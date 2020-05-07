Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to GM's senior unsecured note offering; ratings remain under review for downgrade

New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a Baa3 rating to General Motors Company's (GM) $4 billion
senior unsecured note offering. The Baa3 rating of all of GM's
senior notes (both the newly offered and the currently outstanding notes),
as well as the Baa2 rating of the company's $17.5
billion of multi-year credit facilities, remain on review
for downgrade.
Assignments:
..Issuer: General Motors Company
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned Baa2; Placed Under Review for Downgrade
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa3; Placed Under Review for Downgrade
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa3 rating of GM notes reflects their structural subordination to
the Baa2-rated credit facilities which benefits from a springing
upstream guarantee from GM's US operating subsidiaries. The
ratings also reflect GM's: 1) highly competitive position
in North America that is supported by its strong truck franchise;
2) still-strong operation in China; 3) comprehensive strategy
for perusing electric and autonomous vehicles; 4) track-record
of exiting weak markets/products in an aggressively-disciplined
manner; and, 5) the growing strategic and earnings contribution
of GM Financial.
Despite the increase in leverage, GM's issuance of the new
notes is a credit-positive event that will increase the company's
automotive cash position above the March 31st level of $32 billion.
Having adequate liquidity is the most critical near-term credit
risk facing GM and the entire automotive sector as they contend with the
severe disruption in global demand resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
Importantly, Moody's believes that GM's cash position
can adequately bridge the significant cash burn that will occur during
2020 and well into 2021. The coronavirus outbreak could result
in global automotive shipments contracting in the range of 20%
to 25% during 2020, with depressed industry sales and weakened
credit metrics continuing through 2021.
The review of GM's rating, which commenced on March 25th,
is focusing on three key factors; 1) the likely severity and duration
of the covid-19-precipitated downturn in the global auto
industry; 2) GM's ability to maintain its competitive and operating
position relative to peers during industry's decline and recovery;
and, 3) the time frame over which GM might be able to restore credit
metrics to pre-covid-19 and pre-UAW-strike
levels.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded absent a path toward achieving the following
metrics: automotive EBITA margin approximating 6%; North
American EBIT margin near 8%; and, free cash flow from
automotive operations exceeding $2 billion.
There is little possibility of an upgrade of the ratings. An upgrade
would require an automotive EBITA margin approximating 8% and a
North American EBIT margin exceeding 10%.
GM is a holding company, with essentially all operating assets and
the vast majority of liabilities held directly by its various subsidiaries.
GM (the holding company) is the obligor under the Baa3-rated senior
unsecured notes and is the primary obligor under the Baa2-rated
$17.5 billion of multi-year credit facilities.
The notching differential between the notes and the credit facilities
results from the structural subordination of the unsecured notes to the
liabilities at GM's US operating subsidiaries. A critical feature
of the bank agreement is a provision for a springing upstream guarantee
from domestic operating subsidiaries that would take effect if GM were
to no longer have investment grade ratings from a minimum of two rating
agencies. Because of this springing guarantee, Moody's views
the bank facilities as having a claim that ranks equal with that of the
direct liabilities of GM's domestic operating subsidiaries.
GM recognizes that carbon emission reductions will remain an important
and long-term component of its operating strategy and product strategy,
and is a key element underpinning its aggressive commitment to its electrification
strategy.
The methodologies used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturer Industry
published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062773,
and Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published
in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1183459.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
General Motors Company, based in Detroit, Michigan,
is one of the world's largest automotive manufacturers. For 2019
the company had total automotive revenues of $123 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued [with/with no] amendment resulting from that
disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above
announced and described above
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
