Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Ecopetrol's proposed notes for up to $2 billion

New York, January 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to Ecopetrol S.A.'s ("Ecopetrol") proposed new global notes for up to $2 billion. The proposed notes, which will be used to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes, are senior unsecured, unsubordinated and pari passu with Ecopetrol's other senior foreign currency debt. The company's existing Baa3 ratings are unchanged. The outlook on the rating is negative.

The rating of the proposed notes assumes that the final transaction documents will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed by Moody's to date and assume that these agreements are legally valid, binding, and enforceable.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: Ecopetrol S.A.

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ecopetrol's Baa3 rating reflects the company's status as Colombia's leading oil and gas producer, accounting for about 60% of the country's production and 100% of oil product supply, as well its large power transmission business in Colombia and other countries in Latin America. Moody's assumes a high probability of support from the Government of Colombia (Baa2 stable) to Ecopetrol and a moderate default correlation between the two issuers. This assessment results in a three-notch uplift to Ecopetrol's senior unsecured rating to Baa3 from its ba3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), which reflects the company's intrinsic credit risk without support considerations. Ecopetrol's ba3 BCA considers i. the company's current elevated refinancing risk, reflecting risky financial policy in a context of an adverse global geopolitical environment and volatile commodities prices and ii. the new government's energy and environmental priorities, which may result in policy changes such as a) restrictions on exploration and production of oil and gas in Colombia; b) limitations on new concessions or permits for oil exploration.

Ecopetrol's refinancing risk is elevated but manageable. Robust oil and gas prices have helped Ecopetrol's cash generation in 2021-22. For 2023-2024 Moody's believes that, based on an estimated average Brent price of $68-58 dollars per barrel, the company's cash flow will decline from 2022 levels. However, despite commodities prices volatility, Moody's believes that the company will be able meet its financial obligations in 2023 supported by i. access to global and Colombian capital markets, ii. Over $600 billion in committed banking credit facility available until August 2023; and iii. government support. Ecopetrol's Baa3 ratings also take into consideration the solid and relatively stable cash flow from its power transmission company, Interconexion Electrica S.A. E.S.P. (ISA, Baa2 stable) and its midstream subsidiary, Cenit SAS, which includes Oleoducto Central S.A. (Baa3 negative).

The negative rating outlook is based on Moody's view that Ecopetrol's refinancing risk may remain elevated in the next months for a Baa3 rating category.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Ecopetrol's rating outlook would be stabilized if the company is able to refinance upcoming debt maturities in a timely fashion. In turn, an upgrade of Ecopetrol's ba3 BCA or Baa3 rating is unlikely in the next 12 months given the negative rating outlook. However, if the company manages to strengthen its financial policies and simultaneously demonstrates ability to reduce financial leverage while growing production and keeping proved reserve life stable, its rating could be upgraded. Specifically, its rating could be upgraded if the company's Leverage Full Cycle Ratio remains at 1.5 times, which would indicate stable finding and development costs, and retained cash flow/net debt would have to be over 40% and the Government of Colombia's rating would have to be sustained at Baa2 because in Moody's views it is unlikely that Ecopetrol would be rated above the sovereign rating.

A ratings downgrade could occur if Ecopetrol faces liquidity constraints; if its reserve life declines significantly on a sustained basis; or if retained cash flow/net debt declines to around 20%. In addition, because Ecopetrol's ratings benefit from implicit support from the Government of Colombia, a negative action on the government's rating or a change in Moody's assumptions about government support could lead to a negative action on Ecopetrol's ratings.

Ecopetrol, 88.5% owned by the government of Colombia, is the largest enterprise and the largest oil and gas company in the country, with upstream, midstream and downstream businesses. Through ISA, Ecopetrol participates in energy transmission, in management of real-time systems (XM), and in a highway concession. At the international level, Ecopetrol has a stake in strategic basins in the American continent, with drilling and exploration operations in the United States (Permian basin and the Gulf of Mexico), Brazil, and Mexico and, through ISA and its subsidiaries, Ecopetrol holds leading positions in the power transmission business in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Bolivia, road concessions in Chile, and the telecommunications sector. Its gross oil and gas production averaged close to 624 mboed in 2021, as calculated by Moody's, and its total assets amounted to about $62 billion on September 30, 2022.

The methodologies used in this rating was Integrated Oil and Gas published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393389, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

