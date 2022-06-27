Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Fertiglobe

Frankfurt am Main, June 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 long term issuer rating to Fertiglobe plc (Fertiglobe). The outlook on the rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 issuer rating balances Fertiglobe's low Moody's adjusted leverage, high profitability and cash generation capability against its exposure to a cyclical end-market and its significant share of capacity in Egypt (B2 negative) and Algeria, which exposes the company to the political and event risks of operating in these countries. The Baa3 rating also reflects a commitment to maintaining an investment grade rating and Moody's expectation that the company will swiftly adapt its capital allocation in case of meaningful earnings deterioration. Fertiglobe's ownership structure, with OCI N.V. (OCI, Baa3 stable) as 50% controlling majority shareholder, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) owning a 36% share, and the remaining shares listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, also supports the rating.

For the last twelve-month period ending March 2022, Fertiglobe's Moody's adjusted gross leverage was around 0.7x debt-to-EBITDA (net leverage 0.1x), which even in the context of the currently strong pricing environment is low for the rating category. The company benefits from competitively priced fixed price gas contracts which in some cases contain cost escalation clauses if ammonia / urea prices increase above certain thresholds. These gas price contracts position the company in the first quartile of the global urea and ammonia cost curves. Furthermore the company benefits from strategically located production capacity east and west of the Suez Canal.

Despite the importance of Fertiglobe's plants to the economies of Egypt (B2 negative) and Algeria, Moody's views operating in these countries as carrying a high level of economic, political and operational risk. The rating agency estimates that Egypt and Algeria combined contribute between 50% and 60% of cash flow available to service debt at the level of Fertiglobe plc. The company's track record of operating in these environments indicates some ability to effectively manage the exposure. Also, the national gas companies of Egypt and Algeria are minority shareholders in Fertiglobe's subsidiaries Egyptian Basic Industries Corporation and Sorfert Algerie SPA respectively, which partially mitigates the exposure. Finally, Moody's believes EBITDA and cash generated from Abu Dhabi alone could service Fertiglobe debt and support credit metrics in line with an investment grade rating. In particular solid expected cash generation provides the company with sufficient financial flexibility to address its balance sheet structure in such an unlikely scenario that OCI's operations in Egypt and Algeria contribute no cash flow to the group.

Fertiglobe's dividend policy is to distribute all excess cash flows (after accommodating for growth investments) to its shareholders, while maintaining an investment grade rating. The company pays a semi-annual dividend, and Moody's would expect management and shareholders to swiftly change capital allocation priorities if the investment grade rating should be at risk.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Fertiglobe's liquidity profile is excellent. As of March 2022 the company had around $1.26 billion of cash on balance sheet and access to a $300 million undrawn revolving credit facility. In combination with expected FFO generation of close to $2 billion, these sources are sufficient to comfortably cover expected dividend payments (including minority dividends) of around $1.5 billion and capital expenditures of around $130 million in 2022.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

As an owner and operator of nitrogen fertilizer production facilities the company is exposed to high environmental risks including the risk of carbon transition and increasingly stringent regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse emissions. For example the "European Green Deal" proposes a so-called carbon border tax for imports with a high carbon footprint. Furthermore the company's revenues could be exposed to regulation aiming at reducing the use of nitrogen fertilizer in order reduce the nitrogen concertation in the ground water.

The credit quality of Fertiglobe's controlling shareholder OCI to some degree depends on dividend payments from Fertiglobe. Moody's expects that dividend payments from Fertiglobe continue to support OCI's credit quality without negatively impacting Fertiglobe's credit quality.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook assumes Fertiglobe will maintain a balanced approach towards capital allocation such that dividend payments and growth investments will not lead to an increase in leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade Fertiglobe's rating if its Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA would exceed 2.0x for multiple quarters in a row and if in this scenario management would not take appropriate actions to preserve credit quality. A failure to maintain free cash flow (after dividends) at least around break-even levels, enabling the company to maintain its current capital structure would also be negative for the rating.

In the context of the high proportion of EBITDA and cash flows generated in Algeria and Egypt an upgrade of the rating is currently unlikely. A more diversified production footprint or a production footprint exposing the company less to lowly rated sovereigns would be a pre-requisite for a positive rating action.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Abu Dhabi based Fertiglobe plc is a producer of nitrogen fertilizer, with a sellable capacity of around 6.6 million metric tons. The company operates facilities in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Algeria. In 2021 Fertiglobe generated revenues of $3.3 billion and EBITDA of around $1.6 billion. Fertiglobe is 50% owned by OCI N.V. (Baa3 stable), 36% owned by ADNOC and another 13% of its shares are in free float. The company is listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange and as of 15 June 2022 had a market capitalization of approximately AED 43 billion (approximately $11.7 billion).

