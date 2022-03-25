Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to CTM's proposed up to $500 million senior unsecured notes

New York, March 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to the proposed up to $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2038 to be issued by Consorcio Transmantaro S.A. ("CTM" or "the company"). Proceeds from the offering will be mainly used to refinance approximately $450 million of the 2023 notes with the remaining amount used for funding capital expenditures of existing projects.

The assigned rating is based on preliminary documentation received by Moody's as of the rating assignment date. Moody's does not expect changes to the documentation reviewed over this period nor does it anticipate changes in the main conditions that the notes will carry. Should issuance conditions and/or final documentation of the notes deviate from the original ones submitted and reviewed by the rating agency, Moody's will assess the impact that these differences may have on the ratings and act accordingly.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The proposed up to $500 million notes are senior unsecured, pari-passu to the remaining outstanding financial debt of CTM. The proposed issuance has a similar structure to that of the company's senior unsecured notes due 2034 issued in 2019 and 2020. The transaction structure does not encompass financial covenants, although it includes typical leverage limitations for investment grade issuers, such as the incurrence of secured debt and sale or leaseback transactions.

The Baa3 rating reflects CTM's credit profile and the strong fundamentals of the transmission business, where regulated revenues are fully contracted either through long-term concession agreements with the Government of Peru (Baa1 stable) through the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) or through private contracts. The average remaining concession life for the company's operational projects is around 21 years, increasing to 24 years after the completion of the projects COYA-YANA (Enlace 500kV Mantaro-Nueva Yanango-Carapongo y Subestaciones Asociadas to Enlance 500kV Nueva Yanango-Nueva Huánuco y Subestaciones Asociadas), Chincha Nueva and Nazca Nueva currently under construction. Approximately 92% of CTM´s revenues relate to concessions under the Guaranteed Transmission System (GTS), Main Transmission System (MTS) and Complementary Transmission System (CTS), which establishes fixed USD-denominated tariffs indexed to US-PPI, subject only to availability parameters.

The complexity of CTM´s operations is relatively low, with historical availability levels above 99.5% since 2010. In addition, CTM has a diversified portfolio of assets, composed of 17 concession projects, two concession extensions and 13 private contracts throughout Peru. Operations and maintenance are contracted through a cost-plus agreement with sister company Red de Energia del Peru S.A. -- REP, providing for increased gains of scale. Combined to the operations of sister company ISA Peru S.A., the group retains leadership of the Peruvian transmission market with a 73% share.

The company's leverage, as measure by Moody's adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to Net debt ratio, reached 14% in 2020, up from a minimum of 11% in 2016. We expect CTM's leverage metrics to deteriorate at around 12% in the next 12-18 months as capital spending on COYA and YANA GTS transmission projects reaches its peak, with combined estimated investments of $500 million. Once complete, the projects will add annual revenue of about $46 million, representing an increase of approximately 23% over existing revenues. Following the project completion expected by the first quarter of 2023, the FFO/net debt ratio will potentially reach 18% levels in 2023,in the absence of additional investments.

The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the company will maintain the FFO/net debt ratio in the range of 12%-14% while pursuing its ongoing capital spending program, and that any additional greenfield projects will be prudently funded.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward rating pressure would develop if Moody´s sees lower execution risks in the completion of COYA/YANA projects, as well as the company successful refinancing of upcoming debt maturities. A rating upgrade would also depend on maintenance of a solid liquidity profile and balanced financial strategy in case of new investments. Quantitatively, a rating upgrade would could be triggered, if:

- FFO to Net Debt approaches 17% on sustained basis;

- Interest coverage remains above 4.0x on sustained basis;

- Retained Cash Flow to Net Debt approaches 12% on sustained basis.

Downward pressure could be triggered should the company engage in additional greenfield projects through aggressive bids and/or capital structures that pressure credit metrics, particularly if the company concomitantly implements an aggressive dividend policy. Negative momentum could also result from unexpected changes in the regulatory framework in Peru. Quantitatively, downward rating pressure would develop if:

- FFO to Net Debt remains below 11% on sustained basis;

- Interest coverage remains below 3.0x on sustained basis;

- Retained Cash Flow to Net Debt remains below 7% on sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Lima, CTM is the second largest transmission company in Peru, with 4,378 km of transmission lines and 24 substations. The company's operations are subject to concession agreements that are awarded by the Peruvian government and private contracts over fully dedicated assets with unregulated parties. The company also renders small O&M services to private entities that run transmission lines and sub-stations.

CTM is owned by Colombia-based Interconexion Electrica S.A. E.S.P. (ISA, Baa2 stable) with a 60% ownership interest and Grupo Energia Bogota S.A. E.S.P. (GEB, Baa2 stable), with the remaining 40%.

