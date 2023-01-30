Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Constellation Brands senior unsecured notes

New York, January 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a Baa3 rating to the senior unsecured notes offered by Constellation Brands, Inc. ("Constellation"). The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes including repaying a portion of the delayed draw term loan due in 2025 (unrated) that was utilized to help fund the $1.5 billion consideration related to the conversion of the super voting Class B common stock to Class A common stock. The company's Baa3 senior unsecured ratings and stable rating outlook are not affected because the refinancing is leverage neutral and extends the maturity of a portion of its debt. The buyout related to the stock conversion was leveraging, although Moody's expects that Constellation will reduce total debt over the next two years. The company also favorably reduced its leverage target subsequent to the conversion announcement.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Constellation's Baa3 ratings reflect meaningful scale, good product diversification, and our expectation for strong organic growth. Constellation's products include an extensive portfolio of premium wine, spirits, and imported beers, all in segments that are growing faster than their broader categories. Constellation is the third largest beer company in the United States and the largest imported beer company in the country. Moody's expects Constellation's portfolio of premium imported Mexican beers will continue to grow faster organically than the overall US beer market. Following the divesture of certain wine assets, we expect the premium wine and spirits business to see better than industry average growth as well. Constellation's credit profile reflects its franchise strength and diversity with a presence in all three alcohol categories, as well as its strong cash flow and solid profitability. These strengths are balanced by its track record of debt-financed acquisitions, commitment to return significant cash to shareholders and large capital spending requirements resulting from its growing Mexican beer business. There is also some geographic and category concentration risk.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Constellation Brand's ESG Credit Impact Score is Moderately Negative (CIS-3). This reflects Moody's assessment that ESG attributes are overall considered to have a limited impact on the current rating, with greater potential for future negative impact over time. The highly negative social risk exposure related to production and distribution of alcoholic products is partially mitigated by moderately negative environmental risks and governance risks. The company's premiumization, innovation, good pricing flexibility and sizable free cash flow provides Constellation a strong position to manage the ESG risks.

Environmental risks are moderately negative (E-3) for Constellation Brands in line with other alcoholic drinks manufacturers. This mainly reflects the industry's exposure to water management, waste and pollution and reliance on natural capital. While raw materials typically represent a modest component of beverage companies cost structure, alcoholic beverage producers rely on availability of water and specific agricultural ingredients some of which are difficult to obtain or to substitute. The company aims to conduct its business in an environmentally responsible manner to help mitigate the impact on water, air and soil. The company is committed to decreasing its dependence on non-renewable energy sources whenever possible, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption. Constellation Brands is also focused on reducing water intensity. Both its Mexican breweries take advantage of on-site waste water treatment operations to reuse water consumed as part of the production process. We view Constellation Brands' physical climate and carbon transition risks as low.

Like many other alcoholic beverage companies, Constellation's social Issuer Profile Score is highly negative (S-4), primarily reflecting the significant brand reputation risks and exposure to responsible marketing and distribution related to the sale of beer, wine and spirits. The company monitors its social risks closely, including product quality and safety, transparent and clean labeling (a focus on simple and wholesome ingredients) and messages about alcohol content and responsible consumption. While the alcoholic beverage industry is subject to some risk due to health concerns related to alcoholism and the impact of drunk driving, the industry as a whole, and Constellation in particular, have made meaningful efforts to disclose the risks and promote moderate consumption of alcoholic beverage products. Social risks also include exposures to potential changes in demographic and societal trends largely mitigated by ongoing premiumization and product innovation. These risks are balanced by neutral to low risks to health and safety, human capital and responsible production.

Constellation's governance risks are moderately negative (G-3) but are improving because of the elimination of the Sands family and related entities voting control by converting super voting B shares to class A common stock, as well as the plans for the distancing of risk related to its Canopy investment and cancellation of the Canopy warrants. In addition, the company has lowered its net Debt to EBITDA leverage target to 3x from 3.5x. These moves are all credit positive. However, they have no immediate impact because the longer-term adherence to a more risk adverse policy remains to be seen, and in the short run, Debt to EBITDA leverage will be elevated to between 3.5x and 4.0x because of the $1.5 billion payment associated with converting the family's super voting shares to common. Financial policy balances a willingness to lever up for key acquisitions, significant capital investment and plans to return significant cash to shareholders, with timely execution of deleveraging plans.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects the company's strong profitability, good liquidity, and Moody's expectation that it will deleverage to around or below its updated target of 3.0x net debt/EBITDA (based on the company calculation) over the next 12-18 months. Debt to EBITDA is elevated to the 3.5x to 4.0x range following the $1.5 billion cost of converting super voting B shares to common. Moody's expects that Constellation's alcoholic beverage portfolio will continue to experience positive operating momentum driven by its premium brands and favorable category trends and that sizable, planned share buybacks would be reduced in the event of operating difficulty or leveraged acquisitions.

An upgrade could occur if the company sustains strong operating profit growth, stable to improving financial metrics and demonstrates conservative financial policies. While greater geographic diversity would be difficult to achieve in its beer business, profitable diversification that helps to reduce the company's reliance on Mexican beer could also support an upgrade. Absent significantly greater scale and diversity, an upgrade would require debt/EBITDA approaching 3x.

A downgrade could occur if operating performance or liquidity weaken, EBITA margins are sustained below 20%, or debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4x. In addition, supply issues related to the brewery capacity in Mexico, or further large debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder returns could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Alcoholic Beverages published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360647. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Victor, New York, Constellation Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: STZ) is a leading alcoholic beverage company operating in the US, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Constellation has a broad portfolio of premium brands across the wine, spirits, and imported beer categories. Major brands in the company's portfolio include Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Pacifico, Robert Mondavi, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Ruffino, The Prisoner, SVEKDA vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey. Constellation's net sales exceed $8.8 billion.

