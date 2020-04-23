Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Constellation Brands' new notes; outlook stable

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a Baa3 rating to Constellation Brands, Inc.'s new senior unsecured notes in 10 and 30 year tranches. Net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including refinancing of upcoming debt maturities.

Constellation's Baa3 ratings reflect its meaningful scale, good product diversification, and our expectation for continued strong organic growth trends. The company's products include an extensive portfolio of premium wine, spirits, and imported beers. Constellation is the third largest beer company in the United States -- albeit well behind the leaders -- and the largest imported beer company in the country. Moody's expects that Constellation's portfolio of premium imported Mexican beers will continue to grow faster than the overall US beer market. The Baa3 also reflects its franchise strength and diversity with a presence in all three alcohol categories, as well as its strong cash flow and solid profitability. These strengths are balanced by the company's temporarily elevated leverage, track record of debt-financed acquisitions, and large capital spending requirements resulting from its growing Mexican beer business. There is also some geographic and category concentration risk. This risk includes sourcing risk, given its reliance on Mexico for most of its beer production. Moody's expects that the company will seek to reduce net debt/EBITDA to its stated target of 3.5x, from about 4x as of LTM November 2019, following its fall 2018 USD $4 billion incremental investment in Canopy Growth. Moody's expects proceeds from the pending sale of a portion of its wine & spirits business, which is expected to close later this year, to be used for debt repayment.

The stable outlook reflects the company's strong profitability, good liquidity, and our expectation that it will return leverage to its target of 3.5x net debt/EBITDA within two years of the increased investment in Canopy. The outlook does not assume further investment in Canopy but also does not assume any near-term cash inflow from the investment. Moody's expects that Constellation's alcoholic beverage portfolio will continue to experience positive operating momentum driven by its premium brands and favorable category trends over the long run. However volatility is likely in the face of the coronavirus pandemic over the next several quarters.

An upgrade could occur if the company sustains strong operating profit growth, stable to improving financial metrics and demonstrates conservative financial policies, typical of an investment grade company. While greater geographic diversity would be difficult to achieve in its beer business, profitable diversification that helps to reduce the company's reliance on Mexican beer could also support an upgrade. Absent significantly greater scale and diversity, an upgrade would require debt/EBITDA approaching 3x.

A downgrade could occur if operating performance or liquidity weaken, EBITA margins are sustained below 15%, or if the company fails to reduce debt/EBITDA to below 4x within 18 to 24 months of closing the Canopy investment. In addition, problems related to the brewery expansion in Mexico, or further large debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder returns could also lead to a downgrade.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety. That said, Constellation and packaged food and beverage companies in general, are likely to be more resilient than other sectors although some volatility can be expected in 2020 due to uncertain demand characteristics, channel disruptions, and the potential for supply chain disruptions. For more information on research on and ratings affected by the coronavirus outbreak, please see www.moodys.com/coronavirus.

Constellation monitors its social risks closely, including product quality and safety, clean labeling and messages about alcohol content and responsible consumption. While the alcoholic beverage industry is subject to some risk due to health concerns and the impact of drunk driving, Constellation and the industry as a whole has made meaningful efforts to disclose the risks and promote moderate consumption of alcoholic beverage products.

Constellation's environmental impact remains low and the associated risks are limited. Environmental considerations are not a material factor in the rating.

Constellation's governance is characterized by an historically aggressive acquisition appetite as most recently demonstrated by its late 2018, $4 billion investment in Canopy Growth, a leading player in the highly speculative cannabis industry. While leverage was elevated to speculative grade levels after the transaction, the company has reiterated its commitment to reduce leverage to its stated target of 3.5x which it plans to do using healthy cash flow generated mostly from its beer business and proceeds from certain divestitures. The company is publicly traded but the Sands family and entities controlled by members of the Sands family control a majority of the combined voting power of all classes of common stock.

Headquartered in Victor, New York, Constellation Brands, Inc. is a leading alcoholic beverage company operating in the US, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It has a broad portfolio of premium brands across the wine, spirits, and imported beer categories. Major brands in the company's portfolio include Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Pacifico, Robert Mondavi, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Ruffino, The Prisoner, SVEKDA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey. Annual net sales approximate $8.3 billion with about 67% coming from beer and the rest from wine and spirits.

