Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to EDF's hybrid notes; negative outlook

Paris, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Baa3 long-term rating to the Reset Perpetual Subordinated Notes (the junior subordinated "Hybrid") to be issued by Electricite de France (EDF). The rating outlook is negative. The issuance amount is expected to be EUR 1,500 million but execution is subject to market conditions.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating assigned to the Hybrid is one notch lower than EDF's baa2 standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), and three notches lower than EDF's A3 senior unsecured rating. This reflects (1) the features of the Hybrid - it is perpetual, deeply subordinated and EDF can opt to defer coupons on a cumulative basis; and (2) that the A3 senior unsecured rating benefits from two notches of uplift based on Moody's expectations for potential extraordinary support from the French government (rated Aa2 with a stable outlook). The difference in ratings takes into account Moody's view that, in a distressed scenario, support from the French State could entail distinctions between deeply subordinated notes and senior unsecured bonds.

In Moody's view the Hybrid has equity-like features which allow it to receive basket 'C' treatment (i.e. 50% equity and 50% debt) for financial leverage purposes. Please refer to Moody's Cross-Sector Rating Methodology Hybrid Equity Credit (September 2018) for further details.

As the Hybrid's rating is positioned relative to another rating of EDF, a change in either (1) Moody's relative notching practice or (2) the senior unsecured rating of EDF could affect the Hybrid's rating.

EDF's A3 rating is underpinned by (1) the scale and breadth of its businesses in France, which account for more than two-thirds of its EBITDA; (2) the stabilising contribution to earnings from its domestic regulated activities and renewables business, which together account for around 40% of the group's EBITDA; and (3) its geographical diversification because of its sizeable positions in other European countries.

These positives are offset by (1) its fixed-cost merchant power generation in France and the UK, which exposes it to power price volatility; (2) increasing competition in the French supply market; (3) a significant capital spending programme which results in negative free cash flow (FCF); and (4) the construction risk associated with the Flamanville new nuclear reactor in France and the Hinkley Point C (HPC) new nuclear project in the UK.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative rating outlook reflects the significant drop in nuclear output as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, and lower wholesale power prices, which will weigh on EDF's financial flexibility and increase the risk of key credit metrics falling below levels commensurate with the current ratings over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure is unlikely in the medium term, given the group's negative outlook. Nevertheless, the outlook could stabilise if planned reforms or other measures support EDF's business model and financial profile, and it appears that EDF is able to maintain its metrics in line with the guidance for the current rating, with funds from operations (FFO)/net debt remaining at least in the mid-to-high teens in percentage terms.

The ratings could be downgraded if (1) EDF's credit metrics appear likely to remain persistently below the guidance for an A3 rating, (2) a change in the group's relationship with the French government were to cause us to remove the uplift from government support, or (3) there were to be a significant downgrade of the sovereign rating.

