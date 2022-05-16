Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Eesti Energia's senior unsecured bond

Frankfurt am Main, May 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa3 long-term rating to the senior unsecured bond to be issued by Eesti Energia AS (Eesti Energia). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating assigned to the new bond is in line with that of the existing bonds of Eesti Energia, reflecting their senior unsecured ranking. The issuance amount is expected to be benchmark with execution being subject to market conditions. Moody's expects the proceeds of the issuance to be largely used to refinance or to repurchase the company's outstanding EUR500 million bond which matures on 22 September 2023.

Eesti Energia credit profile is underpinned by Moody's assumption of a high probability of support from its 100% owner, the Government of Estonia (A1 stable), reflecting the group's pivotal role in Estonia's energy strategy; the sustained strong earnings contribution from its lower-risk regulated network activities; and its sizeable and growing share of income from renewable power generation, which mostly benefits from support schemes.

At the same time, Eesti Energia's credit quality is constrained by Moody's expectation of volatile earnings in the shale oil-related activities, driven by significant fluctuations in commodity prices; the state-imposed obligation to keep its carbon-intensive thermal power plants operational to maintain supply security; the lead time to achieve income from the large capital spending programme required to migrate to a lower-carbon business profile; and its small size in Europe's evolving electricity markets.

The Baa3 rating benefits from a three-notch uplift from the company's standalone credit quality, expressed in its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba3, based on moderate default dependence and Moody's expectation of a high probability of government support in case of financial distress.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on Eesti Energia reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to benefit from high support from its owner, the Government of Estonia. The current BCA reflects Moody's expectation that the company will be able to maintain its leverage, expressed as funds from operations (FFO)/net debt, sustainably at least in the mid teens in percentage terms.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on Eesti Energia's ratings is unlikely to materialise in the medium term but could develop in the long term through a combination of the following: (1) successful execution of the investment program; and (2) the maintenance of good liquidity and a financial profile comfortably and sustainably in excess of the current guidance. A one-notch upgrade of the BCA may not necessarily lead to a higher rating level.

Eesti Energia's BCA could come under downward pressure if (1) the company were not able to maintain a financial profile commensurate with the current guidance, that is, if FFO/net debt were to decline below the mid teens in percentage terms on a sustained basis; (2) the company's liquidity profile were to deteriorate; or (3) there were material adverse changes to the market and/or regulatory environment where the company operates that are not addressed through adequate adjustment of the financial profile. A one-notch downgrade of the BCA may not necessarily lead to a downgrade of the rating. The rating could be downgraded if (1) Eesti Energia was to demonstrate a materially lower BCA that was not compensated by some form of support from the Estonian government; (2) structural subordination were to increase materially; or (3) the credit quality of the Government of Estonia or the support assumptions currently incorporated into Moody's assessment were to weaken materially.

The methodologies used in this rating were Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Headquartered in Tallinn, Eesti Energia AS is the dominant vertically integrated utility and leading oil shale mining company in Estonia. The group owns approximately 80% of the country's generation capacity, owns and operates the largest electricity distribution network and is the second largest producer of liquid fuels from oil shale. Eesti Energia is 100% owned by the Government of Estonia. For the last twelve months ended 31 March 2022, Eesti Energia reported revenues of EUR1,587.1 million and EBITDA of EUR458.2 million.

