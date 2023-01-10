Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Ciena's add-on term loan

New York, January 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to Ciena Corporation's ("Ciena") proposed add-on first lien term loan, the same rating as the existing first lien debt. Proceeds from the new loan will be used to effectively fund the acquisitions of TiBit Communications and Benu Networks, both of which were announced in November 2022 and for general corporate purposes. The existing ratings, including the Baa3 rating on the senior secured term loan and Ba1 rating on the senior unsecured notes were not affected by the financing. The outlook remains stable.

Leverage will increase due to the transaction while also allowing Ciena to maintain cash and investments above $1 billion. For the fiscal year ended October 2022, leverage was 2.9x based on Moody's-Adjusted EBITDA (including stock-based compensation as an expense and excluding certain one-time items). Moody's estimates pro forma leverage for the transaction to be 3.8x. Moody's expects Ciena will be able to de-lever to 3x over the next 12-18 months. Stock based compensation continues to be a large expense and EBITDA and leverage metrics excluding stock comp are measurably stronger.

Ciena's operating performance declined in 2022 largely due to supply chain constraints. While performance was down, backlog increased to $4.2 billion. The fundamental demand drivers remain in place and revenues should return to growth in 2023 as chip shortages and other supply chain constraints improve next year. The company aggressively built inventory in 2022 which should position the company to take advantage of an opening supply chain and significantly improve cash flow from working capital.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ciena's credit profile reflects the company's leading market presence, strong product positioning and a broadening customer base in the approximate $15 billion fiber optic networking sector. Moody's expect service providers, web-scale customers, and enterprises will continue investing to augment the capacity of their optical backbone networks to reduce unit costs and create the economics/cost structure to handle the huge and growing amounts of IP traffic that they transport to and from customers. Ciena should benefit from a market that we anticipate will grow in the mid-single digits over the next few years, following a temporary revenue downturn due to the supply chain challenges.

Ciena has a very good liquidity profile with $1.1 billion in cash and short term investments as of October 2022. Ciena also maintains a $300 million secured ABL facility maturing October 2024 that is primarily used to support letters of credit, with $86 million used at October 2022. Moody's expects that Ciena will generate positive free cash flow over the next year. Ciena's next maturity is a secured term loan due in September 2025 ($676 million outstanding as of October 2022), under which there are $7 million annual repayments until such maturity date.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Ciena's operating performance will continue to improve and leverage will decline, driven by strong execution, good product positioning and solid cash flow. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's view that Ciena will maintain its market share in the fiber optic market.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Ciena is likely to outgrow the market, sustains Moody's adjusted EBITDA margins above 20%, and continues to maintain conservative financial policies including a good liquidity profile. The ratings could be downgraded if there is a deterioration in business fundamentals evidenced by revenue declines and EBITDA margins sustained below 13%. Additionally, adjusted debt to EBITDA sustained above 3.0x times could pressure the rating. Maintenance of $1 billion or greater cash balances provide some mitigation for metrics temporarily weaker than these metrics.

Ciena Corporation is a provider of networking equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, and management of voice, video, and data traffic primarily deployed in optical telecom networks. Ciena's customers are mainly telecom service providers, cable operators, webscale providers, enterprises and governments. Ciena generated $3.6 billion in revenue in the fiscal year ended October 2022.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Ciena Corporation

....Backed Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned Baa3

The principal methodology used in this rating was Diversified Technology published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379525. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Matthew B. Jones

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

