Rating Action:

Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to DIFC Sukuk Limited; stable outlook

28 Jan 2021

London, 28 January 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa3 senior unsecured rating to the USD700 million Sukuk Certificates due 2024 issued by DIFC Sukuk Limited (the "Issuer") in 2014, a special purpose vehicle established in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) by DIFC Investments Ltd. ("DIFCI", Baa3 stable). The outlook on the rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating assigned to the Sukuk Certificates is at the same level as the long-term issuer rating of DIFCI because this is the only senior debt of the capital structure and it ranks senior to existing shareholder loans. In Moody's view, the Certificates holders (i) are effectively exposed to DIFCI's senior unsecured credit risk; (ii) do not have any preferential claim or recourse over the trust assets, or rights to cause any sale or disposition of the trust assets except as expressly provided under the transaction documents; and (iii) rank pari passu with other senior unsecured obligations of DIFCI as provided in the transaction documents.

Moody's notes that its rating does not express an opinion on the Sukuk Certificates' compliance with Shari'ah law.

The proceeds of the issue of the Certificates were used by DIFC Sukuk Limited (in its capacity as the Issuer) to acquire a Wakala portfolio (real estate assets) from DIFCI. The portfolio is managed by DIFCI as the servicing agent on behalf of the Issuer. Under the service agency agreement, DIFCI as the servicing agent retains any responsibility with regards to the Wakala portfolio (including their maintenance and insurance) and the collection of revenues from the portfolio. Any breach of obligations from DIFCI under the transaction documents would trigger a dissolution event, whereby the Certificates would become immediately due and payable by DIFCI.

DIFCI is a government-related issuer (GRI) because it is 100% owned by the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority (DIFCA) for the benefit of the government of Dubai (not rated). DIFCI's issuer rating of Baa3 combines a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa3 with a high level of dependence with and strong level of support from the government of Dubai.

The baa3 BCA is supported by: (1) the company's high quality office and retail property portfolio located in a prime area of Dubai; (2) a track record of high occupancy rates which stood at 95% as of June 2020 (excluding Gate Avenue) and a strong tenant base which includes many international financial institutions which have been operating in DIFC for several years; (3) the recurring nature of stable rental income as well as the additional revenues generated by registration rights and fees paid by companies to operate in the DIFC; (4) low senior leverage and strong interest coverage ratio; (5) strong liquidity with no debt maturing until 2024 and a property portfolio which is fully unencumbered.

The BCA also reflects (1) DIFCI's asset and geographic concentration risk, because all of its assets are located in Dubai; (2) a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, which could lead to lower demand for office and retail space; (3) a somewhat low average remaining lease tenor of 2 years which is a risk because of the supply of office space related to ICD Brookfield Place; and (4) execution risks stemming from future development activities such as the plan to develop DIFC 2.0.

DIFCI has adhered to the lockdown measures introduced by the government to reduce the spread of the coronavirus between March and mid-June 2020 and it remains vulnerable to similar future restrictions. The company has provided various forms of relief in support of its office and retail tenants which, will lead to a 5% reduction in revenues this year. Moody's expects a net senior debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.1x (excluding the loan due to the government of Dubai) in 2020 and broadly unchanged credit ratios in 2021 considering good progress made so far in renewing expiring leases.

Moody's estimates the likelihood of extraordinary support from the government of Dubai to be "strong" because DIFC plays an important role in the government strategy to diversify the economy. The financial free zone is administered by the government of Dubai and is key to providing judicial, regulatory and real estate infrastructure for financial services firms. The oversight from the government is significant and the deputy ruler of Dubai is both the president of DIFC and chairman of the higher board of directors. All members of the higher board of directors are appointed by decree of the ruler of Dubai. In addition to providing the land on which DIFCI's properties are located free of charge (including the land recently allotted for DIFC 2.0), the government of Dubai has demonstrated its willingness and capacity to provide financial support to DIFCI through two separate loans in 2008 and 2009.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the occupancy ratio and revenues will stabilize in 2021 at similar levels expected for 2020. The stable outlook also reflects the view that leverage remains healthy for the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

A rating upgrade is unlikely at this stage because of the challenging operating environment. However, an upgrade could be considered if the macroeconomic backdrop improves sustainably and there is a clear evidence of organic rental income growth. An upgrade would also require a track record of disciplined capital spending especially in light of the development plans related to DIFC 2.0, a strong liquidity and net debt to EBITDA (excluding the loan due to the government of Dubai) of around 2.5x.

Downward pressure on the rating could develop if a negative trend in revenues develops such that adjusted net debt to EBITDA (excluding the loan due to the government of Dubai) sustainably exceeds 4.5x and/or the adjusted fixed charge coverage (excluding the legacy interest accrued on the loan due to the government of Dubai) drops below 2.5x on a sustained basis or DIFCI fails to maintain adequate liquidity. A deterioration of Dubai's economic environment could also put negative pressure on the rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in this rating were REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

PROFILE

DIFCI is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority (DIFCA), and is held by DIFCA for the benefit of the government of Dubai. DIFCI is a financial free zone within Dubai, owned by the government of Dubai and whose president is His Highness Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the deputy ruler of Dubai. The company was established to carry out all of the commercial activities associated with the financial free zone, including creating its infrastructure, and managing and leasing the plots of land developed within it by DIFCI. The DIFCI is the leading financial hub in the Middle East and is an integral part of the government of Dubai's strategy to diversify the emirate's economy.

The local market analyst for this rating is Lahlou Meksaoui, +971 (423) 795-22.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mikhail Shipilov
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Mario Santangelo
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

