduces its appetite to engage in additional large greenfield projects, accompanied by a solid liquidity profile. Specifically if FFO to Net Debt, interest coverage, and Retained Cash Flow to Net Debt increase to above 17%, 4.0x, and 12%, respectively.

Downward pressure could be triggered should the company engage in additional greenfield projects through aggressive bids and/or capital structures that compromise credit metrics, particularly if the company enters into an aggressive dividend policy. The rating can be downgraded should FFO to Net Debt, interest coverage, and/or Retained Cash Flow to Net Debt trend towards levels below 11%, 3.0x, and 7%, respectively. Negative momentum could also result from unexpected changes in the regulatory framework and/or application of regulatory mechanisms.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Lima, CTM is the second largest transmission company in Peru, with 4,261 km of transmission lines and 21 substations. The company's operations are subject to concession agreements that are awarded by the Peruvian government and private contracts over fully dedicated assets with unregulated parties. The company also renders small O&M services to private entities that run transmission lines and sub-stations.

CTM is owned by Colombia-based Interconexion Electrica S.A. E.S.P. (ISA, Baa2 stable) with a 60% ownership interest and Grupo Energia Bogota S.A. E.S.P. (GEB, Baa2 stable), with the remaining 40%.

