Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to GM's new senior unsecured notes

New York, July 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to the new senior unsecured notes of General Motors Company ("GM"). GM's existing ratings remain unchanged, including the Baa2 senior unsecured bank credit facility rating and the Baa3 senior unsecured notes rating. The outlook remains stable.

GM intends to use the proceeds of the offering to finance or refinance projects, assets or activities that meet certain eligibility criteria of GM's sustainability financing framework.

Assignments:

..Issuer: General Motors Company

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

GM's ratings reflect the company's competitive product portfolio and cost structure in North America, disciplined capital allocation and ample liquidity to contend with recurring challenges in the industry. GM made an early commitment to battery electric vehicles, which resulted in a strong focus on battery technology and related supply chain. The company is also positioned at the forefront of autonomous vehicles with its substantial ownership in Cruise.

Tempering these strengths are a moderate automotive EBITA margin and the challenges associated with the industry's transformation to electrification and autonomous driving. Also, GM's international operations (excluding China) have to yet to turn profitable on an annual basis. Moody's expects GM's automotive EBITA margin to increase to 5.7% in 2022, aided by favorable pricing, operating leverage from increasing production rates, and some moderation in cost inflation. Cash flow is set to increase materially, enabling a step up in investments to $9 - 10 billion and providing funding for GM's additional investments in Cruise.

Moody's anticipates that GM will maintain very good liquidity, underpinned by an automotive cash balance of $9.6 billion, $8.3 billion of marketable securities and $15.1 billion of aggregate availability under its revolving credit facilities, as of June 30, 2022. Furthermore, GM's decision to not resume its dividends at this time, affords the company much greater financial capacity to invest in electric vehicles and its autonomous vehicle subsidiary, Cruise.

The Baa3 rating of GM's senior unsecured notes reflects the effective subordination of the senior unsecured notes to GM's bank credit facilities, which are rated Baa2. A critical feature of the credit facilities is a provision for a springing upstream guarantee from domestic operating subsidiaries that would take effect if GM would no longer have investment grade ratings from a minimum of two rating agencies. Because of this springing guarantee, Moody's views the credit facilities as having a claim that ranks equal with that of the direct liabilities of GM's domestic operating subsidiaries, which hold substantially all of GM's operating assets and the majority of its liabilities.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that industry demand for new vehicles remains in excess of still constrained, albeit improving, production rates, supporting favorable pricing through at least 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if GM demonstrates continued progress in the transition to electric vehicles, autonomous technology and software enabled services such that the company remains an industry leader. Other considerations for an upgrade include expectations of an automotive EBITA margin of at least 7%, a North American EBIT margin (as reported) sustained above 10% and debt/EBITDA below 2.5 times. Strong liquidity and a lower incident of restructurings would also support a higher rating.

The ratings could be downgraded in the event of operational disruptions or severe declines in retail sales or market share, especially in the North American light truck segment, or if market perception or pricing on newly launched electric vehicles is weak. Expectations of an automotive EBITA margin sustained below 5%, a North American EBIT margin (as reported) of below 8%, or debt/EBITDA in excess of 3 times could also cause a downgrade. Other considerations for a downgrade include weakening liquidity.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Automobile Manufacturers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72240, and Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published in August 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63561. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

General Motors Company, based in Detroit, Michigan, is one of the world's largest automotive manufacturers. Total revenue in 2021 was $127 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rene Lipsch

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

