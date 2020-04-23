Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Constellation Brands' new notes; outlook stable

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
assigned a Baa3 rating to Constellation Brands, Inc.'s
new senior unsecured notes in 10 and 30 year tranches. Net proceeds
from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including
refinancing of upcoming debt maturities.
Ratings Assigned:
Constellation Brands, Inc.
USD senior unsecured notes, assigned Baa3
RATINGS RATIONALE
Constellation's Baa3 ratings reflect its meaningful scale, good
product diversification, and our expectation for continued strong
organic growth trends. The company's products include an extensive
portfolio of premium wine, spirits, and imported beers.
Constellation is the third largest beer company in the United States --
albeit well behind the leaders -- and the largest imported
beer company in the country. Moody's expects that Constellation's
portfolio of premium imported Mexican beers will continue to grow faster
than the overall US beer market. The Baa3 also reflects its franchise
strength and diversity with a presence in all three alcohol categories,
as well as its strong cash flow and solid profitability. These
strengths are balanced by the company's temporarily elevated leverage,
track record of debt-financed acquisitions, and large capital
spending requirements resulting from its growing Mexican beer business.
There is also some geographic and category concentration risk.
This risk includes sourcing risk, given its reliance on Mexico for
most of its beer production. Moody's expects that the company will
seek to reduce net debt/EBITDA to its stated target of 3.5x,
from about 4x as of LTM November 2019, following its fall 2018 USD
$4 billion incremental investment in Canopy Growth. Moody's
expects proceeds from the pending sale of a portion of its wine &
spirits business, which is expected to close later this year,
to be used for debt repayment.
The stable outlook reflects the company's strong profitability,
good liquidity, and our expectation that it will return leverage
to its target of 3.5x net debt/EBITDA within two years of the increased
investment in Canopy. The outlook does not assume further investment
in Canopy but also does not assume any near-term cash inflow from
the investment. Moody's expects that Constellation's alcoholic
beverage portfolio will continue to experience positive operating momentum
driven by its premium brands and favorable category trends over the long
run. However volatility is likely in the face of the coronavirus
pandemic over the next several quarters.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade could occur if the company sustains strong operating profit
growth, stable to improving financial metrics and demonstrates conservative
financial policies, typical of an investment grade company.
While greater geographic diversity would be difficult to achieve in its
beer business, profitable diversification that helps to reduce the
company's reliance on Mexican beer could also support an upgrade.
Absent significantly greater scale and diversity, an upgrade would
require debt/EBITDA approaching 3x.
A downgrade could occur if operating performance or liquidity weaken,
EBITA margins are sustained below 15%, or if the company
fails to reduce debt/EBITDA to below 4x within 18 to 24 months of closing
the Canopy investment. In addition, problems related to the
brewery expansion in Mexico, or further large debt-financed
acquisitions or shareholder returns could also lead to a downgrade.
Environmental, Social and Governance Risk
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
credit implications of public health and safety. That said,
Constellation and packaged food and beverage companies in general,
are likely to be more resilient than other sectors although some volatility
can be expected in 2020 due to uncertain demand characteristics,
channel disruptions, and the potential for supply chain disruptions.
For more information on research on and ratings affected by the coronavirus
outbreak, please see www.moodys.com/coronavirus.
Constellation monitors its social risks closely, including product
quality and safety, clean labeling and messages about alcohol content
and responsible consumption. While the alcoholic beverage industry
is subject to some risk due to health concerns and the impact of drunk
driving, Constellation and the industry as a whole has made meaningful
efforts to disclose the risks and promote moderate consumption of alcoholic
beverage products.
Constellation's environmental impact remains low and the associated
risks are limited. Environmental considerations are not a material
factor in the rating.
Constellation's governance is characterized by an historically aggressive
acquisition appetite as most recently demonstrated by its late 2018,
$4 billion investment in Canopy Growth, a leading player
in the highly speculative cannabis industry. While leverage was
elevated to speculative grade levels after the transaction, the
company has reiterated its commitment to reduce leverage to its stated
target of 3.5x which it plans to do using healthy cash flow generated
mostly from its beer business and proceeds from certain divestitures.
The company is publicly traded but the Sands family and entities controlled
by members of the Sands family control a majority of the combined voting
power of all classes of common stock.
Headquartered in Victor, New York, Constellation Brands,
Inc. is a leading alcoholic beverage company operating in the US,
Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It has a broad portfolio
of premium brands across the wine, spirits, and imported beer
categories. Major brands in the company's portfolio include Corona
Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra,
Pacifico, Robert Mondavi, Kim Crawford, Meiomi,
Ruffino, The Prisoner, SVEKDA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila
and High West Whiskey. Annual net sales approximate $8.3
billion with about 67% coming from beer and the rest from wine
and spirits.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Alcoholic Beverages
Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1212834.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
