Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Global Payments' euro notes

New York, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 senior unsecured rating to Global Payments Inc.'s ("Global Payments") proposed euro-denominated notes. The net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of upcoming debt maturities. The outlook remains stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Global Payments Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Global Payment's Baa3 rating reflects the company's leading position as a diversified global payment processor with net revenue of approximately $8 billion in 2022 pro forma for the acquisition of EVO and the sale of Netspend consumer assets and gaming solutions business. The company expects to close the transactions by the end of the first quarter of 2023. Global Payments' merchant solutions (about 75% of pro forma revenue in 2022) and issuer solutions (25% of pro forma revenue) have good stability and are supported by secular growth trends such as cash displacement. However, technology evolution in the industry is very rapid, the competitive environment is highly intense, and Global Payments will need to continue to make investments to maintain leadership. The ratings are also supported by Global Payments' commitment to limit share repurchases after the closing of the transactions and use cash flow to repay debt until leverage reaches 3.5x, which Moody's projects to occur less than 18 months after closing.

Moody's expects that Global Payments will maintain very good liquidity, supported by $713 million of unrestricted cash balances as of December 31, 2022 and expected strong free cash flow generation. The company's $2 billion commercial paper program is backed by a $5.75 billion unsecured revolving credit facility due August 2027, about $3.8 billion of which will be used to fund the acquisition of EVO. Moody's expects that Global Payments' borrowings under the commercial paper program will be within the limits of availability under its credit facility. The revolving credit facility has no ongoing material adverse effect (MAE) language, has same day availability in US dollars and is subject to maintenance covenants, including a net leverage ratio of under 3.75x, with a temporary higher ceiling of 4.5x for qualified acquisitions, and a consolidated interest coverage ratio of greater than 3x. Moody's expects the company to remain in compliance with the covenants over the next 12 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of sustained organic growth and profitability with Moody's adjusted total leverage declining to 3.5x in the first half of 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if Global Payments generates solid revenue and profitability growth, reduces leverage below 3x on a sustained basis and maintains a consistently balanced financial policy.

The ratings could be downgraded if revenue or margins decline, or if Moody's adjusted total leverage is sustained above 3.5x.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Global Payments is a leading global diversified financial technology company. Net revenue pro forma for the acquisition of EVO and the sale of Netspend consumer assets and gaming solutions business was approximately $8 billion in 2022.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

