Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to GM's senior unsecured note offering; ratings remain under review for downgrade

New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to General Motors Company's (GM) $4 billion senior unsecured note offering. The Baa3 rating of all of GM's senior notes (both the newly offered and the currently outstanding notes), as well as the Baa2 rating of the company's $17.5 billion of multi-year credit facilities, remain on review for downgrade.

Assignments:

..Issuer: General Motors Company

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Baa2; Placed Under Review for Downgrade

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3; Placed Under Review for Downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating of GM notes reflects their structural subordination to the Baa2-rated credit facilities which benefits from a springing upstream guarantee from GM's US operating subsidiaries. The ratings also reflect GM's: 1) highly competitive position in North America that is supported by its strong truck franchise; 2) still-strong operation in China; 3) comprehensive strategy for perusing electric and autonomous vehicles; 4) track-record of exiting weak markets/products in an aggressively-disciplined manner; and, 5) the growing strategic and earnings contribution of GM Financial.

Despite the increase in leverage, GM's issuance of the new notes is a credit-positive event that will increase the company's automotive cash position above the March 31st level of $32 billion. Having adequate liquidity is the most critical near-term credit risk facing GM and the entire automotive sector as they contend with the severe disruption in global demand resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Importantly, Moody's believes that GM's cash position can adequately bridge the significant cash burn that will occur during 2020 and well into 2021. The coronavirus outbreak could result in global automotive shipments contracting in the range of 20% to 25% during 2020, with depressed industry sales and weakened credit metrics continuing through 2021.

The review of GM's rating, which commenced on March 25th, is focusing on three key factors; 1) the likely severity and duration of the covid-19-precipitated downturn in the global auto industry; 2) GM's ability to maintain its competitive and operating position relative to peers during industry's decline and recovery; and, 3) the time frame over which GM might be able to restore credit metrics to pre-covid-19 and pre-UAW-strike levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded absent a path toward achieving the following metrics: automotive EBITA margin approximating 6%; North American EBIT margin near 8%; and, free cash flow from automotive operations exceeding $2 billion.

There is little possibility of an upgrade of the ratings. An upgrade would require an automotive EBITA margin approximating 8% and a North American EBIT margin exceeding 10%.

GM is a holding company, with essentially all operating assets and the vast majority of liabilities held directly by its various subsidiaries. GM (the holding company) is the obligor under the Baa3-rated senior unsecured notes and is the primary obligor under the Baa2-rated $17.5 billion of multi-year credit facilities. The notching differential between the notes and the credit facilities results from the structural subordination of the unsecured notes to the liabilities at GM's US operating subsidiaries. A critical feature of the bank agreement is a provision for a springing upstream guarantee from domestic operating subsidiaries that would take effect if GM were to no longer have investment grade ratings from a minimum of two rating agencies. Because of this springing guarantee, Moody's views the bank facilities as having a claim that ranks equal with that of the direct liabilities of GM's domestic operating subsidiaries.

GM recognizes that carbon emission reductions will remain an important and long-term component of its operating strategy and product strategy, and is a key element underpinning its aggressive commitment to its electrification strategy.

The methodologies used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturer Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062773, and Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1183459. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

General Motors Company, based in Detroit, Michigan, is one of the world's largest automotive manufacturers. For 2019 the company had total automotive revenues of $123 billion.

