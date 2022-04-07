Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Ganzhou Development's proposed USD bonds

Hong Kong, April 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 senior unsecured rating to the proposed USD bonds to be issued by Ganzhou Development Invst Hldg Grp Co Ltd (Ganzhou Development, Baa3 stable).

The outlook is stable.

Ganzhou Development will use the proceeds for project investment and to supplement working capital.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ganzhou Development's Baa3 issuer rating is based on (1) Ganzhou city government's capacity to support (GCS) score of baa2, and (2) Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Ganzhou city government's propensity to support, resulting in a one-notch downward adjustment.

Moody's assessment of Ganzhou city's GCS score reflects (1) Ganzhou's status as a prefecture-level city, one of the lower administrative levels in Moody's assessment of the hierarchy of regional and local governments (RLGs) in China (A1 stable); (2) the city's relatively weak economic fundamentals, but high level of transfer payments and policy support from the central and provincial governments due to its unique role in modern China's history as an important old revolutionary base area; (3) the potential that any credit event affecting Ganzhou will pose higher reputation risk to the Chinese government than other prefecture-level cities; (4) the city's strategic positioning as the only provincial sub-center city in Jiangxi province; (5) its important geographic location as a national comprehensive transportation hub; (6) the city's possession of the largest heavy rare earth reserve in China, which is of high strategic and national security value to China .

Ganzhou Development's rating also reflects the Ganzhou government's propensity to support Ganzhou Development, which is based on (1) Ganzhou government's effective control of Ganzhou Development, (2) Ganzhou Development's status as the largest local government financing vehicle (LGFV) in Ganzhou city, accounting for around 90% of local state-owned enterprise (SOE) assets under the city government; and (3) the company's predominant role in providing essential public services including urban infrastructure (urban roads, bridges, parks, underground pipeline, cultural centers) and shantytown redevelopment, as well as transportation infrastructure including toll road construction and operation, railway investment and airport construction in Ganzhou city. The rating also considers the company's relatively good access to funding from banks and the domestic bond market.

However, the one notch downward adjustment from Ganzhou city's GCS score reflects Ganzhou Development's (1) fast debt growth relative to the size of government payments during 2018-20; (2) moderate contingent risk from external guarantees and lending exposures.

Ganzhou Development stands out from other LGFVs owned by prefecture city governments in Jiangxi province because of its role in investing in key transportation infrastructure projects like toll roads and high-speed rails, and Ganzhou's unique strategic importance to the province in terms of its economic contribution, position as a national transportation hub and rare earth reserve.

Moody's expects government financial support to continue given the company's strategic importance to the city. The company has a good track record of receiving cash and other support from Ganzhou city government, such as capital for its development projects, government repurchases and special-purpose bond allocations. For some of its transportation projects such as toll road construction, it could also access the central government's vehicle tax rebate. The company received RMB15.7 billion of cash payments from the government during 2018-20.

Still, the government's cash payments are insufficient to meet the company's capital expenditure (capex) and investment needs given Ganzhou city is in a fast growth stage, which would lead to incremental debt to fill the funding gap. To support the overall development of Ganzhou, the company provides guarantees and loans to third parties, mainly local SOEs in the city. Moody's estimates that such exposures would be about 25% of the company's equity base as of the end of 2021.

The rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Ganzhou Development bears high social risks as it implements public policy initiatives by building public infrastructure in Ganzhou city, Jiangxi province. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape the company's development targets and ultimately affect Ganzhou city government's propensity to support the company.

Governance considerations are also material to the rating as Ganzhou Development is subject to oversight by the Ganzhou city government and has to meet several reporting requirements, reflecting its public-policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

Environmental risks are low for Ganzhou Development.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Ganzhou Development's stable outlook reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's sovereign rating; (2) Moody's expectation that Ganzhou city's GCS score will remain stable; and (3) the Ganzhou city government's control and oversight of the company will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded and Ganzhou city's GCS strengthens, which could arise from a significant strengthening in Ganzhou city's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; or (2) Ganzhou Development's characteristics change in a way that strengthens the Ganzhou city government's propensity to support, such as:

- It receives more government payments consistently, such that dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers from higher-tier governments can consistently cover a large share of its operational and debt-servicing needs.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded or Ganzhou city's GCS weakens, which could arise from a significant weakening in Ganzhou city's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) changes in Chinese government's policies prohibit RLGs from providing financial support to LGFVs; or (3) Ganzhou Development's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Ganzhou city government's propensity to support, such as:

- A decline in its position as the major platform undertaking infrastructure construction projects in Ganzhou city

- Its core businesses undergo material changes, including a substantial expansion into commercial activities that result in substantial losses or at the cost of public services

- Its debt and leverage rapidly increase without a corresponding rise in government payments, leaving the company reliant on high-cost financing, including through non-standard channels

- Material increase in loans, guarantees or other credit exposures to external parties from the current level or material loss resulting from these credit exposures

The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216254. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2008, Ganzhou Development Investment Holding Group Co Ltd is 90% owned by Ganzhou City State Asset Supervision and Administration Commission and 10% owned by Jiangxi Administration Asset Group Co Ltd. The company is effectively controlled by the Ganzhou city government.

The company is mainly engaged in urban infrastructure (urban roads, bridges, parks, underground pipeline, cultural centers) and shantytown redevelopment; as well as transportation-related infrastructure including toll road construction and operation, railway investment and airport construction in Ganzhou city. Its other businesses include equity investment, leasing, tourism and trading businesses. As of the end of the third quarter of 2021, it reported total assets of RMB218.8 billion and revenue of RMB8.9 billion.

The local market analyst for this rating is Miranda Zhai, +86 (21) 2057-4092.

